What to Do in Quito in November 2026

QUITO · Culture

The Strokes play Quito on 24 November, Hot Chip on 20 November and the Soy Luna farewell tour on 14 November. The rest of the month, day by day.

Central Quito and El Panecillo hill (file photo).

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QUITO — Quito’s November has a big rock night, a comeback show for a British electronic band and a run of classical evenings at Casa de la Música. This guide lists the things to do in Quito in November 2026 from 13 November onward, with dates, venues and ticket prices in US dollars.

Ecuador uses the US dollar, so American visitors need no currency conversion. Most prices below come before VAT and ticketing fees, which can add a noticeable amount at the checkout.

Quito also has a political date on the calendar. Ecuador votes in local elections on Sunday 29 November, so the last week of the month falls just before an election weekend (see our guide to the dates voters need).

Friday 13 to Sunday 15 November: Magic, Family Pop and the Requinto

Friday 13 and Saturday 14 November, 20:00 Houdini, 100 años después Teatro San Gabriel, a Quito theatre · Tickets on the theatre’s website A stage show on the escape artist Harry Houdini, billed as “100 years later”. It runs on two nights, Friday and Saturday. The theatre’s ticket site lists both dates.

Saturday 14 November, 15:00 and 19:30 Quiteñadas (two performances) Casa de la Música · Lower seats US$40, upper seats US$30, plus a US$1.75 service fee Casa de la Música, a Quito concert hall, lists two shows of Quiteñadas, a tribute to the city with a 25-piece orchestra on the same day. The 15:00 matinee and the 19:30 evening show have the same prices. The hall’s programme page shows a purchase link for both and no sold-out notice at the time of writing.

Saturday 14 November, 20:00 Soy Luna, the farewell tour Coliseo General Rumiñahui, an indoor arena · From US$45 to US$190, plus VAT and fees, via TicketShow The cast of the TV series Soy Luna brings its farewell tour to Quito. Tickets are sold through TicketShow, an Ecuadorian ticket seller, in several price zones.

Sunday 15 November, 17:00 XXI Festival del Requinto Casa de la Música · US$20 plus a US$1.75 service fee The requinto is a small, high-pitched guitar used in Ecuadorian and wider Latin American romantic song, and this is the 21st edition of the festival devoted to it. Casa de la Música lists a 15% discount for Diners Club, a credit card, holders. Tickets are sold through the hall.

Wednesday 18 to Sunday 22 November: Piano, Orchestra, Hot Chip and Zarzuela

Wednesday 18 November, 19:30 Jorge Juan López, piano recital Casa de la Música · US$15 A solo piano evening at the hall’s lowest listed price of the month. Tickets are US$15, with no service fee shown on the programme page.

Thursday 19 November, 20:00 Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional, anniversary concert Casa de la Música · US$25 plus a US$1.75 service fee Ecuador’s National Symphony Orchestra marks its anniversary with a concert at Casa de la Música. Tickets are US$25 plus the service fee. The programme page shows a purchase link and no sold-out notice.

Friday 20 November, 20:00 Hot Chip SoundGarden, a Quito music club · Tickets via BuenPlan, an Ecuadorian ticketing platform The British electronic band Hot Chip returns to Ecuador after seven years, and Quito is the first stop of its South American tour. Check the BuenPlan page for the current ticket prices.

Sunday 22 November, 17:00 Zarzuela Luisa Fernanda Casa de la Música · US$25 plus a US$1.75 service fee Zarzuela is the Spanish tradition of staged musical theatre that alternates song and spoken scenes, and Luisa Fernanda is one of its best-known works. Casa de la Música lists a 15% discount for Diners Club, a credit card, holders. The programme page shows a purchase link and no sold-out notice.

Tuesday 24 to Saturday 28 November: The Strokes and a Comedy Festival

Tuesday 24 November The Strokes (Reality Awaits tour) Estadio Olímpico Atahualpa · US$45 to US$179, plus value-added tax (VAT) and fees The New York rock band, on its Reality Awaits tour, plays the Estadio Olímpico Atahualpa, Quito’s football stadium, on a Tuesday night, as part of its South American tour. The cheapest zone is US$45 and the top zone US$179, with taxes and service fees on top. The American band Future Islands is billed as a special guest.

Friday 27 and Saturday 28 November, 20:00 VI Festival Cómico Ecuatoriano Teatro San Gabriel A stand-up festival headlined by Ecuadorian comedians including El Miche, El Jack, Ana María Balarezo and Ave Jaramillo. It runs on two evenings.

Saturday 28 November Kapo, Afro Rosa tour Coliseo General Rumiñahui · US$35 to US$130, plus VAT and fees The singer Kapo brings his Afro Rosa tour to the Coliseo General Rumiñahui on the last Saturday of the month. Prices run from US$35 to US$130 before taxes and fees.

What It Means for You

For a reader in the United States, November in Quito is easy to plan. Prices are in your own currency, and the largest concerts sell through the same kind of online platforms you already know.

Buy from the venue or the official seller named on each card, and add the fees before you compare prices. Casa de la Música lists a purchase link for each of its shows, and none carried a sold-out notice when we checked.

What we could not confirm: the Teatro Nacional Sucre, Quito’s main historic theatre, lists more performances in November on its own site, which blocked our checks, so none appear here. Several event dates also have no confirmed start time or price, and we have left those out rather than guess. Plan a second look at the official pages the week of any event.

For more on the country, read our explainer on Ecuador’s role in Latin America and the rules for expats on voting weekend.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are The Strokes playing Quito in November 2026?

Yes. The Strokes are listed at the Estadio Olímpico Atahualpa on Tuesday 24 November, with tickets from US$45 to US$179 plus value-added tax and fees.

What can I see in Quito on Saturday 14 November 2026?

Quiteñadas at Casa de la Música at 15:00 and 19:30, the Soy Luna farewell tour at the Coliseo General Rumiñahui at 20:00 and Houdini, 100 años después at Teatro San Gabriel at 20:00.

How much are tickets at Casa de la Música in November 2026?

The hall lists US$15 for the 18 November piano recital, US$20 for the 15 November Festival del Requinto and US$25 for the orchestra and zarzuela, mostly plus a US$1.75 service fee.

When is Hot Chip playing Quito in 2026?

Hot Chip plays SoundGarden in Quito on Friday 20 November, with tickets sold through BuenPlan.

Do I need to change money to buy tickets in Quito?

No. Ecuador uses the US dollar, so the prices on the venue and ticketing sites are already in dollars.