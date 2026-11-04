What to Do in Puerto Escondido in November 2026
PUERTO ESCONDIDO · Culture
The Festival Costeño de la Danza fills 7 and 8 November, a jazz festival opens in Mazunte on 13 November, and the sailfish tournament runs 20 to 22 November. The month, day by day.
PUERTO ESCONDIDO — This is your guide to things to do in Puerto Escondido in November 2026, a Pacific surf town in the southern Mexican state of Oaxaca. Most dates below come from the November programme of the Oaxaca state government, which presents the “Fiestas de Noviembre” (November Festivities) of Puerto Escondido through the month, ending on 29 November.
Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead) on Monday 2 November has already passed. It was a bank holiday in the calendar of the CNBV, Mexico’s banking regulator, but it is not a statutory paid holiday under the Federal Labour Law.
The official programme gives dates and places for most events, but almost no prices or ticket sellers. We list only what it states and say so where details are missing.
Friday 6 to Sunday 8 November: Sport, Trucks and Dance
Friday 6 to Sunday 8 November
Copa Internacional de Clubes XVIII
Puerto Escondido · Price not published
The state programme lists this 18th international club tournament but does not name the sport. Ask the organisers before you plan around it.
Saturday 7 November
Expo-Truck PXM 2026
Puerto Escondido · Price not published
Saturday 7 to Sunday 8 November
Festival Costeño de la Danza
Puerto Escondido · Price not published
This is a festival of coastal dance, listed for both days. The programme does not publish the stage or the start times, so check the municipal social media pages.
Friday 13 to Monday 16 November: Jazz, Fusion and a Holiday
Friday 13 to Sunday 15 November
XIX Festival Internacional de Jazz y Algo Más
Cancha de Fútbol Mazunte, the town football pitch in Mazunte · Price not published
Mazunte is a small beach village further along the Oaxaca coast. The festival is listed on the town’s official events page for all three days, without a line-up.
Friday 13 to Sunday 15 November
Festival Fusión Zicatela
Playa Zicatela, the town’s main surf beach · Price not published
The state programme lists this festival for the three days but gives no description.
Monday 16 November
Revolution Day, a public holiday
All of Mexico
Under Article 74 of the Federal Labour Law, Mexico marks Revolution Day on the third Monday of November. In 2026 that is 16 November, so banks and most offices close.
Friday 20 to Sunday 29 November: Sailfish, Guelaguetza and Tamales
Friday 20 to Sunday 22 November
Torneo Internacional de Pez Vela
Marina Nacional, the pier on the main bay · Price not published
This is an international sport-fishing tournament for sailfish, a large ocean fish. The state programme lists the dates but not the rules, prize or schedule, so ask the organisers.
Saturday 21 November
Fourth Guelaguetza del Mar (Guelaguetza of the Sea)
Playa Zicatela · Price not published
The Guelaguetza is Oaxaca’s famous festival of indigenous dance. Delegations from the state’s eight cultural regions bring it to the beach at sunset, and the state government expects eight to ten delegations over about two and a half hours. For the first time it also visits the cruise pier in Bahías de Huatulco, a resort town along the coast, on Saturday 28 November.
Sunday 29 November
Feria del Tamal and closing concert
Playa Zicatela · Price not published
A tamal is a steamed corn-dough parcel with a filling. The tamale fair and a closing concert end the Fiestas de Noviembre, and the state programme does not name the performers.
Planning Your Puerto Escondido November
Prices are unpublished for nearly every event, so carry some Mexican pesos in cash as a precaution. Ask each organiser about tickets before you travel.
Check the municipality of San Pedro Mixtepec, which governs Puerto Escondido, and the state tourism office for changes. Times and venues in this programme can shift at short notice.
Not confirmed: ticket prices for every event, the sport at the Copa Internacional de Clubes and the stage for the dance festival. The state calendar also lists surf, water-polo, volleyball, triathlon and open-water contests during the month. We found no verifiable date for a Sin Censura season opening, so it is left out.
More: Mexico news in English, every day from The Rio Times.
Frequently Asked Questions
What are the biggest events in Puerto Escondido in November 2026?
The Festival Costeño de la Danza runs 7 and 8 November. The Torneo Internacional de Pez Vela, a sailfish fishing tournament, runs 20 to 22 November, and the Guelaguetza del Mar follows on 21 November. The Feria del Tamal closes the festivities on 29 November.
Is there a public holiday in Mexico in November 2026?
Yes. Revolution Day is observed on Monday 16 November under the Federal Labour Law. Día de Muertos on 2 November is not a statutory paid holiday, although it is a bank holiday in the regulator’s calendar.
When is the jazz festival in Mazunte?
The XIX Festival Internacional de Jazz y Algo Más runs Friday 13 to Sunday 15 November 2026. Concerts are held at the Cancha de Fútbol Mazunte, according to the official event page.
How much do the November events cost?
The official programme does not publish ticket prices for most events. Check with each organiser. Ask each organiser for tickets and prices.
Sources: Oaxaca government November programme (agenciaoaxacamx.com); Mazunte official event page; Ley Federal del Trabajo, Article 74. Retrieved 3 November 2026.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief
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