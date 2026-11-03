What to Do in Fortaleza in November 2026

IBOV 166,608.52 ▼ 0.57% IPC MEX 70,819.80 ▲ 0.91% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.49▲ 0.63% USD/MXN18.76▲ 0.76% USD/CLP977.94▲ 1.18% USD/COP3,244▼ 0.18% USD/PEN3.44▼ 0.09% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.19% USD/UYU40.22▲ 3.24% USD/PYG6,358▲ 9.88% USD/BOB11.92▲ 1.74% USD/DOP59.96▼ 0.89% USD/CRC449.63▲ 2.27% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.16% USD/HNL26.87▼ 0.09% USD/NIO36.62▲ 0.07% USD/VES892.65▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD158.31▲ 3.01% USD/TTD6.64▲ 1.14% EUR/BRL6.16▲ 0.32% BRENT 98.38 ▲ 3.97% WTI 90.70 ▲ 2.93% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.22 ▼ 2.83% GOLD 4,116 ▲ 1.05% SILVER 52.24 ▲ 0.22% SOY 1,190 ▼ 0.29% CORN 440.75 ▼ 0.79% WHEAT 599.25 ▲ 0.13% COFFEE 277.40 ▼ 0.84% SUGAR 18.60 ▲ 0.70% ORANGE JUICE 136.15 ▲ 3.54% COTTON 78.45 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,290 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 214.48 ▼ 1.62% CATTLE 320.58 ▼ 3.45% LITHIUM 60.26 ▼ 2.62% PETR4 46.44 ▼ 1.44% VALE3 62.80 ▲ 0.72% ITUB4 39.93 ▲ 0.55% BBDC4 13.82 ▼ 1.71% ABEV3 15.45 ▲ 1.31% BBAS3 16.54 ▲ 0.30% B3SA3 14.28 ▼ 0.14% WEGE3 48.20 ▼ 3.70% PRIO3 62.18 ▲ 0.06% SUZB3 52.17 ▼ 0.34% RENT3 29.10 ▼ 1.22% AZZA3 14.28 ▲ 2.22% CSAN3 2.52 ▲ 5.44% RAIZ4 27.57 ▲ 1.73% PCAR3 2.37 ▲ 3.04% GMAT3 3.66 ▲ 3.68% PSSA3 43.72 ▼ 2.61% CVCB3 0.81 — 0.00% POSI3 3.15 ▼ 0.63% SLCE3 16.34 ▼ 1.57% NATU3 5.34 ▼ 1.48% BRKM5 3.03 ▼ 0.66% RANI3 8.50 ▼ 1.51% CSNA3 4.07 ▼ 0.25% IBOV 166,608.52 ▼ 0.57% IPC MEX 70,819.80 ▲ 0.91% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.49 ▲ 0.58% USD/MXN 18.75 ▲ 0.69% USD/CLP 977.82 ▲ 1.17% USD/COP 3,241 ▼ 0.27% USD/PEN 3.44 ▼ 0.11% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.19% USD/UYU 40.22 ▲ 3.24% USD/PYG 6,358 ▲ 9.88% USD/BOB 11.92 ▲ 1.74% USD/DOP 60.24 ▼ 0.43% USD/CRC 449.63 ▲ 2.27% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.16% USD/HNL 26.87 ▼ 0.09% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 0.07% USD/VES 892.65 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 158.31 ▲ 3.01% USD/TTD 6.64 ▲ 1.14% EUR/BRL 6.16 ▲ 0.30% BRENT 98.38 ▲ 3.97% WTI 90.70 ▲ 2.93% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.22 ▼ 2.83% GOLD 4,116 ▲ 1.05% SILVER 52.24 ▲ 0.22% SOY 1,190 ▼ 0.29% CORN 440.75 ▼ 0.79% WHEAT 599.25 ▲ 0.13% COFFEE 277.40 ▼ 0.84% SUGAR 18.60 ▲ 0.70% ORANGE JUICE 136.15 ▲ 3.54% COTTON 78.45 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,290 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 214.48 ▼ 1.62% CATTLE 320.58 ▼ 3.45% LITHIUM 60.26 ▼ 2.62% PETR4 46.44 ▼ 1.44% VALE3 62.80 ▲ 0.72% ITUB4 39.93 ▲ 0.55% BBDC4 13.82 ▼ 1.71% ABEV3 15.45 ▲ 1.31% BBAS3 16.54 ▲ 0.30% B3SA3 14.28 ▼ 0.14% WEGE3 48.20 ▼ 3.70% PRIO3 62.18 ▲ 0.06% SUZB3 52.17 ▼ 0.34% RENT3 29.10 ▼ 1.22% AZZA3 14.28 ▲ 2.22% CSAN3 2.52 ▲ 5.44% RAIZ4 27.57 ▲ 1.73% PCAR3 2.37 ▲ 3.04% GMAT3 3.66 ▲ 3.68% PSSA3 43.72 ▼ 2.61% CVCB3 0.81 — 0.00% POSI3 3.15 ▼ 0.63% SLCE3 16.34 ▼ 1.57% NATU3 5.34 ▼ 1.48% BRKM5 3.03 ▼ 0.66% RANI3 8.50 ▼ 1.51% CSNA3 4.07 ▼ 0.25%
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Thursday, November 5, 2026
Expats & Nomads Brazil

What to Do in Fortaleza in November 2026

By · November 3, 2026 · 3 min read

FORTALEZA · Culture

Fortaleza’s November is quiet on big shows: an internet-industry conference on 5 and 6 November and a design summit from 20 November. Here is what we could confirm.

White wooden railing and lamp post on the Praia de Iracema seafront in Fortaleza, with the sea and a cargo ship behind
The Praia de Iracema seafront in Fortaleza (file photo). Photo: Mayra Pavanello Munerato, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons
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FORTALEZA — This is your guide to things to do in Fortaleza in November 2026, the capital of Ceará state on Brazil’s north-east coast. This month the confirmed calendar is short.

Most listings come from Sympla, a Brazilian ticket and registration platform. We kept only events whose date, place and entry terms we could check on an organiser or ticket page, so the list is short on purpose.

Three national holidays touch the month. All Souls’ Day fell on Monday 2 November, the Proclamation of the Republic falls on Sunday 15 November, and Black Consciousness Day falls on Friday 20 November.

5 to 6 November: Internet Industry

Thursday 5 and Friday 6 November

Abrint Nordeste 2026

Centro de Eventos do Ceará (the city’s main convention centre), Avenida Washington Soares 999 · Registration on Sympla

Abrint, the Brazilian association of internet providers, hosts the fifth north-east edition of its trade conference. It is mainly a business event for the telecoms industry.

20 to 22 November: A Design Summit by the Sea

Friday 20 to Sunday 22 November

Detach! 26 – Fortaleza

Fábrica de Negócios, Praia Centro Hotel, Avenida Monsenhor Tabosa 740, Centro · Price not confirmed

Detach! bills itself as a tropical event on design systems (shared kits of interface parts) and design operations. The organiser lists 18 speakers, about 300 participants and sign-language access in LIBRAS, the Brazilian sign language.

The organiser’s site gives 20 to 22 November, while a Sympla ticket page appears to end a day earlier. Check detach.com.br for the final programme before you book.

Planning Your Fortaleza November

Friday 20 November is a national holiday, so expect closed banks. Detach! starts the same day.

Not confirmed: ticket prices for Detach! and its exact end date. A metal night called New Metal Fest is listed at Floresta Hall for 6 November, but we could not verify its details. Other listings, including a theatre run and a Sunday show on 8 November, could not be checked, so we left them out.

More: Brazil news, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is on in Fortaleza in November 2026?

We could confirm two events: Abrint Nordeste on 5 and 6 November and the Detach! 26 design summit from 20 November. Other listings could not be verified.

Is Abrint Nordeste open to the public?

It is a trade conference for internet providers, mainly aimed at the telecoms industry. Registration runs through Sympla, a Brazilian ticket platform.

Which public holidays fall in Fortaleza in November 2026?

Proclamation of the Republic falls on Sunday 15 November. Black Consciousness Day, a national holiday under Law 14,759 of 2023, falls on Friday 20 November.

Where is Detach! 26 held?

Detach! 26 is at the Fábrica de Negócios, in the Praia Centro Hotel, Avenida Monsenhor Tabosa 740, Centro. The organiser lists about 300 participants and sign-language access in LIBRAS.

Sources: Sympla: Abrint Nordeste 2026, Sympla: Detach! 26, Detach!, Law 14,759 of 2023. Retrieved 3 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

In depth

The Fortaleza Guide

What The Rio Times publishes for foreigners in Fortaleza, Brazil.

Coming up in Fortaleza

Understand Brazil

Everything on Fortaleza in one place

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The same guide for 24 other Latin American cities in November 2026.

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