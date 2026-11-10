What to Do in Abuja in November 2026

ABUJA · Culture

The National Fair, the Afrojazz Festival and a Shallipopi concert anchor Abuja’s November, and the biggest fair is free.

Aso Rock rises above a road in Abuja (file photo).

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ABUJA — Nigeria’s capital turns busy in the second half of November, with a five-day trade fair, a jazz festival and a string of weekend concerts. This guide covers things to do in Abuja in November 2026, from today, Tuesday 10 November, to the last weekend of the month.

It is written for residents and long-stay visitors, not weekend tourists. Every date, venue and price below comes from the organiser or the Visit Abuja events listing (a city events website), and each item says plainly what has not yet been announced.

November also marks the shift from the rainy season to the dry season. Skies clear and outdoor events become more dependable, though daytime heat stays high.

Prices are in Nigerian naira (₦). At about ₦1,348 to the US dollar (rate from the market-data provider RT, 10 November), ₦10,000 is roughly US$7.40.

Check the rate again before you pay, because the naira moves.

10 to 14 November: The National Fair and the iBelieve Carnival

Tuesday 10 to Saturday 14 November, 08:30–18:00 daily National Fair on Trade, Culture and Skills for Women and Youth Exhibition Pavilion beside the International Conference Centre, Central Business District · Free, registration required A five-day fair with skills masterclasses, mentor sessions, food and fashion stalls and evening events. Attendance is free, including the masterclasses, but registration on nationalfairng.com is required. Go on a weekday morning if you would rather browse the stalls without the weekend crowd.

Thursday 12 November, from 18:00 Fair After Dark Exhibition Pavilion, Central Business District · Included with National Fair access An evening carnival with live music, DJ sets, comedy, fire dancers and food. The organisers say the headline acts will be announced later, so the line-up is not yet known.

Saturday 14 November Cultural Festival and Grand Finale Exhibition Pavilion, Central Business District · Free Traditional dances, craft demonstrations, a fashion runway and masquerade performances, with cultural groups from Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (the capital district). The closing ceremony is held that morning.

Tuesday 10 to Thursday 12 November iBelieve Carnival Nigeria 2026 Jabi Lake Mall, Bala Sokoto Way, Jabi · Price not listed A cultural carnival with a street parade on Thursday 12 November. Times and the parade route have not been published, so confirm them with the organisers before you travel.

Thursday 12 November, 19:30–22:00 Capital Kpoetics Bally Store, Jabi Lake Mall, Jabi · ₦12,500 to ₦50,000 (about US$9 to US$37) A poetry evening held in the same mall as the carnival. It suits an evening out in Jabi after a day at the fair.

16 to 21 November: Afrojazz Week

Monday 16 to Saturday 21 November Abuja International Afrojazz Festival 2026 Jabi and Wuse 2 · Concert ticket from ₦10,000 early bird or ₦15,000 standard (about US$7.40 or US$11) The organisers run a professional market for music promoters and artists on 19 and 20 November at SV Chrome Hotel in Jabi. Showcase concerts follow on both evenings at The Nordic Hotel in Jabi, and the main concert is on Saturday 21 November at 18:00 at BALI City Park in Wuse 2. A Gold Table seating eight costs ₦1,000,000 (about US$740).

27 November: Shallipopi Live

Friday 27 November Shallipopi Live in Abuja Venue not yet announced, 19:00 to 22:00 · From ₦20,000 (about US$15) Shallipopi is a Nigerian rapper. Early-bird tickets cost ₦20,000, regular tickets ₦30,000 (about US$22), and tables for ten start at ₦4 million (about US$2,970). Tickets are sold on the ticketing site apitix.com. The organisers have not yet said where the show will be held, so check the listing before you buy.

Planning Your Abuja November

The busiest clusters are the Central Business District, Jabi and Maitama. Plan your route before you leave, because cross-city traffic can be slow even after dark.

Ride-hailing apps or a pre-booked car are the easiest way home at night. Buy tickets only through the organiser’s own channel.

No national public holiday falls between 10 and 30 November, so offices and banks keep normal hours. Harmattan, the dry, dusty trade wind from the Sahara, can bring haze late in the month, so people with breathing problems should check air quality.

Events from the first week of the month have already ended and are left out, and smaller listings we could not confirm with an organiser are not included. Details of events marked “not yet announced” may change at short notice, so check the organiser before you go.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the biggest events in Abuja in November 2026?

The National Fair runs from 10 to 14 November at the Exhibition Pavilion with free entry. The Abuja International Afrojazz Festival runs from 16 to 21 November, with its main concert on Saturday 21 November at BALI City Park in Wuse 2.

Is the National Fair in Abuja free to attend?

Yes. Attendance is free, including masterclasses and mentor sessions, but visitors are asked to register on nationalfairng.com.

Is there a public holiday in Nigeria in the rest of November 2026?

No national public holiday falls between 10 and 30 November 2026. Offices and banks should keep normal hours.

Where can I buy tickets for Abuja concerts?

Use the organiser’s own ticket page. Shallipopi tickets are sold on apitix.com, and Afrojazz tickets on afrojazzfestivalnigeria.com.