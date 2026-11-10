What to Do in Quito in November 2026

IBOV 171,336.99 ▼ 0.52% IPC MEX 71,564.96 ▼ 0.42% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.58▲ 1.35% USD/MXN18.60▲ 0.39% USD/CLP983.69▲ 1.70% USD/COP3,297▲ 5.67% USD/PEN3.41▼ 0.02% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.03% USD/UYU40.43▲ 3.52% USD/PYG6,196▲ 1.99% USD/BOB11.68▲ 0.19% USD/DOP60.44▲ 2.38% USD/CRC445.62▲ 1.24% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 2.97% USD/HNL26.89▲ 3.05% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.53% USD/VES897.02▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.69▲ 2.36% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.10% EUR/BRL6.23▲ 1.66% BRENT 91.84 ▼ 0.79% WTI 86.23 ▼ 0.71% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.27 ▼ 0.90% GOLD 4,046 ▼ 1.67% SILVER 51.51 ▼ 2.01% SOY 1,227 ▲ 3.76% CORN 448.00 ▲ 1.99% WHEAT 591.50 ▲ 0.60% COFFEE 266.75 ▼ 2.50% SUGAR 18.15 ▼ 0.33% ORANGE JUICE 146.15 ▲ 5.64% COTTON 78.28 ▼ 0.63% COCOA 4,852 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 222.55 ▲ 2.94% CATTLE 326.68 ▼ 0.51% LITHIUM 59.98 ▼ 2.23% PETR4 44.95 ▼ 0.53% VALE3 64.80 ▼ 1.98% ITUB4 41.20 ▼ 1.25% BBDC4 14.54 ▼ 0.95% ABEV3 15.79 ▲ 1.15% BBAS3 17.10 ▲ 0.47% B3SA3 14.48 ▼ 2.49% WEGE3 50.95 ▲ 0.41% PRIO3 60.02 ▲ 1.06% SUZB3 54.46 ▲ 0.48% RENT3 29.79 ▼ 3.37% AZZA3 14.73 ▼ 2.58% CSAN3 2.68 ▼ 3.25% RAIZ4 24.40 ▼ 12.86% PCAR3 2.56 ▲ 5.35% GMAT3 3.81 ▼ 0.52% PSSA3 46.67 ▲ 2.23% CVCB3 0.86 ▼ 1.15% POSI3 3.15 ▲ 3.96% SLCE3 17.09 ▼ 1.21% NATU3 5.55 ▼ 2.80% BRKM5 2.92 ▼ 3.31% RANI3 8.45 ▼ 3.54% CSNA3 4.38 ▼ 2.45% IBOV 171,336.99 ▼ 0.52% IPC MEX 71,564.96 ▼ 0.42% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.58 ▲ 1.35% USD/MXN 18.61 ▲ 0.42% USD/CLP 983.69 ▲ 1.70% USD/COP 3,297 ▲ 5.67% USD/PEN 3.41 ▼ 0.02% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.43 ▲ 3.52% USD/PYG 6,196 ▲ 1.99% USD/BOB 11.68 ▲ 0.19% USD/DOP 60.44 ▲ 2.38% USD/CRC 445.62 ▲ 1.24% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 2.97% USD/HNL 26.89 ▲ 3.05% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.53% USD/VES 897.02 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.69 ▲ 2.46% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.30% EUR/BRL 6.23 ▲ 1.66% BRENT 91.84 ▼ 0.79% WTI 86.23 ▼ 0.71% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.27 ▼ 0.90% GOLD 4,046 ▼ 1.67% SILVER 51.51 ▼ 2.01% SOY 1,227 ▲ 3.76% CORN 448.00 ▲ 1.99% WHEAT 591.50 ▲ 0.60% COFFEE 266.75 ▼ 2.50% SUGAR 18.15 ▼ 0.33% ORANGE JUICE 146.15 ▲ 5.64% COTTON 78.28 ▼ 0.63% COCOA 4,852 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 222.55 ▲ 2.94% CATTLE 326.68 ▼ 0.51% LITHIUM 59.98 ▼ 2.23% PETR4 44.95 ▼ 0.53% VALE3 64.80 ▼ 1.98% ITUB4 41.20 ▼ 1.25% BBDC4 14.54 ▼ 0.95% ABEV3 15.79 ▲ 1.15% BBAS3 17.10 ▲ 0.47% B3SA3 14.48 ▼ 2.49% WEGE3 50.95 ▲ 0.41% PRIO3 60.02 ▲ 1.06% SUZB3 54.46 ▲ 0.48% RENT3 29.79 ▼ 3.37% AZZA3 14.73 ▼ 2.58% CSAN3 2.68 ▼ 3.25% RAIZ4 24.40 ▼ 12.86% PCAR3 2.56 ▲ 5.35% GMAT3 3.81 ▼ 0.52% PSSA3 46.67 ▲ 2.23% CVCB3 0.86 ▼ 1.15% POSI3 3.15 ▲ 3.96% SLCE3 17.09 ▼ 1.21% NATU3 5.55 ▼ 2.80% BRKM5 2.92 ▼ 3.31% RANI3 8.45 ▼ 3.54% CSNA3 4.38 ▼ 2.45%
since 2009
Wednesday, November 11, 2026
Expats & Nomads Ecuador

What to Do in Quito in November 2026

By · · 8 min read

QUITO · Culture

The Strokes play Quito on 24 November, Hot Chip on 20 November and the Soy Luna farewell tour on 14 November. The rest of the month, day by day.

Rooftops of central Quito stretching towards El Panecillo hill, topped by a winged Virgin statue, with Andean mountains and clouds behind
Central Quito and El Panecillo hill (file photo).
RT
Ask Rio Times
Latin American culture, food and life.
Open the full Ask Rio Times →

QUITO — Quito’s November has a big rock night, a comeback show for a British electronic band and a run of classical evenings at Casa de la Música. This guide lists the things to do in Quito in November 2026 from 13 November onward, with dates, venues and ticket prices in US dollars.

Ecuador uses the US dollar, so American visitors need no currency conversion. Most prices below come before VAT and ticketing fees, which can add a noticeable amount at the checkout.

Quito also has a political date on the calendar. Ecuador votes in local elections on Sunday 29 November, so the last week of the month falls just before an election weekend (see our guide to the dates voters need).

Friday 13 to Sunday 15 November: Magic, Family Pop and the Requinto

Friday 13 and Saturday 14 November, 20:00

Houdini, 100 años después

Teatro San Gabriel, a Quito theatre · Tickets on the theatre’s website

A stage show on the escape artist Harry Houdini, billed as “100 years later”. It runs on two nights, Friday and Saturday. The theatre’s ticket site lists both dates.

Saturday 14 November, 15:00 and 19:30

Quiteñadas (two performances)

Casa de la Música · Lower seats US$40, upper seats US$30, plus a US$1.75 service fee

Casa de la Música, a Quito concert hall, lists two shows of Quiteñadas, a tribute to the city with a 25-piece orchestra on the same day. The 15:00 matinee and the 19:30 evening show have the same prices. The hall’s programme page shows a purchase link for both and no sold-out notice at the time of writing.

Saturday 14 November, 20:00

Soy Luna, the farewell tour

Coliseo General Rumiñahui, an indoor arena · From US$45 to US$190, plus VAT and fees, via TicketShow

The cast of the TV series Soy Luna brings its farewell tour to Quito. Tickets are sold through TicketShow, an Ecuadorian ticket seller, in several price zones.

Sunday 15 November, 17:00

XXI Festival del Requinto

Casa de la Música · US$20 plus a US$1.75 service fee

The requinto is a small, high-pitched guitar used in Ecuadorian and wider Latin American romantic song, and this is the 21st edition of the festival devoted to it. Casa de la Música lists a 15% discount for Diners Club, a credit card, holders. Tickets are sold through the hall.

Wednesday 18 to Sunday 22 November: Piano, Orchestra, Hot Chip and Zarzuela

Wednesday 18 November, 19:30

Jorge Juan López, piano recital

Casa de la Música · US$15

A solo piano evening at the hall’s lowest listed price of the month. Tickets are US$15, with no service fee shown on the programme page.

Thursday 19 November, 20:00

Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional, anniversary concert

Casa de la Música · US$25 plus a US$1.75 service fee

Ecuador’s National Symphony Orchestra marks its anniversary with a concert at Casa de la Música. Tickets are US$25 plus the service fee. The programme page shows a purchase link and no sold-out notice.

Friday 20 November, 20:00

Hot Chip

SoundGarden, a Quito music club · Tickets via BuenPlan, an Ecuadorian ticketing platform

The British electronic band Hot Chip returns to Ecuador after seven years, and Quito is the first stop of its South American tour. Check the BuenPlan page for the current ticket prices.

Sunday 22 November, 17:00

Zarzuela Luisa Fernanda

Casa de la Música · US$25 plus a US$1.75 service fee

Zarzuela is the Spanish tradition of staged musical theatre that alternates song and spoken scenes, and Luisa Fernanda is one of its best-known works. Casa de la Música lists a 15% discount for Diners Club, a credit card, holders. The programme page shows a purchase link and no sold-out notice.

Tuesday 24 to Saturday 28 November: The Strokes and a Comedy Festival

Tuesday 24 November

The Strokes (Reality Awaits tour)

Estadio Olímpico Atahualpa · US$45 to US$179, plus value-added tax (VAT) and fees

The New York rock band, on its Reality Awaits tour, plays the Estadio Olímpico Atahualpa, Quito’s football stadium, on a Tuesday night, as part of its South American tour. The cheapest zone is US$45 and the top zone US$179, with taxes and service fees on top. The American band Future Islands is billed as a special guest.

Friday 27 and Saturday 28 November, 20:00

VI Festival Cómico Ecuatoriano

Teatro San Gabriel

A stand-up festival headlined by Ecuadorian comedians including El Miche, El Jack, Ana María Balarezo and Ave Jaramillo. It runs on two evenings.

Saturday 28 November

Kapo, Afro Rosa tour

Coliseo General Rumiñahui · US$35 to US$130, plus VAT and fees

The singer Kapo brings his Afro Rosa tour to the Coliseo General Rumiñahui on the last Saturday of the month. Prices run from US$35 to US$130 before taxes and fees.

What It Means for You

For a reader in the United States, November in Quito is easy to plan. Prices are in your own currency, and the largest concerts sell through the same kind of online platforms you already know.

Buy from the venue or the official seller named on each card, and add the fees before you compare prices. Casa de la Música lists a purchase link for each of its shows, and none carried a sold-out notice when we checked.

What we could not confirm: the Teatro Nacional Sucre, Quito’s main historic theatre, lists more performances in November on its own site, which blocked our checks, so none appear here. Several event dates also have no confirmed start time or price, and we have left those out rather than guess. Plan a second look at the official pages the week of any event.

For more on the country, read our explainer on Ecuador’s role in Latin America and the rules for expats on voting weekend.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are The Strokes playing Quito in November 2026?

Yes. The Strokes are listed at the Estadio Olímpico Atahualpa on Tuesday 24 November, with tickets from US$45 to US$179 plus value-added tax and fees.

What can I see in Quito on Saturday 14 November 2026?

Quiteñadas at Casa de la Música at 15:00 and 19:30, the Soy Luna farewell tour at the Coliseo General Rumiñahui at 20:00 and Houdini, 100 años después at Teatro San Gabriel at 20:00.

How much are tickets at Casa de la Música in November 2026?

The hall lists US$15 for the 18 November piano recital, US$20 for the 15 November Festival del Requinto and US$25 for the orchestra and zarzuela, mostly plus a US$1.75 service fee.

When is Hot Chip playing Quito in 2026?

Hot Chip plays SoundGarden in Quito on Friday 20 November, with tickets sold through BuenPlan.

Do I need to change money to buy tickets in Quito?

No. Ecuador uses the US dollar, so the prices on the venue and ticketing sites are already in dollars.

Sources: Casa de la Música programme; Teatro Nacional Sucre listings; BuenPlan, Hot Chip; Ecuador’s National Electoral Council. Prices and times retrieved 9 November 2026.












This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

The Quito Guide

What The Rio Times publishes for foreigners in Quito, Ecuador.

Coming up in Quito

Living in Quito

Understand Ecuador

Everything on Quito in one place

More Cities This Month

The same guide for 38 other Latin American cities in November 2026.

All Latin America city guides on one page

Read More from The Rio Times

Related Articles

Expats & Nomads

What to Do in Cartagena in November 2026

November 10, 2026 · 5 min read Expats & Nomads

What to Do in Cali in November 2026

November 10, 2026 · 7 min read Expats & Nomads

What to Do in Abuja in November 2026

November 10, 2026 · 5 min read Expats & Nomads

What to Do in Medellín in November 2026

November 10, 2026 · 8 min read
Casa de la Música concerts Ecuador events Fiestas de Quito Hot Chip Quito Teatro Sucre the Strokes Theatre things to do in Quito

Brazil runoff date: Sunday, October 25, poll closing times and when results start · Brazil runoff polls: Flávio 51%, Lula 49% · Kalshi and Polymarket odds

Rotate for Best Experience

This report is optimized for landscape viewing. Rotate your phone for the full experience.