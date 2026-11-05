What to Do in Rio de Janeiro in November

RIO DE JANEIRO · WHAT’S ON

Updated Thursday 5 November 2026. Prices use the central bank dollar rate of 5.42 reais, set on Friday 30 October.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What is happening Rio’s November 2026 calendar peaks on Friday 13 November, when Turandot opens at the Theatro Municipal and Gilberto Gil plays Vivo Rio with the Gilsons.

Why it matters Two more holidays, Sunday 15 and Friday 20 November, and a Pride parade on Sunday 22 November bring crowds; banks close on the 20th.

The numbers Tickets run from about US$4 (20 reais) for a Turandot gallery seat to about US$91 (495 reais) for Mariah Carey’s standing floor.

Who is who The Theatro Municipal is Rio’s grand opera house; Vivo Rio is a waterfront concert hall; Riotur is the city tourism agency.

What to watch Gil and Turandot on Friday 13 November, Mariah Carey on Saturday 21 November, Pride on Sunday 22 November, and Bethânia on Saturday 28 November.

What it means for you Book Gilsons and Mariah Carey seats early, carry photo ID for half-price tickets, and check storm alerts before outdoor plans.

Rio de Janeiro in November 2026 has opera, Gilberto Gil, Pride, two holidays and free shows. Every price below is also given in US$.

As of Tuesday 3 November 2026, Rio’s big nights are Gilberto Gil on 13 November and Maria Bethânia on 28 November. Turandot opens at the Theatro Municipal on Friday 13 November, the same night as Gil.

Rio has two more holidays this month, Sunday 15 and Friday 20 November, plus the Pride parade on Sunday 22 November. One major exhibition is free, and dollar prices below follow the central bank rate of 5.42 reais.

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Weather in Rio in November

Brazil’s national weather institute, INMET, and the city’s Alerta Rio service publish the official forecasts and storm alerts. No alert for the coming days was confirmed at the source on Tuesday 3 November 2026.

Afternoon storms are common in Rio as spring turns to summer, so plan beach hours for the morning. Forecasts change daily, so check both services before outdoor events.

This Week in Rio: 4 to 8 November

Australian surf-rock band Ocean Alley plays Circo Voador, the open-sided arena in Lapa, on Thursday 5 November. The band sings in English, so no Portuguese is needed for the night.

Elvis in Concert Live on Screen, a tribute show, plays Qualistage, an arena in Barra da Tijuca, on Thursday 5 November at 9.30pm (doors open 7.30pm). The late singer appears on screen while a live orchestra of 30 musicians plays more than 35 songs; tickets start at 214 reais (about US$39), and the show is rated 16 and over.

CASACOR Rio, an interior design show in its 35th year, fills the Aliança da Bahia building in Centro until Sunday 8 November. Tickets cost 120 reais (about US$22), or 60 reais (about US$11) half price; it opens Tuesday to Sunday, noon to 8pm.

The fifth Festival Gastronomia Sem Fronteiras fills the rooftop of the Fashion Mall shopping centre, Estrada da Gávea 899 in São Conrado, on Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 November, from 1pm to 11pm. Kitchens from Germany (Herr Pfeffer), Italy (Babbo), Portugal (Barsa), Japan (Jappa da Quitanda) and France (the Franco-Brazilian chefs’ association led by Frédéric Monnier) cook beside Rio’s São Miguel and QuiQui, with a market of producers from Rio de Janeiro state and cooking classes by the Senac RJ school.

The band Últimos and Rodrigo Santos play the Sesc stage on Saturday, and rock singer Paulo Ricardo closes the festival on Sunday with his voice-and-guitar show “Voz, Violão e Rock’n’Roll”. First-batch tickets cost 40 reais (about US$7), or 20 reais (about US$4) half price, and rise as batches sell; children up to 10 enter free, and food and drink are paid separately.

“Tom na Fazenda” (“Tom at the Farm”), an award-winning stage drama adapted from a play by Canadian writer Michel Marc Bouchard, plays the Teatro da Ilha on Ilha do Governador, the large island in Guanabara Bay that holds Rio’s international airport, on Friday 6 and Saturday 7 November at 8pm. It is the first time the touring production, starring Armando Babaioff and directed by Rodrigo Portella, stops on the island; the dialogue is in Portuguese, and ticket prices are available from the venue.

Jazz dos Muertos, a new weekly jazz series, opens at La Esquina in Lapa, the old-town nightlife district, on Thursday 5 November at 8pm with Sergio Diab Stratoman’s “Western Latino” show, joined by guests Marcos Suzano and Humberto Barros. The Guilherme Dias Gomes Quartet plays on Friday 6 November at 8pm, and the series mixes Latin jazz, bossa nova, samba jazz and soul; ticket prices are available from the venue.

The Bossa Nova Sessions festival enters its final week at the Teatro Café Pequeno in Leblon and runs until Sunday 8 November. Guitarist Victor Biglione pays tribute to Tom Jobim on Thursday 5 November, and cellist Aleska Chediak honours her father, the guitarist Almir Chediak, with her trio on Friday 6 November; ticket prices are available from the venue.

Pianist Osmar Milito, a jazz and bossa nova figure who died in 2024, is remembered in “Saudades de Osmar Milito” at Acaso Cultural in Botafogo on Sunday 8 November at 6.30pm. The Augusto Mattoso Trio, with Cliff Korman on piano and Xande Figueiredo on drums, plays his arrangements; ticket prices are available from the venue.

“Cordélia Brasil”, a tragicomedy by Antonio Bivár about a woman who carries the care of her household, runs at the Teatro Glauce Rocha in Centro on Thursdays at 7pm: 5, 12, 19 and 26 November. João Fonseca directs and Paula Goja plays the title role; the dialogue is in Portuguese, and ticket prices are available from the venue.

“Embarcação Perdue”, a stage comedy-drama about a mysterious expedition searching for what was lost in life, opens tonight, Thursday 5 November, at the Teatro Glaucio Gil in Copacabana. It runs Wednesday to Friday at 8pm until 27 November; the dialogue is in Portuguese, and ticket prices are available from the venue.

Bar Bukowski, a rock bar in Botafogo, holds a cliché-themed party on Friday 6 November from 7pm at Rua Álvaro Ramos 270. Singer Lunna Noug and the band Perdidos na Selva play rock classics, with two dance floors, DJs and karaoke; entry costs 39.90 reais (about US$7) at the door, including a free drink until 10pm.

Vasco da Gama host Palmeiras in the Copa do Brasil semi-final second leg on Sunday 8 November, planned for São Januário.

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Concerts and Opera: 9 to 22 November

Turandot, Puccini’s last opera, plays the Theatro Municipal at 7pm on 13, 14, 18, 20 and 21 November. A school matinee is on 17 November at 2pm.

Individual Turandot tickets run from 20 reais (about US$4) in the gallery to 90 reais (about US$17) in the boxes. The Gilsons, a family trio, play Vivo Rio with Gilberto Gil as special guest on Friday 13 November at 9pm.

Half-price Gilsons seats start at 160 reais (about US$30) and full price at 320 reais (about US$59). The venue says last tickets remain.

Singer-songwriter Naiara Martins, a Jabuti Prize nominee (Brazil’s main book award), debuts her show “Terras do Sem-Fim” at the Dolores Club in Lapa on Thursday 12 November at 8.30pm. The programme blends bossa nova and samba with classics by Gilberto Gil, Baden Powell and Marcos Valle; ticket prices are available from the venue.

The Associação de Canto Coral, a Rio choral society, marks its 85th year with a concert of José Maurício Nunes Garcia’s Missa de Santa Cecília on 12 November and again on 22 November; the venue and times were not confirmed, so check with the society.

Country singer Simone Mendes brings her show “Intimidade” to Rio for the first time at Qualistage on Saturday 14 November at 10pm (doors open 8pm), with seated tables; tickets start at 130 reais (about US$24).

Mariah Carey brings her Christmas show to the Farmasi Arena’s outdoor area in Barra da Tijuca on Saturday 21 November. Standing-floor tickets cost 247.50 reais (about US$46) half price and 495 reais (about US$91) full price, with gates at 4pm.

Seal, with Seu Jorge opening, plays Qualistage in Barra on Thursday 26 November. Seated tickets start at 197.50 reais (about US$36) half price and 395 reais (about US$73) full price.

The 31st Rio Pride parade, the Parada do Orgulho LGBTI+, takes over the Copacabana seafront on Sunday 22 November. Organisers had not published a start time at the time of writing.

O Grande Encontro (“The Great Meeting”), a night of Umbanda music, fills Qualistage on Sunday 22 November. Umbanda is an Afro-Brazilian religion, and the singers Sandro Luiz and Tião Casemiro play with guests Leci Brandão and Luan Pureza as part of Black Consciousness celebrations; prices were not confirmed, so check the ticket seller.

Free Things to Do in Rio in November

The Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil, a downtown arts centre, shows the Amazônicas exhibition free until Monday 16 November. It opens Wednesday to Monday, 9am to 8pm, and free tickets are online or at its box office.

The Theatro Municipal also runs a free midday opera series, Ópera do Meio-Dia. Its November dates were not confirmed on 3 November, so check the theatre.

Late November: Bethânia, Clássicos do Brasil and Sailing

The Festival Clássicos do Brasil fills the Marina da Glória on Saturday 28 November from 5pm and Sunday 29 November from 3pm. Saturday brings Maria Bethânia, Alceu Valença and Vanessa da Mata, and Sunday brings Alexandre Pires, Péricles and Ferrugem.

Tickets start at 120 reais (about US$22) on the festival’s own site. The festival returns on 5 and 6 December, and no line-up has been published for those dates.

Holidays, Money and Getting Around

Sunday 15 November, Proclamation of the Republic Day, falls on a weekend and gives no extra day off. Friday 20 November is Black Consciousness Day, a national holiday, and banks and public offices close.

The Banco Central do Brasil dollar rate was 5.4212 reais on Friday 30 October, so 100 reais is about US$18. Half-price tickets, the legal meia-entrada, go to students, people over 60 and others with ID.

What It Means for You

For US visitors, the busiest weekend is 20 to 22 November, when a holiday, Mariah Carey and Pride overlap. Book hotels early; the dollar has bought more reais since the 25 October runoff.

Buy tickets only from the venue or its named ticket seller. Carry photo ID, and keep a rain plan for afternoons.

What to Watch Next

Watch Friday 13 November for the Turandot premiere and the Gilsons concert, then Friday 20 November for the holiday. The Pride start time and the December Clássicos line-ups are still to be confirmed.

The central bank publishes a new dollar rate each business day, and this guide returns in December. Football dates for rounds 35 to 37, between 18 and 28 November, are not yet fixed.

What Is Not Known

Organisers had not published a Pride start time or the Ópera do Meio-Dia dates. The theatre site could not be opened on 3 November, so Turandot prices rest on published listings.

Gilberto Gil’s own site does not list the Vivo Rio date, which rests on the venue’s listing. The ticket seller shows 198 to 396 reais (about US$37 to US$73) with fees.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the holidays in Rio in November 2026?

Sunday 15 November (Proclamation of the Republic) and Friday 20 November (Black Consciousness Day) remain; Monday 2 November was All Souls’ Day. Banks and offices close on the 20th.

What are the best things to do in Rio in November?

The top picks are Turandot at the Theatro Municipal from 13 November and Gilberto Gil at Vivo Rio on 13 November. Pride on 22 November and the Clássicos do Brasil festival on 28 and 29 November follow.

What is free to do in Rio in November?

The Amazônicas exhibition at the Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil is free until 16 November. The Theatro Municipal also runs a free midday opera series; check its dates.

What is the weather in Rio in November?

Warm and humid, with afternoon storms common as spring turns to summer. Check INMET and Alerta Rio for the daily forecast and storm alerts.

Sources: Banco Central do Brasil (dollar rate, 30 October 2026); INMET, Brazil’s national weather institute (alerts); Riotur, Rio city tourism agency (Clássicos do Brasil); Vivo Rio concert hall (Gilsons with Gilberto Gil) (all accessed 3 November 2026).