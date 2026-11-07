What to Do in Santo Domingo in November 2026

SANTO DOMINGO · Culture

The free Merengueros El Festival fills the Malecón, the capital’s seafront promenade, from 13 to 15 November, and Alejandro Sanz plays a stadium on the festival’s second night, Saturday 14 November. Here is the month, day by day.

SANTO DOMINGO — This is the monthly guide for people who live in the Dominican capital or are staying for weeks. It lists only events with a confirmed date, and it was checked on Saturday 7 November 2026.

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The busiest stretch comes on 13 and 14 November, with three free merengue nights and two big ticketed concerts. The month closes with a film-music night and a pop concert at the national theatre.

A seafront plaza in Santo Domingo, the Caribbean on the horizon. File photo. Photo: Wuppertaler, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

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Friday 13 to Sunday 15 November: Three Free Merengue Nights

Friday 13 to Sunday 15 November, 8:00 p.m. nightly Merengueros El Festival Parque Eugenio María de Hostos, Malecón · Free Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1 Merengue is the national dance music of the Dominican Republic, and this festival is part of the National Merengue Day celebrations. Revista Mercado, a Dominican magazine, lists 19 acts, among them Wilfrido Vargas, Fernando Villalona and Kinito Méndez, all merengue legends. The organiser, Alberto Cruz Management, is behind the festival, and we could not confirm which act plays on which night.

Because entry is free, expect crowds that build after dark. Keep phones and wallets close, and agree a taxi fare before you get in.

Saturday 14 November: Two Big Concerts

Saturday 14 November, 8:00 p.m. Kapo: Afro Rosa Tour Óvalo de la Feria Ganadera, an arena at the capital’s livestock-fair grounds · RD$2,900 to RD$13,000 (about US$48 to US$215), before service charges · Uepa Tickets, a Dominican online ticket seller Kapo, a Colombian singer, brings his Afro Rosa tour to Santo Domingo. The price range comes from the ticket listing, so check Uepa Tickets for what is still on sale.

Saturday 14 November, 9:00 p.m. Alejandro Sanz: ¿Y ahora qué? World Tour Baseball stadium, Centro Olímpico Juan Pablo Duarte, the capital’s main Olympic sports complex · From RD$7,500 (about US$124), before discounts · Tuboleta, a Dominican online ticket seller The Spanish pop star plays the stadium on the festival’s second night, promoted by SD Concerts. Reported prices start at RD$7,500. The show starts at 9:00 p.m., an hour after the Kapo concert, so check the doors time on your ticket.

Both shows fall on the same night, so traffic across the city will be heavy. Leave extra time if you are crossing between the Malecón, the stadium and the eastern side of town.

Late November

Saturday 28 November, 8:30 p.m. Todo Hollywood Vol. 2 Teatro Nacional Eduardo Brito, the national theatre · RD$2,000 to RD$5,000 (about US$33 to US$83) · Uepa Tickets, a Dominican online ticket seller The Orquesta Filarmónica de Santo Domingo, the capital’s symphony orchestra, plays great film soundtracks under the conductor Amaury Sánchez. It is a seated evening of classical music, a calm contrast to the festival nights earlier in the month.

Sunday 29 November Natalia Jiménez Sala Carlos Piantini, the main concert hall of the Teatro Nacional Eduardo Brito · Prices not confirmed Natalia Jiménez, the Mexican singer who fronted the pop group La Quinta Estación, performs in the capital. Only the date and venue were confirmed; we did not confirm a start time or prices.

Planning Your Santo Domingo in November

November is warm and humid, and the Atlantic hurricane season officially runs until 30 November. Expect passing showers, so carry a small umbrella even on sunny mornings.

Constitution Day is on Friday 6 November, but the Ministry of Labour moved the day off to Monday 9 November, so offices and banks are closed that Monday and reopen on Tuesday 10 November. Plan shopping and transport around the long weekend.

Ticket prices are listed in Dominican pesos (RD$), and service charges are added at checkout. Every dollar figure here uses one rate, the RT market-data rate of about 60.56 pesos per US dollar on 7 November 2026, so your card rate will differ slightly.

What It Means for You

For a visitor from the United States, the free events are the best value: three nights of live merengue on the Malecón. The stadium and theatre shows suit travellers who book ahead, because Alejandro Sanz tickets start at about US$124.

If you are flying in for the 14 November double bill, book a hotel on the Malecón side of town and avoid driving at night. Rio Times readers planning a longer stay can find more local context in our Dominican Republic hub.

Our earlier coverage of the Kapo concert, the Alejandro Sanz show and the Natalia Jiménez concert has more on each date.

What We Could Not Confirm

We could not confirm the nightly running order of Merengueros El Festival or the start time and ticket prices of Natalia Jiménez’s concert. Check with the venues before you go.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the biggest free event in Santo Domingo in November 2026?

Merengueros El Festival runs from Friday 13 to Sunday 15 November at Parque Eugenio María de Hostos on the Malecón. It starts at 8:00 p.m. each night and is free.

Where can I buy tickets for concerts in Santo Domingo this month?

Uepa Tickets sells Kapo and Todo Hollywood Vol. 2, and Tuboleta sells the Alejandro Sanz show. For Natalia Jiménez at the Teatro Nacional, check the theatre. Dominican service charges are added at checkout.

What is on at the Teatro Nacional in late November?

Todo Hollywood Vol. 2, a film-music concert, is on Saturday 28 November at 8:30 p.m. Natalia Jiménez performs in the Sala Carlos Piantini on Sunday 29 November.

Is Monday 9 November a holiday in the Dominican Republic?

Yes. The Ministry of Labour moved the Constitution Day holiday from Friday 6 November to Monday 9 November. Workers return on Tuesday 10 November.

How much are the Alejandro Sanz tickets?

Reported prices start at RD$7,500 (about US$124) before discounts. The show starts at 9:00 p.m. on Saturday 14 November.