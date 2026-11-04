What to Do in Porto Alegre in November 2026

IBOV 166,191.45 ▼ 0.82% IPC MEX 70,879.44 ▲ 0.08% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.50▲ 0.83% USD/MXN18.73▲ 0.55% USD/CLP977.69▲ 1.16% USD/COP3,229▼ 0.65% USD/PEN3.44▼ 0.11% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.19% USD/UYU40.22▲ 3.24% USD/PYG6,358▲ 9.88% USD/BOB11.92▲ 1.74% USD/DOP60.11▼ 0.64% USD/CRC449.63▲ 2.27% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.16% USD/HNL26.87▼ 0.09% USD/NIO36.62▲ 0.07% USD/VES892.65▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.79▲ 2.67% USD/TTD6.64▲ 1.14% EUR/BRL6.17▲ 0.51% BRENT 99.19 ▲ 4.83% WTI 91.20 ▲ 3.50% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.21 ▼ 2.95% GOLD 4,098 ▲ 0.62% SILVER 51.85 ▼ 0.52% SOY 1,190 ▼ 0.29% CORN 440.75 ▼ 0.79% WHEAT 599.25 ▲ 0.13% COFFEE 277.40 ▼ 0.84% SUGAR 18.60 ▲ 0.70% ORANGE JUICE 136.15 ▲ 3.54% COTTON 78.45 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,290 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 214.48 ▼ 1.62% CATTLE 320.58 ▼ 3.45% LITHIUM 60.18 ▼ 2.75% PETR4 45.95 ▼ 2.48% VALE3 62.67 ▲ 0.51% ITUB4 39.97 ▲ 0.65% BBDC4 13.77 ▼ 2.06% ABEV3 15.48 ▲ 1.51% BBAS3 16.49 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.36 ▲ 0.42% WEGE3 48.30 ▼ 3.50% PRIO3 61.54 ▼ 0.97% SUZB3 52.29 ▼ 0.11% RENT3 29.07 ▼ 1.32% AZZA3 14.06 ▲ 0.64% CSAN3 2.50 ▲ 4.60% RAIZ4 27.57 ▲ 1.73% PCAR3 2.39 ▲ 3.91% GMAT3 3.71 ▲ 5.10% PSSA3 43.71 ▼ 2.63% CVCB3 0.82 ▲ 1.23% POSI3 3.11 ▼ 1.89% SLCE3 16.35 ▼ 1.51% NATU3 5.35 ▼ 1.29% BRKM5 3.03 ▼ 0.66% RANI3 8.46 ▼ 1.97% CSNA3 4.05 ▼ 0.74% IBOV 166,191.45 ▼ 0.82% IPC MEX 70,879.44 ▲ 0.08% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.50 ▲ 0.83% USD/MXN 18.72 ▲ 0.51% USD/CLP 977.69 ▲ 1.16% USD/COP 3,238 ▼ 0.39% USD/PEN 3.44 ▼ 0.08% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.19% USD/UYU 40.22 ▲ 3.24% USD/PYG 6,358 ▲ 9.88% USD/BOB 11.92 ▲ 1.74% USD/DOP 60.57 ▲ 0.12% USD/CRC 449.63 ▲ 2.27% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.16% USD/HNL 26.87 ▼ 0.09% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 0.07% USD/VES 892.65 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.79 ▲ 2.67% USD/TTD 6.64 ▲ 1.14% EUR/BRL 6.16 ▲ 0.34% BRENT 99.19 ▲ 4.83% WTI 91.20 ▲ 3.50% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.21 ▼ 2.95% GOLD 4,098 ▲ 0.62% SILVER 51.85 ▼ 0.52% SOY 1,190 ▼ 0.29% CORN 440.75 ▼ 0.79% WHEAT 599.25 ▲ 0.13% COFFEE 277.40 ▼ 0.84% SUGAR 18.60 ▲ 0.70% ORANGE JUICE 136.15 ▲ 3.54% COTTON 78.45 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,290 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 214.48 ▼ 1.62% CATTLE 320.58 ▼ 3.45% LITHIUM 60.18 ▼ 2.75% PETR4 45.95 ▼ 2.48% VALE3 62.67 ▲ 0.51% ITUB4 39.97 ▲ 0.65% BBDC4 13.77 ▼ 2.06% ABEV3 15.48 ▲ 1.51% BBAS3 16.49 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.36 ▲ 0.42% WEGE3 48.30 ▼ 3.50% PRIO3 61.54 ▼ 0.97% SUZB3 52.29 ▼ 0.11% RENT3 29.07 ▼ 1.32% AZZA3 14.06 ▲ 0.64% CSAN3 2.50 ▲ 4.60% RAIZ4 27.57 ▲ 1.73% PCAR3 2.39 ▲ 3.91% GMAT3 3.71 ▲ 5.10% PSSA3 43.71 ▼ 2.63% CVCB3 0.82 ▲ 1.23% POSI3 3.11 ▼ 1.89% SLCE3 16.35 ▼ 1.51% NATU3 5.35 ▼ 1.29% BRKM5 3.03 ▼ 0.66% RANI3 8.46 ▼ 1.97% CSNA3 4.05 ▼ 0.74%
since 2009
Thursday, November 5, 2026
Expats & Nomads Brazil

What to Do in Porto Alegre in November 2026

By · November 4, 2026 · 5 min read

PORTO ALEGRE · Culture

Ocean Alley plays Cidade Baixa on 7 November, and the free Festival Zumbi Solidário fills a university hall on 19 November. The month, day by day.

A golden paper-boat sculpture on a pond in the Parque da Redenção in Porto Alegre, with trees and walkers behind
A paper-boat sculpture on a pond in Parque da Redenção, Porto Alegre (file photo).
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PORTO ALEGRE — This is your guide to things to do in Porto Alegre in November 2026, from Australian rock and Brazilian metal to a free Black Consciousness festival. We list only events whose date and venue we could confirm.

Porto Alegre is the capital of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil’s southernmost state. Most of the month’s live music sits at Opinião, a long-running club in the Cidade Baixa district.

Saturday 7 to Sunday 15 November: Rock, Metal, Summit and Tribute

Saturday 7 November

Ocean Alley

Opinião, a live-music club in Cidade Baixa, a nightlife district · Ages 16 and over · Price and start time not confirmed

Ocean Alley is an Australian rock band on tour in Brazil this month, with dates in Rio de Janeiro on 5 November and São Paulo on 8 November. Porto Alegre gets the Saturday night.

Sunday 8 November

Edu Falaschi: Mi’raj & The Legacy Tour

Opinião, a live-music club in Cidade Baixa, a nightlife district · Tickets on Sympla, a Brazilian ticket platform · Price and start time not confirmed

Falaschi is a Brazilian heavy-metal singer from São Paulo. The tour mixes songs from his new album Mi’raj with older favourites.

Friday 13 to Sunday 15 November: Summit and Tribute

Friday 13 to Saturday 14 November

PMI-RS Summit 2026

Tecnopuc, Avenida Ipiranga 6681, a technology park of PUCRS, the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio Grande do Sul · Paid tickets on Sympla

The two-day summit is organised by PMI-RS, the Rio Grande do Sul chapter of the Project Management Institute. Its theme is “Human + AI”, with hands-on workshops on the first day. It is a professional event, not a leisure outing.

Sunday 15 November

Rodrigo Teaser: Tribute to the King of Pop

Auditório Araújo Vianna, a concert hall in Parque Farroupilha · Tickets on Sympla · Price and start time not confirmed

Rodrigo Teaser is a Brazilian performer who recreates Michael Jackson shows. The date is also the Proclamation of the Republic holiday.

Live Company IntelligencePorto Seguro S.A — the full investor dossierCompany overview and the latest Rio Times coverage.

Thursday 19 November: Free Festival

Thursday 19 November, 10:00 to 22:00

Festival Zumbi Solidário

Salão de Atos da UFRGS, a ceremonial hall at the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul, Avenida Paulo Gama 110 · Daytime programme free; evening concerts sold out

The organiser, Frente Negra Gaúcha, a local Black-rights group, runs a fair of Black-owned businesses and authors from 10:00 to 18:00, cultural performances with music, dance and capoeira (a Brazilian martial art set to music) from 13:00 to 18:00, and a panel talk from 15:30 to 16:30. No ticket is needed for the daytime part, but guests are asked to bring at least 1 kg of non-perishable food. The evening concerts, with the Brazilian singer Sandra Sá and the group 50 Tons de Preta, are sold out.

Public Holidays and Planning Your November

Brazil has three national holidays in November 2026. They are Monday 2 November (Finados, All Souls’ Day), Sunday 15 November (Proclamation of the Republic) and Friday 20 November (Black Consciousness Day, which honours Black Brazilians and the resistance leader Zumbi dos Palmares).

Federal law sets 2 and 15 November as holidays. Law 14,759 of 2023 made 20 November a national holiday; 2026 brings a long weekend from Friday 20 to Sunday 22 November.

We found no Porto Alegre municipal holiday in November. November is late spring in southern Brazil, so carry a light rain layer for open-air venues.

At night, use ride-hailing apps rather than walking long distances. Sympla is Brazil’s main ticketing platform, so check each event’s Sympla page for start times.

Dates here come from listing pages and may change.

Not confirmed: ticket prices and start times for Ocean Alley, Edu Falaschi and Rodrigo Teaser. We left out other shows at Opinião and Araújo Vianna whose dates we could not verify.

More: Brazil news, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the main events in Porto Alegre in November 2026?

Ocean Alley plays Opinião on 7 November and Edu Falaschi on 8 November. Rodrigo Teaser performs at Araújo Vianna on 15 November, and the free Festival Zumbi Solidário runs on 19 November.

Is there a free event in Porto Alegre in November 2026?

The Festival Zumbi Solidário on Thursday 19 November has a free daytime programme at the UFRGS Salão de Atos. Guests are asked to bring at least 1 kg of non-perishable food; the evening concerts are sold out.

Which public holidays fall in Brazil in November 2026?

Monday 2 November (Finados), Sunday 15 November (Proclamation of the Republic) and Friday 20 November (Black Consciousness Day) are national holidays. Law 14,759 of 2023 made 20 November a national holiday.

Where can I buy tickets?

Most shows are sold on Sympla, a Brazilian ticket platform. Check each event page for start times and age limits.

Sources: Sympla, Festival Zumbi Solidário; Sympla, PMI-RS Summit 2026; Lei 14.759/2023, Câmara dos Deputados; Lei 10.607/2002, Presidency; ticket listings for Ocean Alley, Edu Falaschi and Rodrigo Teaser. Retrieved 3 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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