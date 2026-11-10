Guayaquil Flood Victims Wall Up or Move Out

The Malecón 2000 riverside promenade in Guayaquil, Ecuador's commercial capital (undated). (Photo: Freddy eduardo, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

In Las Orquídeas, a neighbourhood in northern Guayaquil, families are stacking concrete blocks across their front doors, and some have left their homes empty. Between 600 and 700 families had water in their houses after heavy rain on Sunday 1 November 2026, according to Segura EP, a Guayaquil municipal agency.

Key Facts —What: Residents are raising flood walls at their doors, and some homes stand empty. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Ecuador story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. —Flood: Between 600 and 700 families had water in their homes after the 1 November storm. —Cause: The manager of Segura EP blamed the overflowing Mucho Lote drainage canal. —Rain: Nearly four times the November monthly average fell in one day at Guayaquil airport, Inamhi data show. —Power Index: Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 37.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Residents say the neighbourhood’s drainage canal could not cope, and the flood has left them choosing between building walls and moving out.

A Night That Filled Homes With Water

Álex Anchundia, manager of Segura EP and vice-president of the city’s emergency operations committee, estimated that between 600 and 700 families in Las Orquídeas had water, earth and sediment in their homes. He blamed the overflow of the Mucho Lote canal during heavy rain on Sunday 1 November.

Inamhi, Ecuador’s national weather service, recorded 120 millimetres of rain at Guayaquil airport in a single day, nearly four times the 31.6 millimetres of an average November. In some homes the water reached about 1.5 metres, and seven people were taken to temporary shelters.

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 with 37.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (55); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (14). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B); 51 homicides per 100,000. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

File photo. Downtown Guayaquil, Ecuador’s largest city, July 2011. Photo: Jordan Fischer, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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Walls Go Up, Houses Go Empty

Families are laying rows of concrete blocks across their entrances to hold back the next flood. A single local report said some of the walls reach 1.5 metres from street level.

The same report described dozens of homes standing empty on Monday 9 November, though no official count exists. Residents compare the flood with the El Niño of 1997 and 1998, the report said.

Tides and More Rain Ahead

Inocar, the Navy’s oceanographic institute, forecasts tides above four metres each day until Thursday 12 November, as we report in Guayaquil Faces 4-Metre Tides Through 12 Nov. Inamhi forecast more rain linked to El Niño, a warming of the Pacific that brings heavy rain to Ecuador’s coast.

What It Means for You

For expats and investors who own or rent in Guayaquil, the episode shows how flood risk can change a neighbourhood within days. It is worth asking any landlord or seller about past flooding, drainage works and the cost of flood walls, all quoted in US dollars because Ecuador uses the US currency.

Travellers can find practical advice in our Ecuador flood safety guide for US travelers. Earlier floods in the city are covered in Ecuador’s Guayaquil Floods Leave Water at 12 Points, and more country news is on our Ecuador hub.

What Is Not Known

CELEC EP, the state power company, opened the Daule-Peripa dam gates in a controlled release on 1 November, and residents link it to the flood. We found no official link to the Las Orquídeas flood and no official count of empty homes.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Las Orquídeas?

Heavy rain on Sunday 1 November 2026 flooded the neighbourhood, and between 600 and 700 families had water in their homes, according to Segura EP. Its manager blamed the overflow of the Mucho Lote canal.

Why are residents building walls?

Families are laying concrete blocks across their entrances to keep out future water. A single local report put some walls at 1.5 metres.

Are people leaving Las Orquídeas?

Some are, according to a local report that counted dozens of empty homes on Monday 9 November. Seven people were also taken to temporary shelters after the flood.

Where is Las Orquídeas?

It is a residential neighbourhood in the north of Guayaquil, Ecuador’s largest city. The Mucho Lote canal runs near the affected homes.

Sources Segura EP, municipal safety and risk agency of Guayaquil, and the city emergency operations committee (COE Cantonal), statements of 2 to 5 November 2026; Inamhi, rainfall data of 1 November 2026; CELEC EP, Daule-Peripa spillway operation of 1 November 2026; Inocar tide table of 8 November 2026; a local report of 9 November 2026 on walls and empty homes (single source).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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