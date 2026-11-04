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Thursday, November 5, 2026
Expats & Nomads Expats in Brazil

What to Do in São Paulo in November 2026: Sepultura’s Farewell and a Month of Live Shows

By · November 4, 2026 · 8 min read

Culture

Key Facts

  • Sepultura’s goodbye. Final concert 7 November at Suhai Music Hall; listed as sold out.
  • Single nights. White Buffalo, Ty Segall, Hot Chip and A Perfect Circle each play São Paulo once.
  • Formula 1. The São Paulo Grand Prix takes over Interlagos from 6 to 8 November.
  • Ibirapuera festival. Vedder’s 20 and 22 November nights are sold out; Daltrey’s 21st still lists tickets.
  • Three holidays. Finados on 2 November, Proclamação da República on the 15th and Consciência Negra on the 20th.

This story is part of our coverage of the São Paulo Grand Prix 2026. Session times in ET, tickets, how to watch in the US and how to get to Interlagos are in our guide.

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Latest: São Paulo F1 Race Streams Sunday on Apple TV

Correction

Updated 5 November 2026: we corrected this guide after an independent check. JMSN’s 14 November show at Cine Joia was cancelled (the ticket seller Meaple shows the event as cancelled, with automatic refunds; source) and Social Distortion’s show moved to 26 February 2027 at Vibra São Paulo (tickets stay valid; Rolling Stone Brasil), so both are removed; M.I.A.’s 1 November show is already past and its link is gone.

Ty Segall plays Cine Joia (not Audio), Marty Friedman plays Manifesto in Vila Olímpia, and ZZ Top plays Suhai Music Hall. Babymetal and both Eddie Vedder nights are sold out. We also fixed MASP’s free days, the Milhazes venue and the opening acts, recalculated US$ amounts at R$5.46 per US$1, and removed prices we could not confirm with the seller.

This story is part of our coverage of the São Paulo Grand Prix 2026. Session times in ET, tickets, how to watch in the US and how to get to Interlagos are in our guide.

If you are wondering what to do in São Paulo this November, start with the loudest goodbye in Brazilian music: Sao Paulo in November 2026 is built around Sepultura’s farewell at Suhai Music Hall, ringed by a run of international club and hall shows. Here is the month in order.

Sepultura on stage — the Brazilian metal pioneers end their 42-year career in Sao Paulo in November 2026
Sepultura end their “Celebrating Life Through Death” farewell tour in São Paulo on 7 November. (Photo: Nenea hartia, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons)
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The concert calendar is a metalhead’s month with wide detours: club shows stack up at Audio in Barra Funda, the Formula 1 Grand Prix fills Interlagos on the first full weekend, and the Best of Blues and Rock festival fills Ibirapuera park on 20–22 November, with Babymetal on the 28th. Three national holidays break up the weeks, and the season’s big museum shows all run through the month.

Sao Paulo in November: the concert calendar

Concert at Ibirapuera Park, São Paulo.
Concert at Ibirapuera Park, São Paulo.

Friday 6 – Sunday 8 November

Formula 1 São Paulo Grand Prix

Autódromo de Interlagos · Tickets via the official Formula 1 channels

Three days of racing at Interlagos. Expect a busy city and heavy traffic all weekend. Our guide.

Saturday 7 November

Sepultura — “Celebrating Life Through Death”, the final concert

Suhai Music Hall (moved from Arena Pacaembu) · Listed as sold out at Ticketmaster Brasil; tickets bought earlier stay valid · Gates 4 p.m., show 9 p.m. · 16+

Forty-two years of Brazilian metal end where they belong — in São Paulo, with guests Krisiun, Sacred Reich and Metal Allegiance. It is listed as sold out. Details.

Saturday 7 November

The White Buffalo

Audio Club, Barra Funda · Listed from 7 p.m. · Tickets via Fastix; floor lots were sold out at last check

American outlaw country and folk noir, on an eight-city Brazilian run — the quieter alternative the same night. Floor tickets were sold out at last check. Details.

Sunday 8 November

Ocean Alley

Audio Club, Barra Funda · Doors 6 p.m. · 18+ · Tickets via Ticket360

Australian psych-rock to wind down the race weekend. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show is for ages 18 and over. Details.

Monday 9 and Tuesday 10 November, 8pm

St Petersburg Classical Ballet in “The Sleeping Beauty” (A Bela Adormecida)

Teatro Liberdade, Rua São Joaquim 129, Liberdade · R$100–430 (about US$18–79 at R$5.46 per US$1)

The Russian touring company stages Tchaikovsky’s classic for the first time in Brazil, in the heart of São Paulo’s Japanese district. Tickets via Sympla, a Brazilian ticketing site, and the theatre box office.

Wednesday 11 November

Marty Friedman

Manifesto, Rua Ramos Batista 207, Vila Olímpia · Doors 8 p.m. · 16+ · Floor R$600 full price or R$300 half-price (about US$110 and US$55, plus a 15% service fee) via Clube do Ingresso

The former Megadeth guitarist, a longtime Japan resident, plays a club room in Vila Olímpia, with floor and mezzanine tickets on sale. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the show is 16+. Details.

Sunday 15 November

Ty Segall

Cine Joia, Praça Carlos Gomes 82, Liberdade · Doors 6 p.m. · 18+ · Tickets via Ticket360 · Solidarity ticket in exchange for a kilo of food

The garage-rock workhorse’s first Brazil show after almost twenty years of records. It is at Cine Joia in Liberdade, not at Audio as first announced. Details.

Tuesday 17 and Wednesday 18 November

Mariah Carey — Christmas Time Tour

Nubank Parque · Tickets via Eventim Brasil

Two stadium nights of the Christmas catalogue, with the tour’s Rio de Janeiro date following on 21 November. Tickets are sold through Eventim Brasil. Details.

Friday 20 – Sunday 22 November

Best of Blues and Rock

Parque Ibirapuera · Tickets via Ticketmaster Brasil · Vedder nights sold out

Eddie Vedder plays on the 20th and 22nd, and both nights are sold out; Roger Daltrey plays on the 21st, the one night that still listed tickets on 5 November. The Friday is the Consciência Negra holiday. Details.

Saturday 21 November

ZZ Top

Suhai Music Hall · Doors 7 p.m., show 9 p.m. · 18+ · Tickets via Uhuu; check the seller for prices

The bearded Texans’ Brazilian run closes in São Paulo after Porto Alegre and Curitiba. Doors open at 7 p.m., and tickets were still on sale on 5 November. Details.

Sunday 22 November

Hot Chip

Audio Club, Barra Funda · Doors 7 p.m., show 9 p.m. · 18+ · Floor and camarote tickets via Eventim Brasil

English synth-pop on the festival weekend’s closing night, in a show that marks 20 years of the album The Warning. It is billed as the band’s only Brazil show. Details.

Wednesday 25 and Thursday 26 November

Of Monsters and Men

Audio Club, Barra Funda · Doors 8 p.m., show 9:30 p.m. · 16+ · Tickets via Ingresse

Icelandic indie folk with a singalong catalogue. A second night on the 25th was added after the first sold quickly. Details.

Friday 27 November

A Perfect Circle + Puscifer

Suhai Music Hall · Doors 7 p.m., show 9 p.m. · 16+ · Tickets via Ticketmaster Brasil

Maynard James Keenan fronts A Perfect Circle, with his other band Puscifer as special guest. It is a double dose that Tool fans will travel for. Details.

Saturday 28 November

Babymetal

Espaço Unimed, Barra Funda · Sold out; Eventim Brasil shows no tickets available

Japan’s kawaii-metal phenomenon closes this list of shows. Treat resale offers with care. Details.

Sao Paulo in November: holidays and still running

Sunday 15 November — national holiday

Proclamação da República · Falls on a Sunday this year

The republic’s proclamation day lands on the Ty Segall Sunday. As it falls on a Sunday, there is no extra day off.

Friday 20 November — national holiday

Dia da Consciência Negra · National holiday

Black Consciousness Day, a national holiday created by a 2023 law, opens the long Best of Blues and Rock weekend. Opening hours of shops and services vary, so check before you go.

Through 31 January 2027

MASP: “Histórias latino-americanas”

MASP, Avenida Paulista 1578 · R$85 full price; free on Tuesdays and on Fridays from 6 p.m., online booking required — check masp.org.br

Some 187 works by 148 artists from 20 countries fill five floors of the museum. The museum is closed on Mondays. Our full story.

Through 24 January 2027

MAM: 39th Panorama of Brazilian Art

Museu de Arte Moderna, Parque Ibirapuera · Regular museum ticket

The Panorama, organised since 1969, surveys current Brazilian art. Pair it with a walk through the park. Our full story.

Through 7 February 2027

IMS Paulista: Fernando Lemos retrospective

Instituto Moreira Salles, Avenida Paulista 2424 · Free

About 400 works mark the artist’s centenary, and entry is free. Lemos was a Portuguese-Brazilian artist who worked in photography, drawing and design.

Through 14 March 2027

Pinacoteca: Beatriz Milhazes

Pina Estação, Largo General Osório 66, Luz · Pinacoteca ticket — check pinacoteca.org.br

A solo show of 27 prints by Beatriz Milhazes, drawn from the Pinacoteca’s own collection. It is held at Pina Estação, so check the building before you set out.

Further ahead: December

December stacks CCXP (3–6 December) and Primavera Sound with Gorillaz and The Strokes (5–6 December) into one week at two of the city’s biggest event venues, São Paulo Expo and the Interlagos track. Both sit outside the central districts, so plan transport early.

Connected Coverage

Sepultura’s Final Concert Moves to Suhai Music Hall

Ty Segall Makes His Brazil Debut

Best of Blues and Rock Takes Ibirapuera

Babymetal Close the Month at Espaço Unimed

More: Brazil news, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the biggest concerts in Sao Paulo in November 2026?

Sepultura’s final concert at Suhai Music Hall on 7 November tops the bill, followed by the Best of Blues and Rock festival with Eddie Vedder and Roger Daltrey at Ibirapuera (20–22 November), plus shows by Ty Segall, Hot Chip, Of Monsters and Men (two nights), A Perfect Circle with Puscifer and Babymetal. Babymetal and both Eddie Vedder nights are sold out.

Which public holidays fall in November 2026 in São Paulo?

Three national holidays: Finados (All Souls’ Day) on Monday 2 November, Proclamação da República on Sunday 15 November, and Dia da Consciência Negra on Friday 20 November — the last makes a long weekend of 20–22 November. The 15th falls on a Sunday, so it adds no extra day off.

What can I do in Sao Paulo in November for free?

Free options include the Fernando Lemos retrospective at IMS Paulista, MASP’s free Tuesdays and Friday evenings (online booking required) for “Histórias latino-americanas”, and car-free Avenida Paulista on most Sundays (usually 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., sometimes suspended). Check opening hours before you go.

What are the holidays in São Paulo in November 2026?

Finados on 2 November, Proclamação da República on the 15th and Consciência Negra on Friday the 20th. The 15th falls on a Sunday.

Correction — 5 November 2026: Sepultura’s final concert on 7 November moved to Suhai Music Hall, announced on 8 September. An earlier version of this article named Arena Pacaembu.

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