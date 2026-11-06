What to Do in Florianópolis in November 2026

FLORIANÓPOLIS · Culture

Brazil’s island city has a quiet November: three holidays, a free geek festival in the Botanical Garden on 28–29 November and a handful of tech and business days. Here is what we could confirm, and how to plan around it.

View over Lagoa da Conceição, Florianópolis. File photo. Photo: Daniel Vianna/MTur, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

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FLORIANÓPOLIS — This is the monthly guide for people who live on the island or are staying for weeks, with things to do in florianópolis november 2026 checked against organiser pages on Sympla, a Brazilian ticketing platform. We list only events whose date, time and venue we confirmed; everything we could not confirm is left out.

November is a month of holidays and professional meetings rather than one giant festival. Three national holidays fall in it: Monday 2 November, Sunday 15 November and Friday 20 November.

Friday 20 November, Black Consciousness Day, is a national holiday under Brazilian federal law 14.759 of 2023, so it makes a long weekend. Book beach parking and restaurant tables early for that weekend.

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The Rest of the Month at a Glance

The first days of November are already behind us. ENAF Floripa, a fitness-industry fair at the CentroSul convention centre, ran from 30 October to 1 November and has ended.

What remains falls into two groups: work-oriented days in the middle of the month and a big public weekend at the end. The cards below are in date order.

11 to 17 November: Talks, a Digital Cities Forum and a Property Summit

Wednesday 11 November, 19:30–21:30 Palestra Pública Gratuita: Síndrome do Esgotamento Energético IIPC Florianópolis, Avenida Rio Branco, 354, Edifício Maxim’s, room 810, Centro · Free · Sympla A free public lecture, in Portuguese, from IIPC, the Instituto Internacional de Projeciologia e Conscienciologia, a Brazilian institute. The Sympla page says registration is free and compulsory because places are limited, and asks guests to arrive early. The listing gives only the title, time and address, so we cannot describe the content.

Thursday 12 November, 08:00–17:00 Fórum de Cidades Digitais e Inteligentes da Grande Florianópolis Atrium Office, Rua Jair Hamms, 38, Pedra Branca, Palhoça · Price not shown · Sympla The forum is run by Rede Cidade Digital, an initiative that says it has run free events for mayors and municipal managers since 2012. It is aimed at mayors, public managers and civil servants, with talks on public-private partnerships, artificial intelligence in city halls and smart public security.

Tuesday 17 November, 08:00–20:00 MB Summit Florianópolis 2026 Mercure Florianópolis Hotel, Rodovia Admar Gonzaga, 600 · Price not shown · Sympla MB Summit is a one-day congress for real estate brokers, with talks on sales, marketing and technology. It matters mainly to people working in Florianópolis property; the talks appear to be in Portuguese.

26 to 29 November: INOVAR SC and Passeio Geek

Thursday to Friday 26–27 November INOVAR SC 2026, 13th edition Tribunal de Justiça de Santa Catarina (state court), Rua Doutor Álvaro Millen da Silveira, 208, Centro, and ACATE (the state technology association), Rod. José Carlos Daux, SC-401 · Free, limited places · Sympla Thursday morning is at the state court, with a panel on a 2030 social innovation agenda for Santa Catarina. Thursday afternoon and Friday afternoon are at ACATE, with sessions on artificial intelligence for social good, the games industry and inclusive entrepreneurship, plus a live humanoid-robot demonstration; the closing is at 17:00 on Friday.

Saturday to Sunday 28–29 November, from 10:00 on Saturday to 19:00 on Sunday Passeio Geek, 5th edition Jardim Botânico de Florianópolis, Rodovia Admar Gonzaga, 742-782 · Free, bring 1 kg of non-perishable food · Sympla An open-air pop-culture festival with cosplay and K-pop contests, video-game tournaments, board games, a geek fair and a planetarium. It is the best fit for families this month.

Entry is free and supportive: the organiser, Geek Cursos, an innovation school, asks visitors to bring 1 kg of non-perishable food. A ticket is not required on the day, but the organiser asks for an online registration beforehand. The listing says nothing about parking or accessibility, so ask the organiser through Sympla before you go.

Practical Notes for November

Most of the events above are in Portuguese, and the pages are too. Sympla is the main ticket and registration site for them; its listings show whether an event has ended.

The Sympla pages for the Fórum de Cidades Digitais e Inteligentes da Grande Florianópolis and MB Summit state the same cancellation terms for paid orders. Orders can be cancelled up to 7 days after purchase, provided the request comes at least 48 hours before the event.

If you plan beach days, check water quality first. IMA, the Santa Catarina state environment institute, publishes bathing-water results by beach at balneabilidade.ima.sc.gov.br, and marks each point as suitable (próprio), unsuitable (impróprio) or undetermined.

We did not find a Florianópolis summary for November, so look up your beach on the portal on the day you go rather than rely on a general statement. Results change from one sampling to the next.

The 2 November and 20 November holidays fall on a Monday and a Friday. Expect banks and many offices to be closed, while Sunday 15 November already sits on a weekend and brings no extra day off.

We have not quoted prices in reais, because none of the pages we checked shows a ticket price in the text we could read. If a price appears at checkout, convert it at the day’s rate before you commit.

Sympla is the platform where all of these events are listed, and each page states the date, hours and address. Open the page on the day, because an organiser can change a time or mark an event as ended.

Plan the week around the calendar: the Fórum de Cidades Digitais e Inteligentes da Grande Florianópolis on Thursday 12 November is a working day in Palhoça, a neighbouring city on the mainland, while MB Summit on Tuesday 17 November is in Florianópolis itself. Check your route before you leave.

What We Could Not Confirm

Several smaller listings that circulated for November, including a lifestyle weekend, a tech day and a few evening talks, could not be matched to an organiser page, so we left them out. We also did not find official opening hours for the Botanical Garden.

Check the Sympla event page or the Prefeitura de Florianópolis, the city government, for any late change. This guide is updated as listings are confirmed.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are the main events in Florianópolis in the rest of November 2026?

Four listed events stand out: the Fórum de Cidades Digitais e Inteligentes da Grande Florianópolis in Palhoça on 12 November, MB Summit on 17 November, INOVAR SC on 26–27 November and Passeio Geek on 28–29 November.

Are there public holidays in Florianópolis in November 2026?

Yes, three national holidays: Monday 2 November (All Souls’ Day), Sunday 15 November (Republic Day) and Friday 20 November (Black Consciousness Day). Only the 2nd and the 20th give a day off in the working week.

Which November events in Florianópolis are free?

INOVAR SC offers free but limited places, and Passeio Geek is free with a request to bring 1 kg of non-perishable food. The IIPC lecture on 11 November is free, with compulsory registration.