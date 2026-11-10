What to Do in Cartagena in November 2026

CARTAGENA · Culture

Cartagena marks 215 years of independence this week, with the Grand Parade on 12 November and the Cabildo de Getsemaní, a traditional Afro-Caribbean street celebration, on 15 November. Here is the rest of the month, day by day.

The Clock Tower gate to the walled city of Cartagena (file photo). Photo: Bernard Gagnon, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

RT Ask Rio Times Latin American culture, food and life. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesWhat to do, where to go in Cartagena › RT Ask Rio Times Latin American culture, food and life. × This week Tonight Where to eat Before you go Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

CARTAGENA DE INDIAS — Cartagena, the walled Caribbean port city in northern Colombia, spends most of November celebrating its break from Spanish rule. This guide lists the things to do in Cartagena in November 2026 from 11 November onward, using the city government’s official Independence agenda.

The city declared its independence on 11 November 1811, and the municipal government calls this the 215th anniversary. In July 2026 Colombia’s culture ministry recognised “Vida de Barrio de Getsemaní”, the neighbourhood’s traditions and way of life, as national intangible heritage.

Its safeguarding plan names the Cabildo as an emblematic tradition. The city government has declared 11, 12 and 13 November civic days under Decree 0478 of 19 October 2026.

City employees do not work on those days, except in essential services. Colombia also has a national public holiday for the anniversary.

Because 11 November falls on a Wednesday this year, the holiday moves to Monday 16 November, when banks and many offices close.

11 November: The Civic Day

Wednesday 11 November Solemn Session of the District Council Centro de Convenciones, Cartagena de Indias The city council meets in a formal session to mark the signing of the Act of Independence. It is the official core of the anniversary.

Wednesday 11 November Floral Offering Camellón de los Mártires and Plaza de la Trinidad Officials lay flowers in a public tribute. The agenda lists the same day for the election and coronation of the Juvenile Insular Queen, a youth pageant crown.

12 November: The Grand Parade

Thursday 12 November, 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Gran Desfile de Independencia (Grand Independence Parade) Avenida Santander The main parade runs along Avenida Santander, a main avenue of the city. The city says 45 dance groups, 40 comparsas (costumed street troupes) and 48 “festive actors” take part, joined by about 40 invited comparsas. The city expects about 10,000 performers in all.

13 and 14 November: Festival Náutico and Bololó del Arsenal

Friday 13 and Saturday 14 November Festival Náutico de la Independencia and Bololó del Arsenal Calle del Arsenal, Getsemaní, and Las Ánimas bay The Bololó is a two-day street party with activities on land and in the bay. The city says entry is free and open from 11:00 a.m., but only for people aged 18 or over with ID, and the street closes when it reaches capacity. It is the third edition.

The official agenda lists concerts for the Festival Náutico on both nights, and the Instituto de Patrimonio y Cultura de Cartagena (IPCC), the city’s heritage and culture institute, coordinates the logistics. Friday’s line-up is headed by Dominican star Juan Luis Guerra, with Colombian salsa band Grupo Niche and Colombian singer Beéle.

Saturday’s line-up includes Puerto Rican reggaeton star Nicky Jam, Colombian reggaeton artist Ryan Castro and vallenato (Colombian accordion music) singer Silvestre Dangond.

Saturday 14 November Salsa a la Plaza Plaza de la Aduana A salsa event at Plaza de la Aduana, a square in the old city, on the same day as the second festival night. The agenda gives no start time.

15 and 16 November: Cabildo and Coronation

Sunday 15 November Cabildo de Getsemaní Getsemaní, Cartagena de Indias A cabildo is a traditional Afro-Caribbean street celebration with dance and drumming. Getsemaní is a historic neighbourhood of Cartagena.

Sunday 15 November Popular Queen election and coronation Centro de Convenciones Cartagena de Indias The evening gala crowns the Popular Queen of the Independence festivities, with live music listed in the agenda.

Monday 16 November Intercorregimental Queen coronation Cartagena de Indias The election and crowning of the Intercorregimental Queen, from one of the city’s corregimientos (rural districts), ends the official agenda. It falls on the public holiday.

Planning Your Week

Dates come from the city’s official agenda, presented on 16 September 2026. Start times and venues can change, so confirm them with the IPCC close to each event.

The festival weekend and the Monday holiday make a long weekend from Saturday 14 to Monday 16 November.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the biggest event in Cartagena in November 2026?

The Gran Desfile de Independencia on Thursday 12 November is the main parade. It runs along Avenida Santander from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

When is the Cabildo de Getsemaní in 2026?

The Cabildo de Getsemaní is on Sunday 15 November, according to the city’s official agenda. The same evening the Popular Queen is crowned.

When is the Festival Náutico in Cartagena in 2026?

The Festival Náutico de la Independencia and the Bololó del Arsenal run on Friday 13 and Saturday 14 November. Juan Luis Guerra heads Friday’s line-up. The Bololó itself is free for adults.

When is the Independence Day holiday in Cartagena?

The anniversary is 11 November, a Wednesday. The national holiday is observed on Monday 16 November.

Are there civic days in Cartagena in November 2026?

Yes. Decree 0478 of 19 October 2026 declares 11, 12 and 13 November civic days for city employees.