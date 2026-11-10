What to Do in Medellín in November 2026

MEDELLÍN · Culture

Chayanne plays DAVIarena on 19 November, Marco Antonio Solís plays Envigado on 27 November, and Monday 16 November is a public holiday. The rest of the month, day by day.

Apartment blocks in the Aburrá Valley, the valley Medellín shares with Sabaneta and Envigado (file photo). Photo: Jpsalazaro, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

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MEDELLÍN — This guide is for expats, digital nomads and long-stay visitors, and it covers the things to do in Medellín in November 2026 that are still ahead. Every event below is dated from 10 November and was checked against the venue or ticket seller on 9 November 2026.

The month has a clear shape. Theatre and orchestra nights fill the first half, a long weekend arrives on 14 to 16 November, and three big concerts crowd the last ten days.

Peso prices are converted at 3,264 Colombian pesos (COP) to the US dollar, the 9 November 2026 rate from RT, a market-data provider.

10 to 16 November: Dance, Theatre and a Long Weekend

Tuesday 10 November, 19:00 La rebelión de los cuerpos Teatro Metropolitano José Gutiérrez Gómez, Medellín · COP60,000 to COP84,000 (about US$18 to US$26) with service fee · Tuboleta, Colombia’s main ticket platform A contemporary dance work about human rights, diversity, identity and freedom. Doors open at 18:00 and the minimum age is 14. The ticket page shows slightly different price lists in two places, so confirm the final amount at checkout.

Thursday 12 November Ana Torroja: “Se ha acabado el show” tour Teatro Universidad de Medellín · Ticketshows, a Colombian ticket agency · Price and start time not published in the sources we found Torroja, the Spanish singer best known as the voice of the pop group Mecano, brings her current tour to Medellín. Both the start time and the prices were not confirmed at the time of writing, so check the Ticketshows page before you plan your evening.

Sunday 15 November, 14:30 Bobicraftmania en vivo Teatro Metropolitano José Gutiérrez Gómez, Medellín · COP140,000 to COP250,000 (about US$43 to US$77) · Sold online A family show featuring the creator Bobi, billed as his first live appearance in Medellín. It is a daytime option on the Sunday before the holiday Monday. The theatre lists it under children and family events and states no minimum age.

Monday 16 November Independence of Cartagena (public holiday) Citywide, Colombia · Free Under Colombia’s Emiliani law, which shifts many holidays to a Monday, the 11 November holiday moves to the following Monday, so the date in 2026 is 16 November, according to the Finance Ministry calendar. Public offices and banks are normally closed on the day.

19 to 22 November: Chayanne and a Musical Christmas

Thursday 19 November Chayanne: Bailemos Otra Vez Tour DAVIarena, Sabaneta, in the Medellín metropolitan area · Tuboleta · Prices and start time not confirmed here Chayanne, the Puerto Rican pop star, returns to the Medellín area for the first time in seven years. DAVIarena is a new arena in Sabaneta, a town south of the city, that holds 17,200 people, so plan your transport south of the city. Tuboleta, the main Colombian ticket platform, opened a pre-registration form before sales began; our concert guide has the ticket details.

Sunday 22 November, 16:00 Una Navidad en Macondo Teatro Metropolitano José Gutiérrez Gómez, Medellín · COP75,000 to COP85,000 plus service fee (about US$23 to US$26) · Tuboleta or the box office The producer Colombia Canta y Encanta stages an original musical with live music, theatre and dance, with 120 artists on stage. The theatre page gives both 16:00 and 16:30 as the start, so arrive early. The title nods to Macondo, the village in Gabriel García Márquez’s novel One Hundred Years of Solitude.

26 to 28 November: Classical Music and Big Concerts

Thursday 26 November, 19:00 Geneva Camerata Teatro Metropolitano José Gutiérrez Gómez, Medellín · Tuboleta · Price not listed Geneva Camerata, a Swiss chamber orchestra, visits the Teatro Metropolitano. The theatre lists the concert but not the programme or prices, so look at the Tuboleta page for both.

Friday 27 November, doors 19:00 Marco Antonio Solís: Gratitud Tour 2026 Estadio Polideportivo Sur, Envigado · up to COP280,000 (about US$86), depending on section · Tuboleta · Ages 18 and over Solís, the Mexican singer-songwriter known for romantic ballads, plays in Envigado, a municipality just south of Medellín. Entry is limited to people aged 18 and over. Full-price tickets reach COP280,000 (about US$86) depending on the section; our guide explains the show.

Saturday 28 November, 18:00 Concierto n.° 12 de Temporada “Identidad”, Filarmed Teatro Metropolitano José Gutiérrez Gómez, Medellín · COP9,900 to COP81,950 plus service fee (about US$3 to US$25) · La Tiquetera Filarmed, the Medellín Philharmonic orchestra, conducted by Ana María Patiño-Osorio, plays Debussy’s Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun, a work called Identidad by Jorge Mejía, and Brahms’s Second Symphony. It is the cheapest serious night out of the month. The theatre lists the Exposiciones metro station as the nearest stop.

Saturday 28 November Beéle: Borondo Tour 2026 DAVIarena, Medellín metropolitan area · Tuboleta · Prices and start time not confirmed here Beéle, the Colombian pop and urban singer, plays DAVIarena the same night as the Philharmonic, so Saturday 28 November is the busiest night of the month. Tickets are sold through Tuboleta.

What It Means for You

If you only go to one night, make it the Teatro Metropolitano. It hosts five events in this guide, with prices from about US$3 for the orchestra to US$77 for the family show.

The arena shows are different. Chayanne, Solís and Beéle should draw large crowds in the south of the metropolitan area, so book a ride home before the concert and expect surge pricing in ride-hailing apps afterwards.

Foreign cards sometimes fail on Colombian ticket sites. Tuboleta itself warns that payment may not be possible in some browsers, so test the checkout early and keep a second card ready.

Christmas lights in Medellín from an earlier season (file photo). The 2026 switch-on date has not been announced. Photo: XalD, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

What Is Not Known

Several listings omit start times or prices: Ana Torroja, Beéle, Chayanne and Geneva Camerata. We have left those details out rather than guess.

The date for the 2026 Christmas lights, the city’s biggest seasonal attraction, has not been announced by EPM, Medellín’s public utility company, or by the mayor’s office. Last year the lights went on at Parques del Río, a riverside park, on Friday 28 November, which is a guide only, not a promise.

For background on neighbourhoods, transport and costs, read our Medellín city guide for expats and visitors.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the biggest concert in Medellín in November 2026?

Chayanne plays DAVIarena in Sabaneta on Thursday 19 November. Marco Antonio Solís plays Envigado on Friday 27 November, and Beéle plays DAVIarena on Saturday 28 November.

Is there a public holiday in Colombia in November 2026?

Yes. Monday 16 November is the Independence of Cartagena holiday, moved from 11 November. Public offices and banks are normally closed.

How much do theatre tickets cost at Teatro Metropolitano?

Philharmonic tickets range from COP9,900 to COP81,950 (about US$3 to US$25) plus a service fee. La rebelión de los cuerpos costs about US$18 to US$26.

Where can I buy tickets for Medellín events?

Tuboleta sells the arena concerts and most Teatro Metropolitano shows. Ticketshows, a Colombian ticket agency, sells Ana Torroja, and La Tiquetera, the orchestra’s ticket platform, sells the Philharmonic.

Can children go to events in Medellín this month?

Bobicraftmania on 15 November is a family show with no stated minimum age. La rebelión de los cuerpos requires visitors to be 14 or older, and Solís requires 18.