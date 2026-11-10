What to Do in Cali in November 2026

IBOV 171,336.99 ▼ 0.52% IPC MEX 71,564.96 ▼ 0.42% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.58▲ 1.35% USD/MXN18.61▲ 0.41% USD/CLP983.69▲ 1.70% USD/COP3,297▲ 5.67% USD/PEN3.41▼ 0.02% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.03% USD/UYU40.43▲ 3.52% USD/PYG6,196▲ 1.99% USD/BOB11.68▲ 0.19% USD/DOP60.44▲ 2.38% USD/CRC445.62▲ 1.24% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 2.97% USD/HNL26.89▲ 3.05% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.53% USD/VES897.02▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.69▲ 2.36% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.10% EUR/BRL6.24▲ 1.78% BRENT 91.84 ▼ 0.79% WTI 86.23 ▼ 0.71% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.27 ▼ 0.90% GOLD 4,046 ▼ 1.67% SILVER 51.51 ▼ 2.01% SOY 1,227 ▲ 3.76% CORN 448.00 ▲ 1.99% WHEAT 591.50 ▲ 0.60% COFFEE 266.75 ▼ 2.50% SUGAR 18.15 ▼ 0.33% ORANGE JUICE 146.15 ▲ 5.64% COTTON 78.28 ▼ 0.63% COCOA 4,852 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 222.55 ▲ 2.94% CATTLE 326.68 ▼ 0.51% LITHIUM 59.98 ▼ 2.23% PETR4 44.95 ▼ 0.53% VALE3 64.80 ▼ 1.98% ITUB4 41.20 ▼ 1.25% BBDC4 14.54 ▼ 0.95% ABEV3 15.79 ▲ 1.15% BBAS3 17.10 ▲ 0.47% B3SA3 14.48 ▼ 2.49% WEGE3 50.95 ▲ 0.41% PRIO3 60.02 ▲ 1.06% SUZB3 54.46 ▲ 0.48% RENT3 29.79 ▼ 3.37% AZZA3 14.73 ▼ 2.58% CSAN3 2.68 ▼ 3.25% RAIZ4 24.40 ▼ 12.86% PCAR3 2.56 ▲ 5.35% GMAT3 3.81 ▼ 0.52% PSSA3 46.67 ▲ 2.23% CVCB3 0.86 ▼ 1.15% POSI3 3.15 ▲ 3.96% SLCE3 17.09 ▼ 1.21% NATU3 5.55 ▼ 2.80% BRKM5 2.92 ▼ 3.31% RANI3 8.45 ▼ 3.54% CSNA3 4.38 ▼ 2.45% IBOV 171,336.99 ▼ 0.52% IPC MEX 71,564.96 ▼ 0.42% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.58 ▲ 1.35% USD/MXN 18.61 ▲ 0.42% USD/CLP 983.69 ▲ 1.70% USD/COP 3,297 ▲ 5.67% USD/PEN 3.41 ▼ 0.02% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.43 ▲ 3.52% USD/PYG 6,196 ▲ 1.99% USD/BOB 11.68 ▲ 0.19% USD/DOP 60.44 ▲ 2.38% USD/CRC 445.62 ▲ 1.24% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 2.97% USD/HNL 26.89 ▲ 3.05% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.53% USD/VES 897.02 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.69 ▲ 2.46% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.30% EUR/BRL 6.23 ▲ 1.66% BRENT 91.84 ▼ 0.79% WTI 86.23 ▼ 0.71% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.27 ▼ 0.90% GOLD 4,046 ▼ 1.67% SILVER 51.51 ▼ 2.01% SOY 1,227 ▲ 3.76% CORN 448.00 ▲ 1.99% WHEAT 591.50 ▲ 0.60% COFFEE 266.75 ▼ 2.50% SUGAR 18.15 ▼ 0.33% ORANGE JUICE 146.15 ▲ 5.64% COTTON 78.28 ▼ 0.63% COCOA 4,852 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 222.55 ▲ 2.94% CATTLE 326.68 ▼ 0.51% LITHIUM 59.98 ▼ 2.23% PETR4 44.95 ▼ 0.53% VALE3 64.80 ▼ 1.98% ITUB4 41.20 ▼ 1.25% BBDC4 14.54 ▼ 0.95% ABEV3 15.79 ▲ 1.15% BBAS3 17.10 ▲ 0.47% B3SA3 14.48 ▼ 2.49% WEGE3 50.95 ▲ 0.41% PRIO3 60.02 ▲ 1.06% SUZB3 54.46 ▲ 0.48% RENT3 29.79 ▼ 3.37% AZZA3 14.73 ▼ 2.58% CSAN3 2.68 ▼ 3.25% RAIZ4 24.40 ▼ 12.86% PCAR3 2.56 ▲ 5.35% GMAT3 3.81 ▼ 0.52% PSSA3 46.67 ▲ 2.23% CVCB3 0.86 ▼ 1.15% POSI3 3.15 ▲ 3.96% SLCE3 17.09 ▼ 1.21% NATU3 5.55 ▼ 2.80% BRKM5 2.92 ▼ 3.31% RANI3 8.45 ▼ 3.54% CSNA3 4.38 ▼ 2.45%
since 2009
Wednesday, November 11, 2026
Expats & Nomads Colombia

What to Do in Cali in November 2026

By · · 7 min read

CALI · Culture

Cali is still rebuilding after the August earthquake, and November is full of free events. Here is what is on from 11 November, with dates and US$ prices.

Estadio Olímpico Pascual Guerrero in Cali seen from the stands during a football match
Estadio Olímpico Pascual Guerrero, Cali (file photo). Photo: CalinkaPF, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons
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CALI — Cali, Colombia’s salsa capital, spends the middle of November on its feet. This guide lists the things to do in Cali in November 2026 from Tuesday 10 November onwards, so you can plan around work, football and rain.

The city is still recovering from the earthquake of 10 August 2026. Several festivals were moved or reshaped, and the ballet and salsa programmes now carry a note of remembrance.

Most of what follows is free, and the two stadium nights are the main exceptions. Prices below are in Colombian pesos (COP), with a US$ figure at about 3,290 pesos per dollar, the market exchange rate of 10 November.

Check the final price at checkout, because ticket fees vary.

Wednesday 11 to Sunday 15 November: Ballet, Salsa, Football and Reggaeton

Wednesday 11 to Sunday 15 November

Festival Internacional de Ballet de Cali (FINBA)

Teatro al Aire Libre Los Cristales (opening night) · Free

FINBA is Cali’s international ballet festival, and this is its 15th edition under the motto “Danza la Esperanza” (Dance Hope). The opening night on Wednesday 11 November starts at 19:00 at Los Cristales, an open-air theatre, with a minute of silence for the victims of the August earthquake.

Eight companies from Colombia, Venezuela, Cuba, the United States, the Dominican Republic and Spain perform over five days, and every show is free. The US choreographer Earl Mosley directs the opening piece, set to music by the German Baroque composer J. S. Bach.

Friday 13 November

Colombia vs. Chile, charity friendly

Estadio Olímpico Pascual Guerrero, Cali’s main football stadium · COP 70,000 (about US$21) in the north and south stands, fees included

The Colombian Football Federation says all ticket revenue goes to communities hit by the 10 August earthquake. Tickets are sold only on the website of TuBoleta, a Colombian ticket seller, and each buyer can purchase at most four.

The return match is on Tuesday 17 November in Santiago, Chile. The kick-off time in Cali was not confirmed when we checked, so look at the federation’s ticket page.

Saturday 14 November

Nicky Jam, Tamo Activo Tour

Estadio Olímpico Pascual Guerrero · COP 154,000 to 330,000 (about US$47 to US$100) for individual presale seats

Nicky Jam, the Puerto Rican reggaeton star, plays one night at the same stadium a day after the national team. Reggaeton is the Latin urban dance genre he helped take global.

The organisers advise buying only through their official sales channels. We could not confirm the start time.

Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 November

Festival Mundial de Salsa, Bulevar del Oriente programme

Bulevar del Oriente, a public boulevard in eastern Cali · Free

The 21st World Salsa Festival of Cali, run by the city’s Culture Secretariat, ends its three-part programme here. Earlier stages were at Los Cristales in October and in Barrio Obrero, a working-class district, on 7 November.

There is no dance competition this year, because the city reshaped the festival after the earthquake. Entry to all stages is free.

Monday 16 to Sunday 29 November: A Holiday and a Book Festival

Monday 16 November

Independence of Cartagena holiday

Citywide · Public holiday

Colombia observes the 11 November holiday for the independence of Cartagena on the following Monday this year. Banks and government offices close, and many shops and restaurants run reduced hours.

It makes a three-day weekend after the ballet, salsa and football weekend.

Friday 20 to Sunday 22 November

Oiga Mire Lea Junior (III edition)

Organised by the Biblioteca Departamental Jorge Garcés Borrero, the regional library

This is the children’s and youth section of the Oiga Mire Lea literature festival. The organisers postponed it after the earthquake, and it now takes place in November.

Wednesday 25 to Sunday 29 November

XII Festival Internacional de Literatura Oiga Mire Lea

Organised by the Biblioteca Departamental Jorge Garcés Borrero

The 12th edition of this international literature festival was also moved from late August to the last week of November. Check the library’s own channels for guests, venues and any ticket rules, which we could not confirm.

Planning Your Cali November

Afternoon rain is common in Cali, so carry a small umbrella and plan outdoor events for the evening. The free open-air programmes can shift with the weather, so confirm times on the day.

After dark, use ride-hailing apps or registered taxis, especially after the stadium nights and the salsa programme. Keep your phone out of sight on the street and stay on well-lit routes.

The Pascual Guerrero hosts the football match on Friday and the concert on Saturday, so expect crowds and road closures around the stadium on both nights. Arrive early and plan your trip home in advance.

What It Means for You

For an American visitor or a long-stay expat, the best value is the free programming: ballet from eight companies, salsa on the boulevard and a charity football night where your ticket money helps rebuild. Buy tickets only from the official sellers, and add fees before you compare.

A three-day weekend on 14 to 16 November makes it easy to see several events in one trip.

What we could not confirm: the city’s official November calendar was not reachable from our servers, so start times for the football match, the Nicky Jam concert and the salsa programme are missing. The line-up and venues of the literature festival are also unconfirmed. Events already finished before 10 November, such as the Cali Lee book fair, are not listed.

More on the region: see our Colombia hub for news from the country.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the biggest events in Cali in November 2026?

The international ballet festival runs from 11 to 15 November, Colombia plays Chile on 13 November, Nicky Jam performs on 14 November, and the salsa festival ends on 14 and 15 November.

Are there free events in Cali in November 2026?

Yes. The ballet festival and all stages of the World Salsa Festival are free, including the Bulevar del Oriente programme on 14 and 15 November.

How much are tickets for Colombia vs. Chile in Cali?

The Colombian Football Federation lists COP 70,000, about US$21, in the north and south stands, fees included. Each buyer can purchase at most four tickets, and the revenue goes to earthquake-hit communities.

When is the next public holiday in Colombia?

Monday 16 November is the holiday for the independence of Cartagena. Banks and government offices close that day.

When is the Oiga Mire Lea literature festival in Cali?

The children's section runs from 20 to 22 November and the main festival from 25 to 29 November. Both were postponed after the August earthquake.

Sources: Cali city hall (Alcaldía de Cali) and its Culture Secretariat (cali.gov.co), Colombian Football Federation, the national governing body (fcf.com.co), FINBA organisers, Biblioteca Departamental Jorge Garcés Borrero, Nicky Jam’s tour organisers. Retrieved 10 November 2026.







This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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