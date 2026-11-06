What to Do in Antigua Guatemala in November 2026

ANTIGUA GUATEMALA · Culture

Flowers fill the colonial centre on 14–15 November, and Kany García plays the Ermita de la Santa Cruz on 28–29 November. Only dated, confirmed events are listed here.

Chicken buses at a bus station in Antigua Guatemala. File photo. photo: Aaron Smith, from The Rio Times archive

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ANTIGUA GUATEMALA — The city’s biggest November weekend is free: the tenth Festival de las Flores (Flower Festival) fills the colonial centre on Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 November. Two weeks later, Puerto Rican singer Kany García plays two nights at the Ermita de la Santa Cruz, and the Saturday show is already sold out.

This is the monthly guide to things to do in Antigua Guatemala in November 2026, for residents and visitors alike. It lists only events with a published date and a source we could check on 6 November, so earlier events such as All Saints’ Day on 1 November are left out.

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14 and 15 November: Festival de las Flores

Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 November Festival de las Flores, tenth edition Historic centre of Antigua Guatemala · Free entry The theme this year is “Ciudad Floreciente” (Flourishing City). The agenda lists flower contests, a flower market called Mercadito de las Flores, outdoor music, dance, poetry and theatre, and workshops.

Saturday 14 November, 06:00 WAWA te lleva al Festival de las Flores 2026 Antigua Guatemala · Ticketed · Sold through eticket.gt, a Guatemalan ticket seller WAWA is a transport service that takes festival-goers to Antigua, so they avoid traffic, long walks and parking. Tickets are sold through eticket.gt, and the listing does not show a price, so check the final price at checkout.

Sunday 15 November, 06:00 WAWA te lleva al Festival de las Flores 2026 Antigua Guatemala · Ticketed · Sold through eticket.gt, a Guatemalan ticket seller The same service runs again on the Sunday. The ticket page does not say where the vehicles depart from, so check that with WAWA before you buy.

The festival route for pedestrians runs from 1a Calle to 6a Calle, between 1a Avenida and 7a Avenida, according to the festival’s published agenda. The flower contests are split into five categories: Barrio con Mejor Actitud (best neighbourhood spirit), Libre (free category), Fachadas (building fronts), Bicicletas (bicycles) and Monumental.

The festival began in 2017, when a group of Guatemalan creatives founded it. Banco Industrial, a Guatemalan bank, supports this edition, and the organisers plan to keep reusing and composting the flowers afterwards.

Times and street closures for 2026 had not been published when we checked on 6 November. The festival’s own account on Instagram, @festivaldefloresantigua, is the place the organisers point visitors to for updates.

Last year the municipality opened eight lots at Q20 a car per day (about US$3) and ran three free shuttle routes into the centre. Those are 2025 figures, so treat them as a guide until the city confirms this year’s plan.

26 to 29 November: Concerts at the Ermita de la Santa Cruz

Thursday 26 November, 20:00 Tributo Internacional a Ricardo Arjona Ermita de la Santa Cruz · Tickets on eticket.gt, a Guatemalan ticket seller The listing is a tribute concert to Ricardo Arjona, the Guatemalan singer-songwriter. The listing does not show a price, so check it at checkout.

Saturday 28 November, 20:00 Kany García Ermita de la Santa Cruz · Sold out · eticket.gt, a Guatemalan ticket seller Kany García is a Puerto Rican singer-songwriter. The ticket seller eticket.gt marks this first night “AGOTADO” (sold out), so the only route to a seat is a late release or an official resale.

Sunday 29 November, 20:00 Kany García Ermita de la Santa Cruz · Tickets on eticket.gt, a Guatemalan ticket seller The second night was still on sale on 6 November, while the first night was already marked as sold out. Tickets cost Q990 (about US$130) for Gradas (stands) and Q1,145 (about US$150) for Sillas AMEX (chairs), service charge included.

The venue has a fourth date on its listing, but it falls in February 2027 and is outside this guide. We could read prices only for the Kany García show on 29 November, so this guide quotes no others.

Planning Your Antigua Guatemala Month

November is the hinge between the rainy and dry seasons. Guatemala’s national weather service, INSIVUMEH (the Instituto Nacional de Sismología, Vulcanología, Meteorología e Hidrología), says rain recedes in November, and its director has said the cold season starts nationwide this month.

The service’s outlook says the first cold front could arrive in the second or third week of November. Pack a warm layer for evenings, especially for an outdoor concert venue.

Prices for Kany García are in quetzales (Q), Guatemala’s currency. We convert at Q7.64 per US dollar, the market rate from RT, a financial-data provider, on 6 November 2026, rounded to the nearest dollar.

The Bank of Guatemala, the central bank, publishes its own daily reference rate. Antigua sits at about 1,500 metres above sea level, so days are mild and nights can be cool.

Cobbled streets are hard on suitcase wheels and thin soles, so wear comfortable shoes. All three concerts start at 20:00, so plan how you will get home afterwards and check the last transport options with your hotel or host.

Buy tickets only through eticket.gt, the Guatemalan ticket seller that lists the ticketed events in this guide. Always compare the date, venue and time on the checkout page with the details here before you pay.

Before you travel, read the current Guatemala travel advisory from your own government. In the United States, that is the State Department’s advisory at travel.state.gov, which is updated by region and can change.

We looked for a number of weekly listings that appear on third-party calendars, including a Wednesday movie night at Caoba Farms, a country-music night at Antigua Brewing Company and a weekend yoga session at Fuego Yoga. We could not confirm any of them with the venues, so they are not in this guide.

If you want evergreen things to do in Antigua, the Ermita de la Santa Cruz and the colonial centre are the obvious starting points. For anything else, ask the venue directly and confirm the date before you plan around it.

More: Latin America news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the biggest events in Antigua Guatemala in November 2026?

The tenth Festival de las Flores on 14–15 November and Kany García at the Ermita de la Santa Cruz on 28–29 November. A Ricardo Arjona tribute concert at the same venue is on 26 November.

Is the Festival de las Flores free?

Yes, entry is free. Only the optional WAWA transport service is ticketed, and its listing does not show a price.

How do I buy tickets for Kany García in Antigua?

Tickets are sold on eticket.gt, a Guatemalan ticket seller. The Saturday 28 November show is sold out, while Sunday 29 November was still on sale on 6 November. On eticket.gt the 29 November show costs Q990 (about US$130) for Gradas and Q1,145 (about US$150) for Sillas AMEX (chairs), with the service charge included.

How can I reach the Festival de las Flores without a car?

WAWA runs a ticketed transport service at 06:00 on 14 and 15 November, sold on eticket.gt, a Guatemalan ticket seller. The page does not list departure points, so ask WAWA before you buy.