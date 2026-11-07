What to Do in Salvador in November 2026

SALVADOR · Culture

Salvador’s November is anchored by Simone, Guilherme Arantes and a Tarsila musical at Teatro Castro Alves. Here is what is confirmed from 8 November, with prices in US$.

Colonial rooftops in Salvador’s historic centre, the old district known as Pelourinho. File photo.

RT Ask Rio Times Latin American culture, food and life. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesWhat to do, where to go in Brazil › RT Ask Rio Times Latin American culture, food and life. × This week Tonight Where to eat Before you go Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

SALVADOR — This is the November culture guide for expats, digital nomads and long-stay visitors in Salvador, the capital of Bahia state on Brazil’s north-east coast. It covers things to do in Salvador in November 2026 with dates, venues and prices converted to US$.

Most of the month’s headline dates sit at Teatro Castro Alves (TCA), the state-run theatre complex in the Campo Grande district. Its main hall is currently in what the theatre calls an “Operação Teste” phase, a test period in the reopening after the renovation works known as Novo TCA.

We list only events we could confirm on an organiser, venue or ticket page. Several listings that appeared earlier in the month either took place before 8 November or could not be confirmed, so they are not here.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Prices are in reais (R$) and converted at about R$5.50 per US$1 (the RT rate of 7 November 2026 was 5.4959), so treat the dollar figures as rounded guides.

8 to 14 November: Luiz Caldas and Simone

Sunday 8 November, 20:00 Luiz Caldas Acústico Teatro Castro Alves, Sala Principal, Campo Grande · R$90 to R$200 (about US$16 to US$36) · Sympla, a Brazilian online ticket platform, and the TCA box office Caldas, the guitarist often credited with launching Bahia’s axé music, plays a stripped-back acoustic set that revisits his career. The 17:00 session sold out earlier, so the 20:00 show is an extra date, and the show is rated for ages 12 and over.

Saturday 14 November, 20:00 Simone: Que Mulher É Essa? Teatro Castro Alves, Sala Principal · Rows B to P: R$340 full price (about US$62), R$170 half price (about US$31) · Sympla and TCA box office Simone, one of Brazil’s best-known popular singers, brings the tour marking her 50 years of career. Seats in rows B to P cost R$340 full price (about US$62) and R$170 half price (about US$31). We could not confirm prices for the other rows.

Half-price tickets require proof of eligibility under Brazilian federal, state and municipal law, such as student or senior status. Foreign visitors should check the theatre’s rules before counting on the discount.

15 to 22 November: Holidays and Bahia Folk Ballet

Sunday 15 November is the Proclamation of the Republic holiday, and Friday 20 November is Black Consciousness Day, a national holiday in Brazil. Banks, public offices and many shops close on both dates, though restaurants and cultural venues often stay open.

Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 November O Balé Que Você Não Vê Teatro Castro Alves, Sala Principal · Prices not confirmed · Sympla and TCA box office The Balé Folclórico da Bahia, a Salvador dance company known for Afro-Brazilian folklore, returns to the TCA with this show on the weekend of 21 and 22 November. We could not confirm session times or prices, so check the theatre’s page before you go.

26 to 29 November: Tarsila and a Song Festival

Thursday 26 to Sunday 29 November Tarsila, a Brasileira Teatro Castro Alves, Sala Principal · Price not published in sources we checked · Sympla and TCA box office This musical tells the story of Tarsila do Amaral, the painter often seen as the face of Brazilian modernism. Sessions run at 20:00 on Thursday 26 and Friday 27 November, at 15:00 and 20:00 on Saturday 28 November, and at 18:00 on Sunday 29 November.

Friday 27 November, 19:00 Guilherme Arantes: 50 Anos-Luz Concha Acústica, the theatre’s open-air amphitheatre · R$80 to R$180 (about US$15 to US$33) · TCA box office and Sympla Arantes is a veteran Brazilian singer-songwriter, and this is his 50-years tour. The first ticket batch was R$160 full price (about US$29) and R$80 half price (about US$15), while the second batch is R$180 (about US$33) and R$90 (about US$16).

Sunday 29 November, 18:30 24th Festival de Música Educadora FM Concha Acústica, Teatro Castro Alves · R$25 to R$50 (about US$5 to US$9) · TCA box office and Sympla The festival is a songwriting competition run by the Bahia state broadcaster’s Educadora FM radio station, with a prize pool of R$530,000 (about US$96,000). Tickets cost R$50 full price (about US$9), R$25 half price (about US$5) and R$30 for the social ticket (about US$5.50).

Planning Your Salvador November

The Concha Acústica is an open-air amphitheatre with free seating, so arrive early for a good spot. Access is only through the lower entrance on Ladeira da Fonte, gates open two hours before the show, and bottles, helmets, umbrellas and swimwear are not allowed.

Salvador is tropical and warm in November, so pack light clothes and something for an occasional shower. Taxis and ride-hailing apps are the simplest way home after evening events in Campo Grande or the historic Pelourinho district.

Ticket sales run through Sympla and the TCA box offices at the Campo Grande entrance and the lower entrance of the Concha Acústica. The theatre warns that it takes no responsibility for tickets bought from resellers.

What It Means for You

For a reader in the United States, the practical lesson is cost and timing. A seat for Simone in rows B to P is about US$62, and holidays on 15 and 20 November can make a long weekend trip easy to plan.

Check each organiser page close to the date, because Brazilian venues often release extra sessions, as Luiz Caldas did, or change batches and prices. Note too that several events here run in Portuguese or rely on local references, so the music and dance shows suit visitors with little language comfort best.

We could not confirm prices for Tarsila, a Brasileira or O Balé Que Você Não Vê. For more of Brazil, see our guides for Rio, São Paulo and Recife.

More: Brazil news, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the biggest events in Salvador in November 2026?

Simone on 14 November, Guilherme Arantes on 27 November and the musical Tarsila, a Brasileira from 26 to 29 November are the main dates.

Which public holidays fall in Salvador after 8 November 2026?

Proclamation of the Republic falls on Sunday 15 November and Black Consciousness Day on Friday 20 November. Both are national holidays in Brazil.

How do I buy tickets for events in Salvador?

Most events in this guide are sold through Sympla and, for Teatro Castro Alves shows, at the theatre’s box offices. Check the event page for current batches and prices.

How much is a ticket for Simone at Teatro Castro Alves?

Seats in rows B to P cost R$340 full price (about US$62) and R$170 half price (about US$31). Half price needs proof of eligibility, and we could not confirm other rows.

What is the Concha Acústica?

It is an open-air amphitheatre run by Teatro Castro Alves in Salvador. Entry is through the lower entrance on Ladeira da Fonte, and gates open two hours before shows.