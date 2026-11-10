What to Do in Cali in November 2026

CALI · Culture

Cali is still rebuilding after the August earthquake, and November is full of free events. Here is what is on from 11 November, with dates and US$ prices.

Estadio Olímpico Pascual Guerrero, Cali (file photo). Photo: CalinkaPF, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons

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CALI — Cali, Colombia’s salsa capital, spends the middle of November on its feet. This guide lists the things to do in Cali in November 2026 from Tuesday 10 November onwards, so you can plan around work, football and rain.

The city is still recovering from the earthquake of 10 August 2026. Several festivals were moved or reshaped, and the ballet and salsa programmes now carry a note of remembrance.

Most of what follows is free, and the two stadium nights are the main exceptions. Prices below are in Colombian pesos (COP), with a US$ figure at about 3,290 pesos per dollar, the market exchange rate of 10 November.

Check the final price at checkout, because ticket fees vary.

Wednesday 11 to Sunday 15 November: Ballet, Salsa, Football and Reggaeton

Wednesday 11 to Sunday 15 November Festival Internacional de Ballet de Cali (FINBA) Teatro al Aire Libre Los Cristales (opening night) · Free FINBA is Cali’s international ballet festival, and this is its 15th edition under the motto “Danza la Esperanza” (Dance Hope). The opening night on Wednesday 11 November starts at 19:00 at Los Cristales, an open-air theatre, with a minute of silence for the victims of the August earthquake. Eight companies from Colombia, Venezuela, Cuba, the United States, the Dominican Republic and Spain perform over five days, and every show is free. The US choreographer Earl Mosley directs the opening piece, set to music by the German Baroque composer J. S. Bach.

Friday 13 November Colombia vs. Chile, charity friendly Estadio Olímpico Pascual Guerrero, Cali’s main football stadium · COP 70,000 (about US$21) in the north and south stands, fees included The Colombian Football Federation says all ticket revenue goes to communities hit by the 10 August earthquake. Tickets are sold only on the website of TuBoleta, a Colombian ticket seller, and each buyer can purchase at most four. The return match is on Tuesday 17 November in Santiago, Chile. The kick-off time in Cali was not confirmed when we checked, so look at the federation’s ticket page.

Saturday 14 November Nicky Jam, Tamo Activo Tour Estadio Olímpico Pascual Guerrero · COP 154,000 to 330,000 (about US$47 to US$100) for individual presale seats Nicky Jam, the Puerto Rican reggaeton star, plays one night at the same stadium a day after the national team. Reggaeton is the Latin urban dance genre he helped take global. The organisers advise buying only through their official sales channels. We could not confirm the start time.

Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 November Festival Mundial de Salsa, Bulevar del Oriente programme Bulevar del Oriente, a public boulevard in eastern Cali · Free The 21st World Salsa Festival of Cali, run by the city’s Culture Secretariat, ends its three-part programme here. Earlier stages were at Los Cristales in October and in Barrio Obrero, a working-class district, on 7 November. There is no dance competition this year, because the city reshaped the festival after the earthquake. Entry to all stages is free.

Monday 16 to Sunday 29 November: A Holiday and a Book Festival

Monday 16 November Independence of Cartagena holiday Citywide · Public holiday Colombia observes the 11 November holiday for the independence of Cartagena on the following Monday this year. Banks and government offices close, and many shops and restaurants run reduced hours. It makes a three-day weekend after the ballet, salsa and football weekend.

Friday 20 to Sunday 22 November Oiga Mire Lea Junior (III edition) Organised by the Biblioteca Departamental Jorge Garcés Borrero, the regional library This is the children’s and youth section of the Oiga Mire Lea literature festival. The organisers postponed it after the earthquake, and it now takes place in November.

Wednesday 25 to Sunday 29 November XII Festival Internacional de Literatura Oiga Mire Lea Organised by the Biblioteca Departamental Jorge Garcés Borrero The 12th edition of this international literature festival was also moved from late August to the last week of November. Check the library’s own channels for guests, venues and any ticket rules, which we could not confirm.

Planning Your Cali November

Afternoon rain is common in Cali, so carry a small umbrella and plan outdoor events for the evening. The free open-air programmes can shift with the weather, so confirm times on the day.

After dark, use ride-hailing apps or registered taxis, especially after the stadium nights and the salsa programme. Keep your phone out of sight on the street and stay on well-lit routes.

The Pascual Guerrero hosts the football match on Friday and the concert on Saturday, so expect crowds and road closures around the stadium on both nights. Arrive early and plan your trip home in advance.

What It Means for You

For an American visitor or a long-stay expat, the best value is the free programming: ballet from eight companies, salsa on the boulevard and a charity football night where your ticket money helps rebuild. Buy tickets only from the official sellers, and add fees before you compare.

A three-day weekend on 14 to 16 November makes it easy to see several events in one trip.

What we could not confirm: the city’s official November calendar was not reachable from our servers, so start times for the football match, the Nicky Jam concert and the salsa programme are missing. The line-up and venues of the literature festival are also unconfirmed. Events already finished before 10 November, such as the Cali Lee book fair, are not listed.

More on the region: see our Colombia hub for news from the country.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the biggest events in Cali in November 2026?

The international ballet festival runs from 11 to 15 November, Colombia plays Chile on 13 November, Nicky Jam performs on 14 November, and the salsa festival ends on 14 and 15 November.

Are there free events in Cali in November 2026?

Yes. The ballet festival and all stages of the World Salsa Festival are free, including the Bulevar del Oriente programme on 14 and 15 November.

How much are tickets for Colombia vs. Chile in Cali?

The Colombian Football Federation lists COP 70,000, about US$21, in the north and south stands, fees included. Each buyer can purchase at most four tickets, and the revenue goes to earthquake-hit communities.

When is the next public holiday in Colombia?

Monday 16 November is the holiday for the independence of Cartagena. Banks and government offices close that day.

When is the Oiga Mire Lea literature festival in Cali?

The children's section runs from 20 to 22 November and the main festival from 25 to 29 November. Both were postponed after the August earthquake.