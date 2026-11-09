What to Do in Córdoba in November 2026

CÓRDOBA · Culture

Pope Leo XIV says Mass on Tuesday 10 November, Argentina host Costa Rica on 17 November and Gorillaz play on 26 November. The rest of the month, day by day.

The Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes, which hosts Argentina and Gorillaz this month (file photo). Photo: Alepizarro32, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

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CÓRDOBA — This guide is for people who live in Córdoba or are staying for weeks, and it lists the things to do in Córdoba in November 2026 that are still ahead of us. Argentina’s second city is two hours ahead of New York in November, so a 10:00 start in Córdoba is 8:00 a.m. on the US East Coast.

The month is dominated by three headline events: the papal Mass of Pope Leo XIV on Tuesday 10 November, the national football team’s friendly against Costa Rica on Tuesday 17 November and the Gorillaz concert on Thursday 26 November. Around them sit a free book fair, small-town festivals in the sierras and a run of free night-sky evenings.

Prices below are in Argentine pesos (ARS), with US$ in brackets at about ARS1,545 per US$ (RT, a financial-data provider market-data rate, 9 November 2026). Monday 23 November is a national holiday for Sovereignty Day, moved from Friday 20 November.

Tuesday 10 November: Pope Leo XIV in Córdoba

Tuesday 10 November, Mass at 10:00 Papal Mass at the Escuela de Aviación Militar Esplanade of the Escuela de Aviación Militar (air force school), inside the FAdeA aircraft-factory grounds · Free, no registration The Pope is due to land at Córdoba airport at 09:00 and celebrates Mass at 10:00. Access is open to the public and free, and the organisers ask pilgrims to plan their journey well ahead because large crowds are expected. In Argentina this visit is also the reason Tuesday 10 November is a special holiday in Córdoba Province, under national Decree 1103/2026.

Tuesday 10 November, late morning and 15:15 Papamobile route and Cathedral meeting Avenida Colón, the Archdiocese building and the Cathedral, city centre · Free to watch from the street After Mass the Pope travels by closed car along the Circunvalación ring road and Avenida Colón, then boards the open papamobile at Colón and Santa Fe later in the morning for the drive to the archbishop’s residence. Avenida Colón is fenced and closed to vehicles from 07:00, though pedestrians can use it to wait. At 15:15 he meets bishops, priests, religious and pastoral workers at the Cathedral, a gathering for the clergy rather than the general public, and he flies back to Buenos Aires at 16:55.

Through Sunday 15 November: Feria del Libro

Until Sunday 15 November 40th Feria del Libro Córdoba Supermanzana of the Intendencia (city hall block), central Córdoba · Free entry The municipal book fair, which opened on 30 October, offers more than 360 activities including author talks, comic-book events and a programme on Córdoba film-making. It is the best single place to feel the city’s reading culture, and most sessions are in Spanish. Opening hours were not confirmed in the sources we could check, so look at the municipal programme before you go.

12 to 15 November: Concerts, Museums and Mountain Towns

Thursday 12 November, 21:00 (listed time) Romeo Santos and Prince Royce Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes, Córdoba · Official prices not confirmed The two bachata stars, both Dominican-American, bring their joint “Mejor tarde que nunca” tour to the city’s biggest stadium. Resale listings give a 21:00 start, so confirm the time with the organiser and buy only from official ticket sellers.

Thursday 12 November, 19:00 Candlelight Concerts in Río Cuarto Teatro Municipal de Río Cuarto · Price not stated A candlelit string-quartet concert in Río Cuarto, the province’s second city, south of Córdoba. It suits a weekend away rather than a day trip. Córdoba Turismo, the provincial tourism board, lists the date but not the ticket price.

Friday 13 November, evening Álex Ubago Quality Espacio, Córdoba · Tickets through listed sellers The Spanish singer-songwriter plays Córdoba on his 25th-anniversary tour. Ticket listings agree on the date and venue but differ on prices, so check the official seller before paying.

Friday 13 November: 19:00 to 21:30 and 20:00 to 22:00 Noche de los Museos in Villa Rumipal and Los Cocos Museo Regional de Antropología Estrella de Piedra, Villa Rumipal; Museo La Loma, Los Cocos · Free Two small museums open their doors in the evening as part of the province’s Night of the Museums programme. Villa Rumipal is on the Embalse lake, and Los Cocos is in the Punilla Valley. Both are free.

Friday 13 to Sunday 15 November, 10:00 to 18:00 Sanlo Trail Running San Lorenzo, Córdoba Province · Registration fee, amount not shown A weekend trail-running event in the sierras, listed by Córdoba Turismo with a registration cost. Spectators and runners should check the organiser for race categories and start times.

Saturday 14 November, 11:00 to 20:00 and 17:00 to 23:00 Motorcycle meet and Sierra Bike night ride Barrio El Corcovado, Villa Rumipal (ARS10,000, about US$6.50); Estadio Gringo Casini, San Marcos Sierras (ARS20,000, about US$13) Villa Rumipal hosts a spring motorcycle meeting on Saturday, with a paid entry. In San Marcos Sierras a cycle-tourism ride runs from 17:00 to 23:00 and needs prior registration by phone on 3549431690.

Tuesday 17 November: Argentina v Costa Rica

Tuesday 17 November, kick-off time to be confirmed Argentina v Costa Rica, international friendly Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes, Córdoba · Popular ARS80,000 (about US$52), Platea Gasparini ARS125,000 (about US$81), Platea Ardiles ARS145,000 (about US$94) Argentina play the second of two home friendlies this month in Córdoba, four days after facing Uruguay in Buenos Aires. Check the Argentine Football Association (AFA) site for ticket sales and prices, which we could not confirm.

20 to 22 November: A Weekend in the Sierras

Friday 20 to Sunday 22 November, from 20:00 Festival Barrancas Bermejas Avenida Costanera and Avenida General Paz, Bialet Massé · Price not shown A three-night festival in Bialet Massé, a town in the Punilla Valley. Córdoba Turismo lists evening starts but no line-up or ticket price.

Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 November, 11:00 to 19:00 Fiesta de los Cuentos de Hadas Several squares in La Cumbrecita village centre · Free La Cumbrecita, a car-free Alpine-style village, hosts a fairy-tale festival across its squares. It pairs well with the free stargazing evening on Saturday.

Saturday 21 November, about 20:00 Astrotourism in La Cumbrecita Malvinas Argentinas sign, La Cumbrecita · Free A free night-sky observation for families, with the start given as 20:00 in the calendar and 20:15 in the description. Bring warm clothing, as mountain evenings cool quickly.

Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 November, from 18:00 Sifón, first regional aperitif gathering Fátima 241, Villa Ciudad Parque, Calamuchita Valley · Free entry A regional food-and-drink event of tastings and music in the Calamuchita Valley. Entry is free, and food and drink are paid for on site.

Saturday 21 November, 11:30 to 18:00 Fiesta Brasas y Escabeche Mirador de los Poetas and the municipal beach, Villa Rumipal · Free A grill-and-pickles food day beside the Embalse lake. It is a sensible add-on if you are staying near Villa Rumipal for the weekend.

Sunday 22 November, 09:00 to 21:00 Second Festival Holístico “Bienestar en Expansión” Plaza Cacique Tulián, San Marcos Sierras · Free A free wellness festival in the main square of San Marcos Sierras. Córdoba Turismo lists the hours but not the programme.

24 to 29 November: Football and Gorillaz

Tuesday 24 to Sunday 29 November, 09:00 to 20:00 Torneo Internacional Fronteras, Under-13 Club Atlético Miramar, Miramar de Ansenuza · Tickets at the entrance, price not stated An international youth football tournament on the shore of Laguna Mar Chiquita, the huge salt lake in the north-east of the province. It is a long drive from the city, so plan an overnight stay.

Thursday 26 November (start time to be confirmed) Gorillaz, The Mountain Tour Playón Norte, Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes · From ARS170,000 (about US$110) per press reports The British virtual band, whose members are cartoon characters fronted by Damon Albarn, play Córdoba for the first time on their Mountain Tour. Tickets are sold through Enigma Tickets, an Argentine ticket seller, and listings give conflicting start times of 19:00 and 21:00, so confirm before you travel.

What It Means for You

If you are visiting from the United States, the Pope’s visit and the Kempes dates are the two events most likely to affect flights, hotel prices and city traffic. Book early for 10, 17 and 26 November, and keep a margin on airport transfers on those days.

For a long stay, the free events are the better value: the book fair, the night-sky evenings and the village festivals cost nothing beyond the journey. Most sierras towns have little public transport after dark, so a rental car or an overnight stay is the practical choice.

What Is Not Confirmed

Kick-off for Argentina v Costa Rica, the start time for Gorillaz and the ticket prices for the Romeo Santos, Álex Ubago and Candlelight concerts were not confirmed by the organisers in the sources we checked. We have left them out rather than guess.

Weekly listings appear on the Córdoba Turismo events calendar and the agenda of Agencia Córdoba Cultura, the provincial culture agency. Both are the best places to confirm times and late changes.

For more on the city, see our Córdoba city guide, our Gorillaz in Córdoba report, the Argentina v Costa Rica preview and our Argentina coverage.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the biggest event in Córdoba in November 2026?

Pope Leo XIV celebrates a free public Mass at 10:00 on Tuesday 10 November at the Escuela de Aviación Militar esplanade, with a papamobile route along Avenida Colón later that morning.

Is there a football match in Córdoba in November 2026?

Yes. Argentina host Costa Rica at the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes on Tuesday 17 November, with the kick-off time still to be confirmed.

Is there a big concert in Córdoba in November 2026?

Romeo Santos and Prince Royce play the Kempes on Thursday 12 November, and Gorillaz play there on Thursday 26 November.

Are there free events in Córdoba in November 2026?

The Feria del Libro is free until Sunday 15 November, and free stargazing runs in La Cumbrecita on Saturday 21 November. The Sifón aperitif gathering on 21 and 22 November is also free to enter.

Is Monday 23 November a holiday in Argentina?

Yes. Sovereignty Day, normally 20 November, moves to Monday 23 November in 2026, giving a three-day weekend.