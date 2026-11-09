What to Do in Panama City in November 2026: Metal, Marathon and the Christmas Lights

PANAMA CITY · Culture

The 50th Panama International Marathon runs on 15 November, a Soda Stereo tribute fills Arena Roberto Durán on 18 November, and Testament plays Megapólis on 25 November. Here is what is left of the month, day by day.

Casco Viejo, the old town of Panama City (file photo).

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PANAMA CITY — This is your guide to the things to do in Panama City in November 2026 from 10 November to the end of the month. It lists only events we could find on a ticket seller, an organiser or a news report, with the date and venue.

Panama uses the US dollar alongside its own balboa coin at parity, so every price below is already in US$ and needs no conversion. For American visitors and residents, that means ticket prices read exactly as at home.

November is Panama’s patriotic month. Two more public holidays fall in the period covered here, the first of them tomorrow, and the closing weekend brings a Christmas-season start.

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10 to 15 November: A Holiday, Rock and the 50th Marathon

Tuesday 10 November Primer Grito de Independencia (public holiday) Citywide · Free Panama marks the First Cry of Independence, which began in the town of La Villa de Los Santos in 1821. Reports differ on whether it is a rest day for all workers, so confirm with your employer. Check your errands tonight.

Friday 13 November Genitallica Regresa a Panamá Terrazas de Teatro Escondido · Price not listed on Ticketplus Genitallica is a Mexican rock band, and Ticketplus, a Panamanian ticket seller, lists this show as its return to Panama. The listing gives no showtime or ticket price, so confirm both with the venue.

Sunday 15 November Panama International Marathon, 50th edition Start at Hotel Miramar · Entry US$60 (42 km), US$50 (21 km), US$30 (5 km) The Club Corredores del Istmo, the running club that organises the race, expects about 5,000 runners. The route is the same as in 2025, with distances of 42, 21 and 5 kilometres. Entry prices come from a March report in Panamá América, a local daily, and a start time was not published, so check the club before you go.

18 to 21 November: Soda Stereo, Latin Urban Music and Metal

Wednesday 18 November ECOS TOUR, a tribute to Soda Stereo Arena Roberto Durán · Ticket price not published Showpro Panamá, the promoter, presents the show as a direct homage to Soda Stereo, the Argentine rock band that shaped Spanish-language rock. It is the largest indoor concert of the month. We found no price or on-sale page, so ask the promoter.

Friday 20 November Terapia de Parranda with Samy y Sandra Sandoval The Venue at Soho · US$20 on Ticketplus Samy y Sandra Sandoval are a Panamanian duo who play música típica, the accordion-led folk style of the country’s celebrations. It is a good first look at the sound that fills Panamanian parties.

Friday 20 November Luar La L Aurora at Soho · US$40 on Ticketplus Luar La L is a Latin urban-music artist, and the show is at Aurora, a venue in the Soho complex. The listing gives no showtime, so check before you plan transport.

Friday 20 November Panama Oriental Festival 2026 Teatro Ascanio Arosemena · US$18.15 on Ticketplus The festival has a Ticketplus listing for the Ascanio Arosemena theatre. The listing does not describe the programme, so we cannot say more about what is on stage.

Saturday 21 November Dying Fetus Rock & Folk · US$55 on Ticketplus Dying Fetus is an American death-metal band. This is a club show at the Rock & Folk venue, and no showtime is on the listing.

24 to 29 November: Metal, Theatre, a Holiday and the Christmas Lights

Tuesday 24 November Ediciones Vol. 1: Bolero, Son y Guaracha Rock & Folk · US$50 on Ticketplus The programme draws on three Caribbean and Latin dance and song forms. It suits a midweek night out for listeners who prefer bolero and son to rock.

Wednesday 25 November Testament Megapolis Convention Center, Avenida Balboa · From US$64 on Ticketplus Testament is an American thrash-metal band, and this is the biggest metal date on the Panama City calendar this month. The Ticketplus listing names no support acts and gives no door time.

Thursday 26 November Cossita Good with Alejandro Torres COS Sports Plaza, Metro Park · 8:00 p.m. · Price on eTicket eTicket, a Panamanian ticket seller, lists the show at the COS Sports Plaza. The page does not show a price.

Friday 27 November COS Live: Rock Edition COS Sports Plaza, Metro Park · 8:00 p.m. · Price on eTicket eTicket lists this rock night at the same plaza in the Metro Park complex. The page names no line-up and shows no price.

Friday 27 November Joseph Sanz: Viva la Reina Teatro Metropolitan · US$25 on Ticketplus Ticketplus lists this show at the Metropolitan theatre. The listing does not describe the format.

Saturday 28 November Independencia de España (public holiday) Citywide · Free Panama marks its 1821 independence from Spain. The holiday falls on a Saturday, so it is not moved to another day.

Sunday 29 November La Granja de Zenón and a Katseye tribute Teatro Balboa · US$25 and US$20 on Ticketplus Ticketplus lists two shows at Teatro Balboa on this date, the children’s production La Granja de Zenón at US$25 and a Katseye tribute concert at US$20. Showtimes are not on the listings.

Sunday 29 November Christmas tree lighting Mirador del Pacífico La Prensa, a Panamanian daily, reported in September that the city hall plans to light the Christmas tree at the Mirador del Pacífico on this date. The report gave no hour and the municipality had not published a programme at the time of writing, so treat the date as planned.

What It Means for You

If you are an American in Panama City, the practical effect is simple. Prices are in US dollars, so a US$64 Testament ticket costs what it says.

Plan around the 10 and 28 November rest days, when many offices and shops close. Visitors from the United States should book early for the marathon weekend and the Soda Stereo night, because we could not find a sold-out status for either.

Rain is common at this time of year, so indoor shows are the safer bet.

Holidays and Practical Notes

Panama’s patriotic holidays this month are 3 November (Separation from Colombia), 4 November (National Symbols Day), 5 November (Consolidation of the Separation, in Colón), 10 November and 28 November. Reports agree on 3 and 28 November as rest days for all workers; sources differ on the 5th and 10th, so confirm with your employer.

On 4 November public offices close but private employers do not have to. Two ticket sellers cover most of the shows here: Ticketplus and eTicket.

Both list prices in US dollars, though several listings show none, so check the event page before you go. Use ride-hailing apps for late shows, since traffic near Atlapa, a convention centre, Avenida Balboa and Soho is heavy around event hours.

Dates here come from listings and may change, and the Christmas-lights date is a plan, not a confirmed programme. For more, see our Panama International Marathon guide and the Panama explained primer.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the biggest events in Panama City in the rest of November 2026?

The 50th Panama International Marathon on 15 November, the Soda Stereo tribute ECOS TOUR at Arena Roberto Durán on 18 November and Testament at the Megapolis Convention Center on 25 November.

Which public holidays are left in Panama in November 2026?

The First Cry of Independence on Tuesday 10 November and Independence from Spain on Saturday 28 November. Independence from Spain is a rest day for all workers; sources differ on the First Cry, so confirm with your employer.

Where can I buy tickets for concerts in Panama City?

Ticketplus lists most of the shows in this guide and eTicket lists the COS Sports Plaza concerts. Listings that show no price should be checked with the promoter.

When is the Christmas tree lighting in Panama City in 2026?

La Prensa reported that the city plans to light the tree at the Mirador del Pacífico on Sunday 29 November. The report gave no hour, so check the city hall before you go.