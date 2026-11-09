What to Do in Cuenca in November 2026

CUENCA · Culture

Cuenca’s big holiday week is over, but the rest of November has Martin Garrix on 14 November, a free salsa night, symphonic concerts and a long-running art show. Here is what is still ahead, day by day.

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Key Facts Who: Cuenca, a colonial city in the Ecuadorian Andes with a large expat community.

What: Martin Garrix plays the city’s stadium on Saturday 14 November at 19:00.

Why it matters: Friday 20 November is a day off nationwide, and local elections follow on Sunday 29 November.

Still open: Paisajes para habitar runs until 27 December; two other shows close on 15 November.

Money: Ecuador uses the US dollar, so every price is already in US$.

CUENCA — The Andean city of Cuenca, in southern Ecuador, has quietly spent a month celebrating its independence, and the second half of November is where the calendar turns to concerts, theatre and exhibitions. This guide covers the things to do in Cuenca in November 2026 from Tuesday 10 November onwards, based on the municipal agenda for the city’s festival season, which the city published in October.

It is written for residents and for visitors who live in the Americas and plan a trip. For readers in the United States, the headline is simple: a world-famous Dutch DJ is playing Cuenca, and a national day off on Friday 20 November makes a long weekend.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 with 37.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (55); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (14). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B); 51 homicides per 100,000. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The Independence of Cuenca holiday, on Tuesday 3 November, and the Day of the Dead on Monday 2 November have passed. The free street events and concerts of that holiday week are over, so we no longer list them.

The Big Night: Martin Garrix on Saturday 14 November

Saturday 14 November · 19:00 Martin Garrix, live in Cuenca Estadio Alejandro Serrano Aguilar, Av. del Estadio and José Peralta · Promoter: Feel The Club (listed as FTC Live) · Dance Floor US$69, VIP US$99 when listed in June The Dutch DJ and producer Martin Garrix plays the city stadium on Saturday 14 November. The show was first planned for Saturday 28 November, but the promoter, Feel The Club, moved it because of the local elections the next day. The organiser said tickets bought for the old date remain valid. The municipal agenda lists the start at 19:00, and the ticket prices above are the ones the organiser published when the date changed, so confirm the current price on the ticket seller’s site before you buy.

Book a hotel early if you travel from Quito or Guayaquil, because the show falls on the weekend before the 20 November day off.

Concerts and Theatre in the Second Half of November

Thursday 19 November · 19:00 · Free Salsa de los 4 Ríos Plazoleta de La Merced, Calle Larga and Borrero · Organiser: municipal culture department · Free entry The municipal culture department lists an open-air salsa night in the small square of La Merced. It is the easiest evening to plan, because entry is free and the square is in the historic centre. Bring a jacket, since the evenings in Cuenca are cool at 2,500 metres (about 8,200 feet).

Thursday 19 November · 20:00 Gala Sinfónica “Lo Tomé Prestado” Teatro Casa de la Cultura, Luis Cordero and Presidente Córdova · Price not published The agenda lists this symphonic gala as a gift to the city. We could not find a ticket price, so ask at the theatre box office.

Friday 20 and Saturday 21 November · 20:00 Tributo Sinfónico Coral a Fito Páez Teatro Carlos Cueva Tamariz, Av. 12 de Abril and Agustín Cueva · Price not published Fito Páez is an Argentine rock singer, and this tribute pairs his songs with an orchestra and a choir. It runs on two nights, and the Friday show falls on the national day off.

Friday 27 November · 19:00 Drácula, la sangre y la rosa (premiere) Teatro Sucre, Mariscal Sucre and Luis Cordero · Price not published The agenda lists the gala premiere of this stage production at the Teatro Sucre, the city’s main theatre. It is the last big stage date of the month on the list.

Exhibitions, Night Routes and a Bird Fair

Until Sunday 27 December Paisajes para habitar Museo Municipal Remigio Crespo Toral, Calle Larga and Borrero · Organiser: municipal culture department · Price not published The municipal agenda lists this exhibition from 18 October to 27 December 2026. It is the longest-running show on the list and a dry indoor option when the afternoon rain arrives.

Until Friday 27 November La Memoria del Hierro, by the artist Miguel Cajamarca Casa Patrimonial Municipal de las Posadas, Gran Colombia and Octavio Cordero · Monday to Friday, 08:00 to 16:45 · Price not published The artist Miguel Cajamarca shows an exhibition titled “The Memory of Iron” at a municipal heritage house, from 1 to 27 November. It is open on weekdays only, so plan it for a working day, not a weekend.

Until Sunday 15 November Entre Cauces, by Adriana Sadun Galería de la Alcaldía, Bolívar and Borrero · Monday to Friday 09:00 to 16:45, weekends 09:00 to 17:00 · Price not published The title means “Between Channels”. The show by the artist Adriana Sadun closes on Sunday 15 November, so this weekend is the last chance.

Until Sunday 15 November Informe de las Formas y lo Cotidiano Alianza Francesa de Cuenca, Tadeo Torres and Fray Vicente Solano · Price not published This show by the artist Felipe Serrano is listed on the municipal agenda from 19 October to 15 November, with the Alianza Francesa, the local French cultural centre, as a co-organiser. We found no separate listing from the centre itself, so call ahead to confirm its opening hours.

Saturdays 14, 21 and 28 November · 19:00 Ruta de Fantasmas (Ghost Route) Museo de las Madres Conceptas, Hermano Miguel 6-33 · Organiser: Colectivo Artístico Barojo, an arts collective · Price not published A night route at the Conceptas museum is listed for three Saturdays in a row. Treat it as a spooky evening out, and check the group’s page for tickets.

Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 November · 09:00 Expo Internacional de Aves Cuenca 2026 Recinto Ferial Centro Agrícola de Cuenca, Panamericana Sur km 15, Cumbe · Price not published A bird fair at the provincial agricultural fairgrounds, south of the city centre. It is a longer trip than the downtown events, so go by car or taxi.

Dates That Change Your Plans

Friday 20 November is not a public holiday, but the government has suspended the working day for the public and private sectors under Executive Decree 507, signed by President Daniel Noboa, and the day is not recoverable. The reported aim is to encourage domestic travel around a performing-arts festival, the Festival Internacional de Artes Vivas, in the Andean city of Loja.

For Cuenca, it turns the weekend of 20 to 22 November into a three-day break, with the Fito Páez tribute and the bird fair on the same weekend. Ecuador’s local elections take place on Sunday 29 November, when voters choose mayors, prefects (heads of provincial government) and councillors.

Campaign silence starts on 27 November, according to the national electoral council (CNE). For the rules on voting and visiting, read our guide to the voting weekend for expats.

For background on how the election works, see our explainer on the electoral system, and for the key dates see the calendar for voters.

What It Means for You

If you are an American considering Cuenca as a base, November is a good test month: the city is cooler and quieter than the holiday week, prices stay in US dollars, and there is enough on to fill two weekends. If you only have one weekend, choose 14 November for Garrix or 19 to 21 November for the free salsa night and the Fito Páez tribute.

Expect the weather to change fast. Carry a light waterproof layer, and plan indoor stops, such as the museums, for the afternoon.

Use a registered taxi or a ride-hailing app at night.

What We Could Not Confirm

Most municipal listings do not state ticket prices, and the organiser has not published the Garrix start time on the pages we could open, so we use the municipal agenda’s 19:00. The municipal agenda runs into December and may add events, so check it again before you go.

Treat everything above as the state of play on Monday 9 November 2026.A simple plan for the month is this: see Entre Cauces and the Alianza Francesa show before they close on Sunday 15 November, and keep the weekdays for La Memoria del Hierro. Leave Paisajes para habitar for a rainy day, since it stays open until late December.

Frequently Asked Questions

When does Martin Garrix play in Cuenca?

Saturday 14 November 2026 at the Estadio Alejandro Serrano Aguilar. The municipal agenda lists a 19:00 start, and the date moved from 28 November because of the 29 November elections.

Is Friday 20 November 2026 a holiday in Ecuador?

It is not a public holiday, but Executive Decree 507 suspends the working day for the public and private sectors, and the day is not recoverable.

Are the Independence holiday events still running?

No. The holiday break ended on Tuesday 3 November, so the events of that week are over for 2026.

Which exhibitions close first in Cuenca?

Entre Cauces and Informe de las Formas y lo Cotidiano both close on Sunday 15 November. Paisajes para habitar runs until Sunday 27 December.

Which Cuenca event in November is free?

The municipal agenda lists the Salsa de los 4 Ríos night on Thursday 19 November at 19:00 in Plazoleta de La Merced as free entry.