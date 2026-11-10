Ecuador President Noboa Gets Campaign Leave

File photo, 2016. The public gallery of the plenary hall of Ecuador's National Assembly in Quito.

ECUADOR · POLITICS

Ecuador’s National Assembly, the country’s parliament, approved President Daniel Noboa’s request for two weeks of leave to campaign in this month’s local elections. The vote came on Tuesday 10 November 2026, with 138 votes in favour, two days before the campaign opens.

Vice President María José Pinto will run the government for 14 days while Noboa campaigns for the candidates of his party, Acción Democrática Nacional (ADN). He returns to the presidency for one day in between.

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Key Facts The vote 138 legislators approved Noboa’s campaign leave on Tuesday 10 November 2026.

First absence Thursday 12 to Wednesday 18 November 2026, inclusive.

Second absence Friday 20 to Thursday 26 November, with Noboa back on Thursday 19.

Who governs Vice President María José Pinto takes over during both absences.

Election day Ecuadorians vote in local elections on Sunday 29 November 2026.

What the Assembly Approved

The full chamber approved the leave under Article 146 of the Constitution and Article 42 of the Organic Law of the Legislative Function, the statute that governs how the Assembly works. Noboa asked to be away from his duties from 12 to 18 November and again from 20 to 26 November 2026, inclusive.

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In his letter to the Assembly, Noboa said the leave lets him join activities that support allied candidates, within the electoral rules. His first request, sent on Saturday 7 November, asked for 15 straight days, and he later added a one-day return on Thursday 19 November.

Legislator Nathaly Farinango, who moved the resolution, spoke for it. She said the request should be judged on three principles: respect for the Constitution, transparency in public office and defence of democratic institutions.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 with 37.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (55); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (14). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B); 51 homicides per 100,000. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

File photo. The Carondelet Palace on Plaza Grande, Quito, seat of the presidency, April 2022. Photo: Arabsalam, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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Who Voted and What Changes

ADN and the left-wing Citizen Revolution (RC), the party linked to former president Rafael Correa, voted yes together with independents and others. Two lawmakers from Pachakutik, a left-wing party with Indigenous roots, voted against and one abstained.

Vice President María José Pinto takes over the presidency during both absences, and Noboa returns for Thursday 19 November. The leave ends on Thursday 26 November, the last day of the campaign.

Why It Matters Beyond Ecuador

The local elections on Sunday 29 November 2026 fill the offices of mayors and provincial prefects, among other posts, across the country, and the president is putting his own time behind his party’s candidates. Our guide to the voting dates lists what happens next.

Ecuador uses the US dollar as its currency, so a stable hand at the top matters to investors and companies with money in the country. For more, see our Ecuador news hub and our wider Latin America coverage.

What It Means for You

If you travel to or do business in Ecuador before 29 November, expect the president to be on the road with candidates rather than at his desk. Day-to-day government continues under Pinto during the two absences.

What Is Not Known

The Assembly’s release does not say where Noboa will campaign. It is also not known how many legislators will ask for their own leave.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Noboa need leave?

Article 146 of the Constitution lets a president be away temporarily with the Assembly’s authorisation. Noboa said he wants to support allied candidates in the campaign.

Who runs Ecuador while he is away?

Vice President María José Pinto, from 12 to 18 November and from 20 to 26 November 2026. Noboa is back in office on Thursday 19 November.

When are the local elections?

Ecuadorians vote on Sunday 29 November 2026. The official campaign runs from 12 to 26 November.

Sources: National Assembly of Ecuador, news release on the plenary vote on the president’s leave, 10 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error