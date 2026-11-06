What to Do in Recife in November 2026: Céu and Circus

RECIFE · Culture

Recife’s big circus festival ends this weekend, and the singer Céu plays on 14 November. Here is what is confirmed, with prices in US$.

Marco Zero square in central Recife. File photo. Photo: Wilfredor, CC0 via Wikimedia Commons

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RECIFE — This is the November culture guide for expats, digital nomads and long-stay visitors in Recife, the capital of Pernambuco state in north-east Brazil. It covers things to do in Recife in November 2026 with dates, venues, ticket platforms and practical notes.

The month opens with the final weekend of the Festival de Circo do Brasil, a ten-day circus and street-arts festival. Mid-month brings a Céu concert on Saturday 14 November and a long holiday weekend from Friday 20 November.

We only list events we could confirm on an organiser or ticket page. Listings with no confirmed Recife date or venue were left out, and that is why this guide is shorter than the usual city calendar.

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Prices are in reais (R$). We convert at R$5.51 per US$1, the RT market data close for 6 November 2026.

Circus Festival Finale: 6 to 8 November

The 20th Festival de Circo do Brasil, themed “Rebuliço” (Portuguese for a lively commotion), runs from 30 October to 8 November in Recife and the surrounding metropolitan area. The organisers describe a mix of shows, workshops and open-air activities with artists from Brazil and abroad.

Paid shows are sold through Sympla, a Brazilian online ticketing platform. Prices for the shows listed below run from R$10 to R$60 (about US$1.80 to US$10.90).

Saturday 7 November, 20:00, and Sunday 8 November, 17:00 {Fé}sta Teatro do Parque · R$30 to R$60 (about US$5.45 to US$10.90) · Sympla

Sunday 8 November, 18:30 Rebuliço no Cabaré das Palhaças Teatro de Santa Isabel · R$10 and R$20 (about US$1.80 and US$3.60) · Sympla This is the festival’s closing show at the Santa Isabel, performed by a company of women clowns from Pernambuco.

Saturday 14 November: Céu Turns 20 on Stage

Saturday 14 November, 18:00 to Sunday 15 November, 02:00 SESSIONS apresenta: Céu 20 anos – ao vivo em Recife Cachaçaria Carvalheira, Avenida Sul Governador Cid Sampaio, 4921, Imbiribeira · Paid event · Sympla Céu is a Brazilian singer-songwriter, and the show is billed as a 20-year anniversary concert. The promoter is Golarrolê, a Recife events company, and the show is presented by the SESSIONS concert series. Sympla lists three ticket types: Inteira (full price), Meia (half price, with proof of eligibility) and Social (discounted, with a donation of non-perishable food or clothing).

The Sympla page does not show prices in the version we read. Check the listing for current prices and availability, because we could not see whether tickets are close to selling out.

The listing sets an age rating of 18, and guests must show an original, valid photo ID at the entrance. Card payments carry a 10% convenience fee and a 2% transaction fee on top of the ticket price, and instalments of up to 12 payments are offered.

The venue is in Imbiribeira, a southern district of Recife. The show runs past midnight, so plan your ride home in advance.

Holidays and the Long Weekend

Sunday 15 November is Republic Day, which marks the proclamation of the Brazilian republic in 1889. It falls on a Sunday this year, so it does not create a day off.

Friday 20 November is Black Consciousness Day, a national holiday since Federal Law 14,759 of 21 December 2023. Banks and public offices close, and the day gives you a three-day weekend from 20 to 22 November.

We did not find a confirmed Recife programme for that weekend at the time of writing. Check the city hall and Sympla listings closer to the date.

Planning Your Recife November

November is one of the drier months in Recife. The national weather institute INMET (Instituto Nacional de Meteorologia) lists a 1981–2010 average of 38.7 mm of rain, with lows near 22.7°C (73°F) and highs near 30.1°C (86°F).

Averages hide individual days, so carry a light rain jacket and check the forecast before outdoor screenings. INMET says November 2019 saw only 3.9 mm, so the range between years is wide.

Carry some cash and a card for small purchases around the venues, and book a ride home before the last show ends. Recife is hot and humid, so drink water and wear light clothes for the open-air parts of the festival.

The Recife metro’s Linha Sul (South Line) has closed an hour earlier, at 22:00, from Monday to Saturday since 12 October 2026. The operator, CBTU (Companhia Brasileira de Trens Urbanos, the federal urban train company), links this to roof repairs at Afogados and Joana Bezerra stations.

No completion date has been published. The Céu show runs past midnight, long after the last train, so use a licensed ride-hailing app rather than walking, and keep phones out of sight in crowds.

Check CBTU for the latest timetable before you travel. For events in this guide, buy tickets only from the Sympla page linked in the sources.

Some organisers change venues or times after listing, so look again the day before you go.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are the main events in Recife in November 2026?

The 20th Festival de Circo do Brasil closes on Sunday 8 November. Singer Céu plays Cachaçaria Carvalheira on Saturday 14 November.

Are there public holidays in Recife in November 2026?

Republic Day falls on Sunday 15 November, so no weekday is lost. Black Consciousness Day is a national holiday on Friday 20 November, which makes a three-day weekend.

Where can I buy tickets for Recife events?

Most paid shows in this guide sell through Sympla, a Brazilian ticketing platform. Céu tickets are on Sympla, and the circus festival also sells paid shows there.

Can I take the metro home from late shows in Recife?

Not for late shows. From Monday to Saturday, the Linha Sul now closes at 22:00 because of roof repairs, so book a ride-hailing car for late events.