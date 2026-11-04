What to Do in Puerto Escondido in November 2026

IBOV 166,191.45 ▼ 0.82% IPC MEX 70,879.44 ▲ 0.08% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.50▲ 0.83% USD/MXN18.72▲ 0.50% USD/CLP977.69▲ 1.16% USD/COP3,238▼ 0.39% USD/PEN3.44▼ 0.08% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.19% USD/UYU40.22▲ 3.24% USD/PYG6,358▲ 9.88% USD/BOB11.92▲ 1.74% USD/DOP60.57▲ 0.12% USD/CRC449.63▲ 2.27% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.16% USD/HNL26.87▼ 0.09% USD/NIO36.62▲ 0.07% USD/VES892.65▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.79▲ 2.67% USD/TTD6.64▲ 1.14% EUR/BRL6.18▲ 0.53% BRENT 99.19 ▲ 4.83% WTI 91.20 ▲ 3.50% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.21 ▼ 2.95% GOLD 4,098 ▲ 0.62% SILVER 51.85 ▼ 0.52% SOY 1,190 ▼ 0.29% CORN 440.75 ▼ 0.79% WHEAT 599.25 ▲ 0.13% COFFEE 277.40 ▼ 0.84% SUGAR 18.60 ▲ 0.70% ORANGE JUICE 136.15 ▲ 3.54% COTTON 78.45 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,290 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 214.48 ▼ 1.62% CATTLE 320.58 ▼ 3.45% LITHIUM 60.18 ▼ 2.75% PETR4 45.95 ▼ 2.48% VALE3 62.67 ▲ 0.51% ITUB4 39.97 ▲ 0.65% BBDC4 13.77 ▼ 2.06% ABEV3 15.48 ▲ 1.51% BBAS3 16.49 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.36 ▲ 0.42% WEGE3 48.30 ▼ 3.50% PRIO3 61.54 ▼ 0.97% SUZB3 52.29 ▼ 0.11% RENT3 29.07 ▼ 1.32% AZZA3 14.06 ▲ 0.64% CSAN3 2.50 ▲ 4.60% RAIZ4 27.57 ▲ 1.73% PCAR3 2.39 ▲ 3.91% GMAT3 3.71 ▲ 5.10% PSSA3 43.71 ▼ 2.63% CVCB3 0.82 ▲ 1.23% POSI3 3.11 ▼ 1.89% SLCE3 16.35 ▼ 1.51% NATU3 5.35 ▼ 1.29% BRKM5 3.03 ▼ 0.66% RANI3 8.46 ▼ 1.97% CSNA3 4.05 ▼ 0.74% IBOV 166,191.45 ▼ 0.82% IPC MEX 70,879.44 ▲ 0.08% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.50 ▲ 0.83% USD/MXN 18.72 ▲ 0.51% USD/CLP 977.69 ▲ 1.16% USD/COP 3,238 ▼ 0.39% USD/PEN 3.44 ▼ 0.08% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.19% USD/UYU 40.22 ▲ 3.24% USD/PYG 6,358 ▲ 9.88% USD/BOB 11.92 ▲ 1.74% USD/DOP 60.57 ▲ 0.12% USD/CRC 449.63 ▲ 2.27% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.16% USD/HNL 26.87 ▼ 0.09% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 0.07% USD/VES 892.65 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.79 ▲ 2.67% USD/TTD 6.64 ▲ 1.14% EUR/BRL 6.16 ▲ 0.34% BRENT 99.19 ▲ 4.83% WTI 91.20 ▲ 3.50% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.21 ▼ 2.95% GOLD 4,098 ▲ 0.62% SILVER 51.85 ▼ 0.52% SOY 1,190 ▼ 0.29% CORN 440.75 ▼ 0.79% WHEAT 599.25 ▲ 0.13% COFFEE 277.40 ▼ 0.84% SUGAR 18.60 ▲ 0.70% ORANGE JUICE 136.15 ▲ 3.54% COTTON 78.45 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,290 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 214.48 ▼ 1.62% CATTLE 320.58 ▼ 3.45% LITHIUM 60.18 ▼ 2.75% PETR4 45.95 ▼ 2.48% VALE3 62.67 ▲ 0.51% ITUB4 39.97 ▲ 0.65% BBDC4 13.77 ▼ 2.06% ABEV3 15.48 ▲ 1.51% BBAS3 16.49 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.36 ▲ 0.42% WEGE3 48.30 ▼ 3.50% PRIO3 61.54 ▼ 0.97% SUZB3 52.29 ▼ 0.11% RENT3 29.07 ▼ 1.32% AZZA3 14.06 ▲ 0.64% CSAN3 2.50 ▲ 4.60% RAIZ4 27.57 ▲ 1.73% PCAR3 2.39 ▲ 3.91% GMAT3 3.71 ▲ 5.10% PSSA3 43.71 ▼ 2.63% CVCB3 0.82 ▲ 1.23% POSI3 3.11 ▼ 1.89% SLCE3 16.35 ▼ 1.51% NATU3 5.35 ▼ 1.29% BRKM5 3.03 ▼ 0.66% RANI3 8.46 ▼ 1.97% CSNA3 4.05 ▼ 0.74%
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Expats & Nomads Entertainment

What to Do in Puerto Escondido in November 2026

By · November 4, 2026 · 5 min read

PUERTO ESCONDIDO · Culture

The Festival Costeño de la Danza fills 7 and 8 November, a jazz festival opens in Mazunte on 13 November, and the sailfish tournament runs 20 to 22 November. The month, day by day.

The beach at Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca, a Pacific town growing beyond its surf identity
The beach at Puerto Escondido, on the Pacific coast of Oaxaca (file photo). Photo: Miguel angel jose diaz, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons
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PUERTO ESCONDIDO — This is your guide to things to do in Puerto Escondido in November 2026, a Pacific surf town in the southern Mexican state of Oaxaca. Most dates below come from the November programme of the Oaxaca state government, which presents the “Fiestas de Noviembre” (November Festivities) of Puerto Escondido through the month, ending on 29 November.

Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead) on Monday 2 November has already passed. It was a bank holiday in the calendar of the CNBV, Mexico’s banking regulator, but it is not a statutory paid holiday under the Federal Labour Law.

The official programme gives dates and places for most events, but almost no prices or ticket sellers. We list only what it states and say so where details are missing.

Friday 6 to Sunday 8 November: Sport, Trucks and Dance

Friday 6 to Sunday 8 November

Copa Internacional de Clubes XVIII

Puerto Escondido · Price not published

The state programme lists this 18th international club tournament but does not name the sport. Ask the organisers before you plan around it.

Saturday 7 November

Expo-Truck PXM 2026

Puerto Escondido · Price not published

Saturday 7 to Sunday 8 November

Festival Costeño de la Danza

Puerto Escondido · Price not published

This is a festival of coastal dance, listed for both days. The programme does not publish the stage or the start times, so check the municipal social media pages.

Friday 13 to Monday 16 November: Jazz, Fusion and a Holiday

Friday 13 to Sunday 15 November

XIX Festival Internacional de Jazz y Algo Más

Cancha de Fútbol Mazunte, the town football pitch in Mazunte · Price not published

Mazunte is a small beach village further along the Oaxaca coast. The festival is listed on the town’s official events page for all three days, without a line-up.

Friday 13 to Sunday 15 November

Festival Fusión Zicatela

Playa Zicatela, the town’s main surf beach · Price not published

The state programme lists this festival for the three days but gives no description.

Monday 16 November

Revolution Day, a public holiday

All of Mexico

Under Article 74 of the Federal Labour Law, Mexico marks Revolution Day on the third Monday of November. In 2026 that is 16 November, so banks and most offices close.

Friday 20 to Sunday 29 November: Sailfish, Guelaguetza and Tamales

Friday 20 to Sunday 22 November

Torneo Internacional de Pez Vela

Marina Nacional, the pier on the main bay · Price not published

This is an international sport-fishing tournament for sailfish, a large ocean fish. The state programme lists the dates but not the rules, prize or schedule, so ask the organisers.

Saturday 21 November

Fourth Guelaguetza del Mar (Guelaguetza of the Sea)

Playa Zicatela · Price not published

The Guelaguetza is Oaxaca’s famous festival of indigenous dance. Delegations from the state’s eight cultural regions bring it to the beach at sunset, and the state government expects eight to ten delegations over about two and a half hours. For the first time it also visits the cruise pier in Bahías de Huatulco, a resort town along the coast, on Saturday 28 November.

Sunday 29 November

Feria del Tamal and closing concert

Playa Zicatela · Price not published

A tamal is a steamed corn-dough parcel with a filling. The tamale fair and a closing concert end the Fiestas de Noviembre, and the state programme does not name the performers.

Planning Your Puerto Escondido November

Prices are unpublished for nearly every event, so carry some Mexican pesos in cash as a precaution. Ask each organiser about tickets before you travel.

Check the municipality of San Pedro Mixtepec, which governs Puerto Escondido, and the state tourism office for changes. Times and venues in this programme can shift at short notice.

Not confirmed: ticket prices for every event, the sport at the Copa Internacional de Clubes and the stage for the dance festival. The state calendar also lists surf, water-polo, volleyball, triathlon and open-water contests during the month. We found no verifiable date for a Sin Censura season opening, so it is left out.

More: Mexico news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the biggest events in Puerto Escondido in November 2026?

The Festival Costeño de la Danza runs 7 and 8 November. The Torneo Internacional de Pez Vela, a sailfish fishing tournament, runs 20 to 22 November, and the Guelaguetza del Mar follows on 21 November. The Feria del Tamal closes the festivities on 29 November.

Is there a public holiday in Mexico in November 2026?

Yes. Revolution Day is observed on Monday 16 November under the Federal Labour Law. Día de Muertos on 2 November is not a statutory paid holiday, although it is a bank holiday in the regulator’s calendar.

When is the jazz festival in Mazunte?

The XIX Festival Internacional de Jazz y Algo Más runs Friday 13 to Sunday 15 November 2026. Concerts are held at the Cancha de Fútbol Mazunte, according to the official event page.

How much do the November events cost?

The official programme does not publish ticket prices for most events. Check with each organiser. Ask each organiser for tickets and prices.

Sources: Oaxaca government November programme (agenciaoaxacamx.com); Mazunte official event page; Ley Federal del Trabajo, Article 74. Retrieved 3 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

The Puerto Escondido Guide

What The Rio Times publishes for foreigners in Puerto Escondido, Mexico.

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The same guide for 24 other Latin American cities in November 2026.

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