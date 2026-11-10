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since 2009
Tuesday, November 10, 2026
Paraguay Latin America

Paraguay Wins Youth Olympic Javelin Gold

By · · 3 min read
Performers in traditional costumes and masks greeting the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic flame relay in Diamniadio, Senegal
File photo, 26 September 2026. Performers in traditional costume at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic flame relay in Diamniadio, Senegal. (Photo: Salma03regine, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons)

PARAGUAY · YOUTH OLYMPICS

Marko Kaethler, a 17-year-old from Paraguay, won the boys’ javelin gold at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Senegal on Tuesday 10 November 2026. His throw of 73.49 metres, 1.77 metres ahead of silver medallist Dilan Graciano of Colombia, gives Paraguay its first gold at the Olympic-style event for teenagers.

Key Facts

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  • Who Marko Kaethler, 17, a javelin thrower from Paraguay.
  • What Boys’ javelin gold at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games with 73.49 metres.
  • When Tuesday 10 November 2026, on his sixth and final throw, in Dakar, Senegal.
  • Podium Silver: Dilan Graciano, a Colombian thrower, 71.72 m. Bronze: Vladimir Culis, a Moldovan thrower, 67.43 m.
  • Personal best His 73.49 metres was a personal best.
  • Power Index Paraguay ranks 10th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 35.0 points (November 2026 edition).

How the Final Was Won

Kaethler threw 73.49 metres on his sixth and last attempt at the Iba Mar Diop stadium complex in Dakar. It was a personal best, and it was enough to win the title.

Graciano took silver with 71.72 metres. Vladimir Culis, a Moldovan thrower, took bronze with 67.43 metres.

Officials and torch-bearers in white and orange stand around the flame cauldron on a stage at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic flame relay
File photo, 26 September 2026. The Dakar 2026 flame cauldron on a stage during the Youth Olympic flame relay in Diamniadio, Senegal. Photo: Salma03regine, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons.

A First for Paraguay

No Paraguayan had won a gold medal at the Youth Olympic Games before Tuesday. Paraguay’s only Olympic medal at senior level remains the silver won by its under-23 men’s football team at Athens 2004.

The Youth Olympic Games are a multi-sport event for teenage athletes run by the International Olympic Committee. The Dakar Games run from 31 October to 13 November 2026 across Dakar, Diamniadio and Saly, and are the first Olympic event held in Africa.

What It Means for You

Dakar 2026 continues until 13 November, when the Games close. Paraguay had won no gold at the Youth Olympics before Kaethler’s throw.

Our Dakar Youth Olympic Games guide has the wider background. Our Team USA report covers the American squad.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether Kaethler will compete again in Dakar, or how many medals Paraguay will finish with. More Paraguay news is in our Paraguay coverage hub.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Marko Kaethler?

He is a 17-year-old javelin thrower from Paraguay. He won the boys’ javelin gold at Dakar 2026 with 73.49 metres.

Is it Paraguay’s first Youth Olympic gold?

Yes: Paraguay had not won a gold medal at the Youth Olympic Games before 10 November 2026. Its only senior Olympic medal is the 2004 football silver.

Who finished behind him?

Dilan Graciano, a Colombian thrower, took silver with 71.72 metres. Vladimir Culis of Moldova took bronze with 67.43 metres.

When do the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games end?

They run from 31 October to 13 November 2026 in Dakar, Diamniadio and Saly, Senegal. They are the first Olympic event hosted in Africa.

Sources: Results of the boys’ javelin final at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games, 10 November 2026, as reported by Paraguayan and Colombian national media; International Olympic Committee (IOC) information on the Dakar 2026 dates; Olympedia records of Paraguay’s Olympic medals.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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athletics Dakar 2026 Dilan Graciano javelin Marko Kaethler Paraguay Paraguay sport Youth Olympic Games

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