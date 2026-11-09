Ecuador Local Elections Dates Voters Need

File photo. Plaza Grande, the main square of Quito’s historic centre, 2015. Photo: Diego Delso, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons

Ecuador votes on Sunday 29 November 2026 for mayors, prefects (regional governors) and local councils, and the official campaign opens this Thursday.Ecuador’s local elections are three weeks away, and the dates that matter for voters and visitors are now fixed.

The country uses the US dollar as its currency, so every fine in this guide is already in US$.The vote was moved forward from 14 February 2027 because of a forecast flood risk linked to El Niño, a warm Pacific current.

Ecuador’s National Electoral Council, known as the CNE, runs the process.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Ecuador story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 with 37.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (55); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (14). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B); 51 homicides per 100,000. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Vote: Sunday 29 November 2026, on Ecuador time, which matches US Eastern Standard Time.

Sunday 29 November 2026, on Ecuador time, which matches US Eastern Standard Time. Campaign: Thursday 12 to Thursday 26 November, then electoral silence from Friday 27 November.

Thursday 12 to Thursday 26 November, then electoral silence from Friday 27 November. Who votes: more than 13.8 million people on the electoral roll.

more than 13.8 million people on the electoral roll. Fine for not voting: US$48.20 for citizens aged 18 to 65, unless excused.

US$48.20 for citizens aged 18 to 65, unless excused. As of 9 November 2026, 12:00 GMT

The Calendar Voters Need

The official campaign runs from Thursday 12 November to Thursday 26 November 2026. During those 15 days the CNE organises televised debates for prefecture and mayoral races.

Electoral silence runs from Friday 27 November to Sunday 29 November. In that period, campaigning is banned, and the CNE lists a fine of half a basic monthly wage (US$241) for political proselytism during silence.

Some people vote before the main day. Prisoners who have not been convicted vote on Thursday 26 November, and the CNE’s home-voting programme for people with disabilities runs on Friday 27 November.

Voting takes place on Sunday 29 November. Counting at the polling tables starts once the doors close.

File photo. A voter casts a ballot at a school polling station in Quito, Ecuador, February 2013. Photo: Cancillería del Ecuador/Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Ecuador 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 2 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Free. We send a confirmation link first, and the same address then receives The Rio Times Brief, our daily briefing. Unsubscribe with one click at any time; see our privacy policy. Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

What Happens After the Votes Are Counted

Provincial electoral boards and a special board for voters abroad meet in the days after the vote to tally the results. A national public hearing is also held for the citizen-participation council count.

Final proclamation of winners and the issue of credentials follow in early 2027. The exact dates are set by the National Electoral Council’s calendar.

Parties can file appeals with the CNE and with the Electoral Disputes Tribunal, the special court for election cases. Council seat allocation is one area where such challenges are expected.

The elected officials take office on Friday 14 May 2027. That date matters for investors in Ecuadorian cities, because new mayors then inherit local budgets and contracts.

Which Offices Are on the Ballot

Voters choose 23 provincial prefects, who act as regional governors, and their deputy prefects. They also elect 222 mayors, 909 urban councillors and 457 rural councillors.

In addition, voters pick 4,131 principal members of rural parish boards, the smallest level of local government. Parish boards manage village roads, small works and community services.

A separate ballot elects seven members of the Citizen Participation and Social Control Council, known as the CPCCS. This state body appoints several national watchdog officials, so even a local election has national consequences.

The president and the National Assembly are not on the ballot. Local races will still test how much support President Daniel Noboa’s government has in the big cities.

Who Must Vote and What Happens If You Skip

Voting is compulsory for Ecuadorian citizens aged 18 to 65. It is optional for people over 65, for 16 and 17-year-olds, and for foreigners.

The fine for not voting is 10% of the basic wage, which is US$48.20 at the 2026 wage of US$482. Voters can avoid it by justifying their absence to the CNE with evidence, such as illness or travel abroad.

Polling-table members who fail to show up face a fine of US$72.30. Voting while drunk carries a fine of US$241, and carrying a firearm to vote can bring fines of at least US$5,302.

Our guide to voting-weekend rules for expats explains who among foreign residents can vote and what the alcohol ban means.

What We Do Not Know

The CNE timetable we found names no second round, and we could not confirm from the CNE itself how winners are decided in each race. We will update when the electoral authority states this in writing.

The hours of the alcohol ban for 29 November are not yet announced. The preliminary results time is also not confirmed.

What It Means for You

If you are an American travelling to Ecuador in late November, expect closed bars, busy polling places and tight security around 29 November. Check your embassy’s travel alerts before you go.

Ecuadorians in the United States may vote only for the seven CPCCS members, not for mayors. For investors, the results will show how voters in Quito and Guayaquil judge the government before the 2027 budget cycle.

Frequently Asked Questions

When are Ecuador’s local elections?

They are on Sunday 29 November 2026. Polling hours are set by the National Electoral Council.

Is voting mandatory in Ecuador?

Yes, for citizens aged 18 to 65. It is optional for older voters, 16 and 17-year-olds, and foreigners.

How much is the fine for not voting?

It is US$48.20, or 10% of the 2026 basic wage of US$482. You can be excused by showing a valid reason to the CNE.

When do the new mayors take office?

They take office on Friday 14 May 2027. Final proclamation of winners comes in early 2027.

Sources: official statements and public records of Ecuador’s National Electoral Council (cne.gob.ec).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error