What to Do in Panama City in November 2026: Metal, Marathon and the Christmas Lights
PANAMA CITY · Culture
The 50th Panama International Marathon runs on 15 November, a Soda Stereo tribute fills Arena Roberto Durán on 18 November, and Testament plays Megapólis on 25 November. Here is what is left of the month, day by day.
PANAMA CITY — This is your guide to the things to do in Panama City in November 2026 from 10 November to the end of the month. It lists only events we could find on a ticket seller, an organiser or a news report, with the date and venue.
Panama uses the US dollar alongside its own balboa coin at parity, so every price below is already in US$ and needs no conversion. For American visitors and residents, that means ticket prices read exactly as at home.
November is Panama’s patriotic month. Two more public holidays fall in the period covered here, the first of them tomorrow, and the closing weekend brings a Christmas-season start.
10 to 15 November: A Holiday, Rock and the 50th Marathon
Tuesday 10 November
Primer Grito de Independencia (public holiday)
Citywide · Free
Panama marks the First Cry of Independence, which began in the town of La Villa de Los Santos in 1821. Reports differ on whether it is a rest day for all workers, so confirm with your employer. Check your errands tonight.
Friday 13 November
Genitallica Regresa a Panamá
Terrazas de Teatro Escondido · Price not listed on Ticketplus
Genitallica is a Mexican rock band, and Ticketplus, a Panamanian ticket seller, lists this show as its return to Panama. The listing gives no showtime or ticket price, so confirm both with the venue.
Sunday 15 November
Panama International Marathon, 50th edition
Start at Hotel Miramar · Entry US$60 (42 km), US$50 (21 km), US$30 (5 km)
The Club Corredores del Istmo, the running club that organises the race, expects about 5,000 runners. The route is the same as in 2025, with distances of 42, 21 and 5 kilometres. Entry prices come from a March report in Panamá América, a local daily, and a start time was not published, so check the club before you go.
18 to 21 November: Soda Stereo, Latin Urban Music and Metal
Wednesday 18 November
ECOS TOUR, a tribute to Soda Stereo
Arena Roberto Durán · Ticket price not published
Showpro Panamá, the promoter, presents the show as a direct homage to Soda Stereo, the Argentine rock band that shaped Spanish-language rock. It is the largest indoor concert of the month. We found no price or on-sale page, so ask the promoter.
Friday 20 November
Terapia de Parranda with Samy y Sandra Sandoval
The Venue at Soho · US$20 on Ticketplus
Samy y Sandra Sandoval are a Panamanian duo who play música típica, the accordion-led folk style of the country’s celebrations. It is a good first look at the sound that fills Panamanian parties.
Friday 20 November
Luar La L
Aurora at Soho · US$40 on Ticketplus
Luar La L is a Latin urban-music artist, and the show is at Aurora, a venue in the Soho complex. The listing gives no showtime, so check before you plan transport.
Friday 20 November
Panama Oriental Festival 2026
Teatro Ascanio Arosemena · US$18.15 on Ticketplus
The festival has a Ticketplus listing for the Ascanio Arosemena theatre. The listing does not describe the programme, so we cannot say more about what is on stage.
Saturday 21 November
Dying Fetus
Rock & Folk · US$55 on Ticketplus
Dying Fetus is an American death-metal band. This is a club show at the Rock & Folk venue, and no showtime is on the listing.
24 to 29 November: Metal, Theatre, a Holiday and the Christmas Lights
Tuesday 24 November
Ediciones Vol. 1: Bolero, Son y Guaracha
Rock & Folk · US$50 on Ticketplus
The programme draws on three Caribbean and Latin dance and song forms. It suits a midweek night out for listeners who prefer bolero and son to rock.
Wednesday 25 November
Testament
Megapolis Convention Center, Avenida Balboa · From US$64 on Ticketplus
Testament is an American thrash-metal band, and this is the biggest metal date on the Panama City calendar this month. The Ticketplus listing names no support acts and gives no door time.
Thursday 26 November
Cossita Good with Alejandro Torres
COS Sports Plaza, Metro Park · 8:00 p.m. · Price on eTicket
eTicket, a Panamanian ticket seller, lists the show at the COS Sports Plaza. The page does not show a price.
Friday 27 November
COS Live: Rock Edition
COS Sports Plaza, Metro Park · 8:00 p.m. · Price on eTicket
eTicket lists this rock night at the same plaza in the Metro Park complex. The page names no line-up and shows no price.
Friday 27 November
Joseph Sanz: Viva la Reina
Teatro Metropolitan · US$25 on Ticketplus
Ticketplus lists this show at the Metropolitan theatre. The listing does not describe the format.
Saturday 28 November
Independencia de España (public holiday)
Citywide · Free
Panama marks its 1821 independence from Spain. The holiday falls on a Saturday, so it is not moved to another day.
Sunday 29 November
La Granja de Zenón and a Katseye tribute
Teatro Balboa · US$25 and US$20 on Ticketplus
Ticketplus lists two shows at Teatro Balboa on this date, the children’s production La Granja de Zenón at US$25 and a Katseye tribute concert at US$20. Showtimes are not on the listings.
Sunday 29 November
Christmas tree lighting
Mirador del Pacífico
La Prensa, a Panamanian daily, reported in September that the city hall plans to light the Christmas tree at the Mirador del Pacífico on this date. The report gave no hour and the municipality had not published a programme at the time of writing, so treat the date as planned.
What It Means for You
If you are an American in Panama City, the practical effect is simple. Prices are in US dollars, so a US$64 Testament ticket costs what it says.
Plan around the 10 and 28 November rest days, when many offices and shops close. Visitors from the United States should book early for the marathon weekend and the Soda Stereo night, because we could not find a sold-out status for either.
Rain is common at this time of year, so indoor shows are the safer bet.
Holidays and Practical Notes
Panama’s patriotic holidays this month are 3 November (Separation from Colombia), 4 November (National Symbols Day), 5 November (Consolidation of the Separation, in Colón), 10 November and 28 November. Reports agree on 3 and 28 November as rest days for all workers; sources differ on the 5th and 10th, so confirm with your employer.
On 4 November public offices close but private employers do not have to. Two ticket sellers cover most of the shows here: Ticketplus and eTicket.
Both list prices in US dollars, though several listings show none, so check the event page before you go. Use ride-hailing apps for late shows, since traffic near Atlapa, a convention centre, Avenida Balboa and Soho is heavy around event hours.
Dates here come from listings and may change, and the Christmas-lights date is a plan, not a confirmed programme. For more, see our Panama International Marathon guide and the Panama explained primer.
Frequently Asked Questions
What are the biggest events in Panama City in the rest of November 2026?
The 50th Panama International Marathon on 15 November, the Soda Stereo tribute ECOS TOUR at Arena Roberto Durán on 18 November and Testament at the Megapolis Convention Center on 25 November.
Which public holidays are left in Panama in November 2026?
The First Cry of Independence on Tuesday 10 November and Independence from Spain on Saturday 28 November. Independence from Spain is a rest day for all workers; sources differ on the First Cry, so confirm with your employer.
Where can I buy tickets for concerts in Panama City?
Ticketplus lists most of the shows in this guide and eTicket lists the COS Sports Plaza concerts. Listings that show no price should be checked with the promoter.
When is the Christmas tree lighting in Panama City in 2026?
La Prensa reported that the city plans to light the tree at the Mirador del Pacífico on Sunday 29 November. The report gave no hour, so check the city hall before you go.
Sources: Ticketplus, Panama listings; eTicket Panama; TVN, ECOS TOUR; Panamá América, marathon; La Prensa, Christmas 2026; Nexo, November 2026 holidays. Retrieved 9 November 2026.
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