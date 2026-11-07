What to Do in Belo Horizonte in November 2026

BELO HORIZONTE · Culture

Zé Ramalho plays Arena Hall on 20 November and the Mineirão stadium hosts a samba night on 28 November. The rest of November, day by day.

Savassi, a central district of Belo Horizonte, with the Serra do Curral hills behind. (File photo) Photo: HVL, CC BY 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons

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BELO HORIZONTE — This is the culture guide for the rest of November for people who live in Belo Horizonte, the capital of the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais, or are staying for weeks. It lists the things to do in Belo Horizonte November 2026 that are worth crossing the city for, from stadium-size concerts to classical ballet.

Dates and venues come from the organisers’ ticket pages and Belo Horizonte’s regional press, checked on 7 November 2026. The guide starts on Sunday 8 November and runs to the end of the month.

The calendar has one long weekend. Black Consciousness Day, a national holiday, falls on Friday 20 November and turns the Zé Ramalho weekend into a three-day break for many workers.

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Proclamation of the Republic falls on Sunday 15 November, so it gives no extra day off this year. For a US reader, think of Minascentro and Arena Hall as mid-size convention and concert halls, and of the Mineirão as the city’s main football stadium.

The Week of 8 to 14 November

Wednesday 11 November, 21:00 Ballet Clássico de São Petersburgo – A Bela Adormecida Grande Teatro, Minascentro (the city’s large convention and show centre) · Tickets via Sympla or the venue box office (price not confirmed) A touring Russian-style ballet company brings The Sleeping Beauty to Belo Horizonte. Doors open at 20:00, so full-scale classical ballet fits a midweek evening.

Saturday 14 November, 20:00 (gates 16:00) Xuxa – O Último Voo da Nave Arena MRV, Rua Cristina Maria de Assis, Califórnia · R$195 to R$1,495 (about US$35 to US$272) · Tickets via Sympla or the venue box office Xuxa, the TV host who shaped Brazilian children’s television from the 1980s, stages her show O Último Voo da Nave at a football stadium. Full-price tickets run from R$195 (about US$35) to R$1,495 (about US$272), and half-price tickets start at R$97 (about US$18). Dollar figures use about R$5.50 per US$1 (RT rate, 7 November 2026).

Mid-month: 15 to 21 November

Friday 20 November, 21:00 Zé Ramalho 2026 – Show dos Sucessos Arena Hall, a large concert venue in Belo Horizonte · Tickets via Sympla or the venue box office (price not confirmed) Zé Ramalho, a singer-songwriter from the north-eastern state of Paraíba whose songs mix folk, rock and poetry, plays his greatest hits. It falls on Black Consciousness Day, a national public holiday, so the night is likely to draw a crowd.

Saturday 21 November, 21:00 (gates 19:00) Pitty – 2026 tour Arena Hall, a large concert venue in Belo Horizonte · Tickets via Sympla or the venue box office (price not confirmed) Pitty, a rock singer from Bahia known for her powerful voice, brings her 2026 tour to the city. It is the best-known rock date in the middle of the month.

The Final Weekend: 28 November

Saturday 28 November, 20:00 O Maior Encontro do Samba – Zeca Pagodinho, Alcione and Jorge Aragão Mineirão (the city’s main football stadium), Avenida Antônio Abrahão Caram 1001, Pampulha · Tickets via Sympla or the venue box office (price not confirmed) Three of Brazil’s most loved samba names share one stage in the stadium. It is the largest show of the month and a good introduction to Brazilian samba for newcomers.

Saturday 28 November (gates 19:00) BK – Castelos & Ruínas Arena Hall, a large concert venue in Belo Horizonte · Tickets via Sympla or the venue box office (price not confirmed) BK, a Brazilian rapper, celebrates 10 years of the album Castelos & Ruínas. The start time of the show was not confirmed, so check the organiser’s page.

Planning Your Belo Horizonte November

November is the start of the rainy season in Minas Gerais, so carry a light rain jacket even when the morning is clear. Evening storms can slow traffic around the centre.

On Black Consciousness Day, banks and public offices close, while shopping centres and restaurants usually stay open. The 20 November holiday comes from a federal law signed on 21 December 2023 (Law 14,759), which made Black Consciousness Day a national holiday for the first time.

Ride-hailing apps are the simplest way home after large shows at Arena Hall, Minascentro or the Mineirão. Savassi, a central district of restaurants and bars, is walkable and a good base for an evening out.

What It Means for You

If you are a US reader weighing a trip to Brazil’s interior, this month shows what a mid-size Brazilian city offers outside Rio and São Paulo. Tickets for shows such as the ballet or the stadium concerts are priced in reais, so the cost in US dollars depends on the exchange rate on the day you buy.

We could not confirm every ticket price, because several listings did not show them. Event organisers can still change times or venues, so check each organiser’s page before you go.

For the wider picture of the city, read our Belo Horizonte city explainer, our Zé Ramalho preview and the guide to the best places to live in Brazil for expats. More Brazil coverage is in our Brazil hub.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the main concerts in Belo Horizonte in the rest of November 2026?

Zé Ramalho plays Arena Hall on Friday 20 November, and Zeca Pagodinho, Alcione and Jorge Aragão share the Mineirão stadium on Saturday 28 November.

Which public holidays fall in Belo Horizonte in November 2026?

Black Consciousness Day falls on Friday 20 November and creates a long weekend. Proclamation of the Republic falls on Sunday 15 November, so it gives no extra day off, and All Souls’ Day on Monday 2 November has already passed.

Where can I hear a stadium concert in Belo Horizonte this month?

The Mineirão hosts O Maior Encontro do Samba on Saturday 28 November, and Arena MRV hosts Xuxa on Saturday 14 November.

How do I buy tickets for events in Belo Horizonte?

Most shows sell through Sympla, a major Brazilian ticketing platform, or the venue box office. Check each organiser’s page for prices and availability before you buy.

Is there ballet in Belo Horizonte this month?

Yes. A Russian-style ballet company performs The Sleeping Beauty at Minascentro on Wednesday 11 November, with doors at 20:00.