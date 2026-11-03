What to Do in Fortaleza in November 2026
FORTALEZA · Culture
Fortaleza’s November is quiet on big shows: an internet-industry conference on 5 and 6 November and a design summit from 20 November. Here is what we could confirm.
FORTALEZA — This is your guide to things to do in Fortaleza in November 2026, the capital of Ceará state on Brazil’s north-east coast. This month the confirmed calendar is short.
Most listings come from Sympla, a Brazilian ticket and registration platform. We kept only events whose date, place and entry terms we could check on an organiser or ticket page, so the list is short on purpose.
Three national holidays touch the month. All Souls’ Day fell on Monday 2 November, the Proclamation of the Republic falls on Sunday 15 November, and Black Consciousness Day falls on Friday 20 November.
5 to 6 November: Internet Industry
Thursday 5 and Friday 6 November
Abrint Nordeste 2026
Centro de Eventos do Ceará (the city’s main convention centre), Avenida Washington Soares 999 · Registration on Sympla
Abrint, the Brazilian association of internet providers, hosts the fifth north-east edition of its trade conference. It is mainly a business event for the telecoms industry.
20 to 22 November: A Design Summit by the Sea
Friday 20 to Sunday 22 November
Detach! 26 – Fortaleza
Fábrica de Negócios, Praia Centro Hotel, Avenida Monsenhor Tabosa 740, Centro · Price not confirmed
Detach! bills itself as a tropical event on design systems (shared kits of interface parts) and design operations. The organiser lists 18 speakers, about 300 participants and sign-language access in LIBRAS, the Brazilian sign language.
The organiser’s site gives 20 to 22 November, while a Sympla ticket page appears to end a day earlier. Check detach.com.br for the final programme before you book.
Planning Your Fortaleza November
Friday 20 November is a national holiday, so expect closed banks. Detach! starts the same day.
Not confirmed: ticket prices for Detach! and its exact end date. A metal night called New Metal Fest is listed at Floresta Hall for 6 November, but we could not verify its details. Other listings, including a theatre run and a Sunday show on 8 November, could not be checked, so we left them out.
More: Brazil news, every day from The Rio Times.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is on in Fortaleza in November 2026?
We could confirm two events: Abrint Nordeste on 5 and 6 November and the Detach! 26 design summit from 20 November. Other listings could not be verified.
Is Abrint Nordeste open to the public?
It is a trade conference for internet providers, mainly aimed at the telecoms industry. Registration runs through Sympla, a Brazilian ticket platform.
Which public holidays fall in Fortaleza in November 2026?
Proclamation of the Republic falls on Sunday 15 November. Black Consciousness Day, a national holiday under Law 14,759 of 2023, falls on Friday 20 November.
Where is Detach! 26 held?
Detach! 26 is at the Fábrica de Negócios, in the Praia Centro Hotel, Avenida Monsenhor Tabosa 740, Centro. The organiser lists about 300 participants and sign-language access in LIBRAS.
Sources: Sympla: Abrint Nordeste 2026, Sympla: Detach! 26, Detach!, Law 14,759 of 2023. Retrieved 3 November 2026.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief
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