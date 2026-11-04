What to Do in Porto Alegre in November 2026
PORTO ALEGRE · Culture
Ocean Alley plays Cidade Baixa on 7 November, and the free Festival Zumbi Solidário fills a university hall on 19 November. The month, day by day.
PORTO ALEGRE — This is your guide to things to do in Porto Alegre in November 2026, from Australian rock and Brazilian metal to a free Black Consciousness festival. We list only events whose date and venue we could confirm.
Porto Alegre is the capital of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil’s southernmost state. Most of the month’s live music sits at Opinião, a long-running club in the Cidade Baixa district.
Saturday 7 to Sunday 15 November: Rock, Metal, Summit and Tribute
Saturday 7 November
Ocean Alley
Opinião, a live-music club in Cidade Baixa, a nightlife district · Ages 16 and over · Price and start time not confirmed
Ocean Alley is an Australian rock band on tour in Brazil this month, with dates in Rio de Janeiro on 5 November and São Paulo on 8 November. Porto Alegre gets the Saturday night.
Sunday 8 November
Edu Falaschi: Mi’raj & The Legacy Tour
Opinião, a live-music club in Cidade Baixa, a nightlife district · Tickets on Sympla, a Brazilian ticket platform · Price and start time not confirmed
Falaschi is a Brazilian heavy-metal singer from São Paulo. The tour mixes songs from his new album Mi’raj with older favourites.
Friday 13 to Sunday 15 November: Summit and Tribute
Friday 13 to Saturday 14 November
PMI-RS Summit 2026
Tecnopuc, Avenida Ipiranga 6681, a technology park of PUCRS, the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio Grande do Sul · Paid tickets on Sympla
The two-day summit is organised by PMI-RS, the Rio Grande do Sul chapter of the Project Management Institute. Its theme is “Human + AI”, with hands-on workshops on the first day. It is a professional event, not a leisure outing.
Sunday 15 November
Rodrigo Teaser: Tribute to the King of Pop
Auditório Araújo Vianna, a concert hall in Parque Farroupilha · Tickets on Sympla · Price and start time not confirmed
Rodrigo Teaser is a Brazilian performer who recreates Michael Jackson shows. The date is also the Proclamation of the Republic holiday.
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Thursday 19 November: Free Festival
Thursday 19 November, 10:00 to 22:00
Festival Zumbi Solidário
Salão de Atos da UFRGS, a ceremonial hall at the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul, Avenida Paulo Gama 110 · Daytime programme free; evening concerts sold out
The organiser, Frente Negra Gaúcha, a local Black-rights group, runs a fair of Black-owned businesses and authors from 10:00 to 18:00, cultural performances with music, dance and capoeira (a Brazilian martial art set to music) from 13:00 to 18:00, and a panel talk from 15:30 to 16:30. No ticket is needed for the daytime part, but guests are asked to bring at least 1 kg of non-perishable food. The evening concerts, with the Brazilian singer Sandra Sá and the group 50 Tons de Preta, are sold out.
Public Holidays and Planning Your November
Brazil has three national holidays in November 2026. They are Monday 2 November (Finados, All Souls’ Day), Sunday 15 November (Proclamation of the Republic) and Friday 20 November (Black Consciousness Day, which honours Black Brazilians and the resistance leader Zumbi dos Palmares).
Federal law sets 2 and 15 November as holidays. Law 14,759 of 2023 made 20 November a national holiday; 2026 brings a long weekend from Friday 20 to Sunday 22 November.
We found no Porto Alegre municipal holiday in November. November is late spring in southern Brazil, so carry a light rain layer for open-air venues.
At night, use ride-hailing apps rather than walking long distances. Sympla is Brazil’s main ticketing platform, so check each event’s Sympla page for start times.
Dates here come from listing pages and may change.
Not confirmed: ticket prices and start times for Ocean Alley, Edu Falaschi and Rodrigo Teaser. We left out other shows at Opinião and Araújo Vianna whose dates we could not verify.
More: Brazil news, every day from The Rio Times.
Frequently Asked Questions
What are the main events in Porto Alegre in November 2026?
Ocean Alley plays Opinião on 7 November and Edu Falaschi on 8 November. Rodrigo Teaser performs at Araújo Vianna on 15 November, and the free Festival Zumbi Solidário runs on 19 November.
Is there a free event in Porto Alegre in November 2026?
The Festival Zumbi Solidário on Thursday 19 November has a free daytime programme at the UFRGS Salão de Atos. Guests are asked to bring at least 1 kg of non-perishable food; the evening concerts are sold out.
Which public holidays fall in Brazil in November 2026?
Monday 2 November (Finados), Sunday 15 November (Proclamation of the Republic) and Friday 20 November (Black Consciousness Day) are national holidays. Law 14,759 of 2023 made 20 November a national holiday.
Where can I buy tickets?
Most shows are sold on Sympla, a Brazilian ticket platform. Check each event page for start times and age limits.
Sources: Sympla, Festival Zumbi Solidário; Sympla, PMI-RS Summit 2026; Lei 14.759/2023, Câmara dos Deputados; Lei 10.607/2002, Presidency; ticket listings for Ocean Alley, Edu Falaschi and Rodrigo Teaser. Retrieved 3 November 2026.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief
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