What to Do in San Juan in November 2026

IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.50▼ 0.17% USD/MXN18.60▼ 0.05% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP3,240▲ 0.03% USD/PEN3.44▼ 0.15% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU40.31▲ 3.48% USD/PYG6,358▲ 8.23% USD/BOB11.81▲ 0.40% USD/DOP60.56▲ 0.43% USD/CRC448.27▲ 1.89% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.24% USD/HNL26.88▲ 3.25% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES893.88▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.99▲ 2.90% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.39% EUR/BRL6.13▲ 0.07% BRENT 98.32 ▲ 0.03% WTI 90.83 ▲ 0.34% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.24 ▼ 0.18% GOLD 4,075 ▼ 0.94% SILVER 51.94 ▼ 0.56% SOY 1,194 ▲ 1.08% CORN 441.50 ▲ 0.34% WHEAT 591.25 ▼ 1.34% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 ▼ 1.28% VALE3 64.04 ▲ 2.19% ITUB4 40.53 ▲ 1.40% BBDC4 14.20 ▲ 3.12% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 ▲ 3.88% B3SA3 14.39 ▲ 0.21% WEGE3 48.19 ▼ 0.23% PRIO3 60.48 ▼ 1.72% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 ▲ 4.20% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 ▲ 10.80% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 ▲ 2.43% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 ▼ 3.36% BRKM5 3.20 ▲ 5.61% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 ▲ 8.89% IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.50 ▼ 0.17% USD/MXN 18.60 ▼ 0.05% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP 3,240 ▲ 0.03% USD/PEN 3.44 ▼ 0.15% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU 40.31 ▲ 3.48% USD/PYG 6,358 ▲ 8.23% USD/BOB 11.81 ▲ 0.40% USD/DOP 60.56 ▲ 0.43% USD/CRC 448.27 ▲ 1.89% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.24% USD/HNL 26.88 ▲ 3.25% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES 893.88 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.99 ▲ 2.90% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.39% EUR/BRL 6.13 ▲ 0.07% BRENT 98.32 ▲ 0.03% WTI 90.83 ▲ 0.34% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.24 ▼ 0.18% GOLD 4,075 ▼ 0.94% SILVER 51.94 ▼ 0.56% SOY 1,194 ▲ 1.08% CORN 441.50 ▲ 0.34% WHEAT 591.25 ▼ 1.34% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 ▼ 1.28% VALE3 64.04 ▲ 2.19% ITUB4 40.53 ▲ 1.40% BBDC4 14.20 ▲ 3.12% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 ▲ 3.88% B3SA3 14.39 ▲ 0.21% WEGE3 48.19 ▼ 0.23% PRIO3 60.48 ▼ 1.72% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 ▲ 4.20% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 ▲ 10.80% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 ▲ 2.43% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 ▼ 3.36% BRKM5 3.20 ▲ 5.61% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 ▲ 8.89%
since 2009
Sunday, November 8, 2026
Expats & Nomads Caribbean

What to Do in San Juan in November 2026

By · · 6 min read

SAN JUAN · Culture

Puerto Rico’s capital has a full second half of November: a European film festival, a reggaeton double bill, Miss Universe and three public holidays. Here is what is confirmed, day by day, from 8 November.

The Coliseo de Puerto Rico arena in Hato Rey seen from the Hato Rey rail station in San Juan
The Coliseo de Puerto Rico in Hato Rey, venue for Wisin on 13 and 14 November and the Miss Universe final on 24 November. File photo.
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SAN JUAN — This guide is for residents and long-stay visitors planning things to do in San Juan in November 2026. Every event below was checked against the organiser, venue or ticket seller on 7 November 2026, and anything we could not confirm is left out.

For Americans, San Juan is easy travel: it is US territory, prices are in US dollars and mainland US citizens need no passport. Events that ended before 8 November are left out, and the film festival is already under way.

From 8 November: A Film Festival and a Dawn Race

Sunday 8 November, 4:00 a.m.

Lola Challenge Half Marathon (21K)

San Juan · Fee on the registration page

The final race of the Lola Challenge, a three-day running weekend. Expect early-morning road closures and register through the Lola Challenge website.

The next entry is the easiest cultural plan if you want something indoors.

From Wednesday 4 November

Puerto Rico European Film Festival

Fine Arts Miramar, a Miramar cinema, and other venues · Ticket prices not published online

The 17th edition of the island’s European cinema showcase began on Wednesday 4 November. Check the festival’s website for the screening programme and tickets.

Mid-November: Holiday, Reggaeton and Poinsettias

Wednesday 11 November

Veterans Day

US federal holiday

The day honours US military veterans. Federal offices close, and some banks and businesses may follow, so confirm opening hours before running errands. It is a good day for a quieter walk through Old San Juan.

Friday 13 and Saturday 14 November

Wisin: La Universidad del Perreo

Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot, Hato Rey · Sold out on 13 November

Wisin, the Puerto Rican reggaeton star, announced a second and final night after the first sold out. Tickets are sold through Ticketera, a local ticket seller. Ask the box office about any returns for Saturday.

Mid-November

31st Festival de Pascuas

Jardín Botánico of the University of Puerto Rico, Río Piedras · Free

A family festival built around poinsettias, called pascuas in Puerto Rico, with growers, local food and performances. This year’s edition honours the centennial of the composer Catalino Tite Curet Alonso. Check the garden’s social channels for the exact days and opening hours.

19 to 26 November: Holiday, Miss Universe and Thanksgiving

Thursday 19 November

Puerto Rican Culture and Discovery Day

Official holiday

Puerto Rico marks the day Christopher Columbus landed on the island in 1493. Government offices, banks and most businesses are usually closed. Museums may still open, so call ahead.

Saturday 21 to Tuesday 24 November

Miss Universe 2026

San Juan · Final at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot, Hato Rey · Ticket details not published

The 75th Miss Universe pageant builds over four days. The national costume show is on Saturday 21 November, the preliminary round on Sunday 22 November and the final on Tuesday 24 November. Check the organiser for ticket sales.

Thursday 26 November

US Thanksgiving

US federal holiday

Thanksgiving is a federal holiday on the fourth Thursday of November. Banks and federal offices close, so plan cash and errands for earlier in the week.

What It Means for You

If you are flying from the mainland, the busiest stretch is the week of 21 to 26 November, when Miss Universe and Thanksgiving overlap. Book flights and rooms early if you plan to be in town then.

Budget travellers have the better of the first half, with free events such as the Festival de Pascuas. Concert tickets, by contrast, are already sold out for the first Wisin night.

Banks and offices close on 11, 19 and 26 November, which can disrupt anyone mid-transaction. Withdraw cash and finish paperwork before those dates.

What Is Not Known

Ticket prices for the film festival, the Miss Universe events and the Lola race are not published online. We have not confirmed the exact days of the Festival de Pascuas, only that it falls in mid-November.

We also have not confirmed the venues of the Miss Universe costume show and preliminary round. We left out events whose dates or venues could not be verified.

Planning Your San Juan in November

San Juan uses the US dollar, so there is nothing to convert for Americans. Ticketera handles many local concerts, while races and film festivals sell through organiser sites.

For late changes, check the entertainment pages of El Nuevo Día, a Puerto Rican daily newspaper, and the events page of Discover Puerto Rico, the island’s tourism site. For wider context on the island, see our explainers on security and crime in Puerto Rico and Puerto Rico’s history.

Money matters are covered in our report on the governor’s push for power bill relief, which affects living costs for residents. Plan around that, and enjoy the month.

More: Latin America news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the biggest events in San Juan in November 2026?

Wisin plays the Coliseo on 13 and 14 November, and the Miss Universe final is there on Tuesday 24 November. The European Film Festival began on 4 November.

Are there public holidays in San Juan in November 2026?

Yes. Veterans Day is Wednesday 11 November, Puerto Rican Culture and Discovery Day is Thursday 19 November and Thanksgiving is Thursday 26 November.

When are the Miss Universe events in San Juan?

The national costume show is on Saturday 21 November, the preliminary round on Sunday 22 November and the final on Tuesday 24 November.

Is the Wisin concert still on sale?

The first night, 13 November, sold out. A second show was added for Saturday 14 November, and buyers should check Ticketera or the Coliseo box office.

Is there anything free to do in San Juan this month?

The Festival de Pascuas at the University of Puerto Rico Botanical Garden is free. It takes place in mid-November, so check the garden for exact days.

Sources: lolachallenge.com, festivaldecineeuropeo.com, discoverpuertorico.com, elnuevodia.com, plateapr.com, elnuevodia.com holidays, elnuevodia.com Miss Universe, hola.com/us. Retrieved 7 November 2026.





This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. How we use AI · Report an error

The San Juan Guide

What The Rio Times publishes for foreigners in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

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