Ecuador Voting Weekend Rules for Expats on 29 November 2026

GUIDES · ECUADOR · EXPATS

Key Facts The vote Local elections on Sunday 29 November 2026; polls run 7 am to 5 pm, same as ET.

Who votes Foreigners with five years of legal residence may vote; tourists and newer residents cannot.

The dry law The electoral code bans alcohol around the vote, but the electoral council has not announced the hours.

The catch A midnight curfew covers five coastal provinces until 10 November; none is announced for 29 November.

Abroad About 496,000 Ecuadorians abroad may vote, but only for a national citizen council.

Power Index Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 in Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 37.2 points (November 2026 edition).

The Ecuador voting weekend of 29 November 2026 affects expats even if they have no vote. Residents should plan for closed polling places, a likely alcohol ban and security rules that can change quickly.

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This guide explains who may vote, what documents are accepted, what the electoral code says about alcohol and which security rules apply. Where the authorities have not announced a detail, we say so.

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Ecuador Voting Weekend at a Glance

Ecuador elects mayors, provincial prefects, councillors and rural parish boards on Sunday 29 November 2026. These are local elections, and the president and the national assembly are not on the ballot.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 with 37.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (55); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (14). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B); 51 homicides per 100,000. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Ecuador’s electoral authority, known as the CNE, runs the vote. It lists 13,827,643 registered voters, of whom 13,331,335 live in Ecuador and 496,308 live abroad.

The vote was moved forward from 2027, and the CNE calendar now sets 29 November. Our poll hours and results guide covers the full timetable.

Voting Hours in Quito Time and Eastern Time

Polls in mainland Ecuador open at 7 am and close at 5 pm local time. Ecuador keeps the same clock all year, and US clocks went back on 1 November, so Quito and New York now share the same hour.

That means 7 am to 5 pm Eastern, 6 am to 4 pm Central and 4 am to 2 pm Pacific. Ecuadorians abroad vote from 9 am to 7 pm in the time zone of the country where they vote.

Can Foreigners and Expats Vote in Ecuador?

Foreigners aged 16 or older may vote if they have lived legally in Ecuador for at least five years and are on the electoral roll. Tourists and residents with less time in the country have no vote.

Ecuadorian citizens aged 18 to 65 must vote. The fine for not voting is 10% of the basic wage, which is US$48.20 at the 2026 wage of US$482.

The CNE site lists foreigner registration as one of its services. The register for this vote was closed and approved in early July, so anyone not on it should ask the CNE about a late entry.

Expats with a vote should check the roll early. Those without a vote can still be affected by the weekend rules described below.

Documents and Polling Places

Voters present an identity card or a passport at the polling table. Both may be valid or expired, and the electoral code says an expired document does not stop a person from voting.

To find your polling place, open the CNE’s voting-place lookup and enter your identity card number and date of birth. The result shows the polling place, its address and the number of your voting board.

The same lookup shows whether you were picked to serve on a voting board. Board members who fail to appear on election day pay a fine of US$72.30, and leaving the table mid-day carries a much heavier penalty.

Ecuadorians Living Abroad

Ecuadorians abroad vote in three special overseas constituencies, and voting is optional for them. The CNE has sent election material to other countries for the vote.

Overseas voters elect only seven members of the CPCCS, a state council for citizen participation and social control. Local offices belong to provinces and cantons inside Ecuador.

There will be no polling places in Havana, Caracas or Valencia in Venezuela because of a lack of diplomatic staff and operating conditions. Voters in those places cannot cast a ballot there.

The Alcohol Ban on Election Weekend

Ecuador’s electoral code bans the sale, distribution and consumption of alcohol during an election. People call this rule the dry law, or ley seca in Spanish.

The CNE has not yet announced the hours for 29 November. At the last national vote in November 2025 the ban ran from Friday to midday on Monday.

Local media expect the same pattern this time, which would run from Friday 27 November to midday on Monday 30 November. Treat that as an expectation until the CNE publishes the notice.

The penalty for breaking the ban is half of a basic monthly wage, which is US$241 at the 2026 wage of US$482. Entering a polling place while drunk carries a similar penalty.

Curfew and State of Exception

Ecuador is under a state of exception for serious internal unrest, declared on 15 September 2026 in Decree 498. On 15 October the president amended it with Decree 519, which set a curfew in five coastal provinces.

The curfew runs from midnight to 5 am each day from 1 to 10 November in El Oro, Esmeraldas, Guayas, Los Ríos and Manabí. Movement is allowed in emergencies and for justified needs, and the decree has no general travel pass.

No curfew has been announced for 29 November. The decree’s end date of 10 November leaves the voting weekend outside it, although the government can issue new decrees.

Guayas, which includes the port city of Guayaquil, is one of the five provinces. Expats there should check government notices before the weekend.

Safety and Travel Tips for Expats

The US State Department rates Ecuador at Level 2, Exercise Increased Caution, because of crime, terrorism, unrest and kidnapping. Americans can enrol in its Smart Traveler Enrollment Program to get alerts from the US Embassy in Quito.

The embassy has posted no alert about the 29 November vote as of 6 November. Check its alert page in the days before the weekend.

Carry your passport or identity card and a copy of your residency papers. Ask your hotel and favourite restaurants about their weekend hours.

What Is on the Ballot

Voters choose 23 prefects with their deputies, 222 mayors and 1,366 councillors. They also choose 4,131 members of rural parish boards.

The same ballot elects seven members of the CPCCS, a state watchdog council. Local winners shape fees, roads and services in the towns where expats live.

Related Reading From The Rio Times

Our report on the mayors race covers the contest in Quito. Our Ecuador history explainer gives the background to the vote.

Retailers also moved their sales calendar, as our Black Friday report explains. More guides for foreign residents are in our Ecuador section.

More: Ecuador news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can foreigners vote in Ecuador’s 29 November election?

Foreigners aged 16 or older may vote if they have legally lived in Ecuador for five years and are on the electoral roll. Tourists cannot vote.

Is there an alcohol ban in Ecuador on election weekend?

Yes, the electoral code bans alcohol sales and consumption around the vote. The CNE has not announced the hours for 29 November.

Is there a curfew in Ecuador on 29 November?

No curfew has been announced for that date. A midnight to 5 am curfew in five coastal provinces ends on 10 November.

What time do Ecuador’s polls open and close?

Polls open at 7 am and close at 5 pm in mainland Ecuador, which is the same as Eastern Time. Overseas voting runs from 9 am to 7 pm local time.

What ID do I need to vote in Ecuador?

Bring an identity card or a passport at the polling table. Expired documents are accepted.

Sources: US Embassy in Ecuador, travel advisory and alerts; Lexis Ecuador, Executive Decree 519 of 15 October 2026; CNE Ecuador, voting-place lookup; Primicias, CNE election date, hours and rules; Expreso, CNE approves the voter register; Extra, overseas vote for CPCCS members; Teleamazonas, documents accepted to vote.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief