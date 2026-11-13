What to Do in Mendoza in November 2026

MENDOZA · Culture

Mendoza Sax Fest fills the city from 20 to 23 November, and a long holiday weekend frames it. Here is what we could confirm from 13 to 30 November.

File photo: the fountains in Plaza Independencia, Mendoza’s central square.

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MENDOZA — This guide is for expats, digital nomads and long-stay visitors who call the city home. It lists the things to do in Mendoza in November 2026 that we could confirm for the rest of the month, and says where details are missing.

One festival dominates the second half of November: Mendoza Sax Fest, from Friday 20 to Monday 23 November. Its last day is also a national holiday.

20 to 22 November: Mendoza Sax Fest Opens

Mendoza Sax Fest is a saxophone festival that fills theatres, a cultural centre and the city’s main square. The organisers’ programme lists concerts from Friday 20 to Monday 23 November, and paid concerts are sold on EntradaWeb, an Argentine ticketing site.

Friday 20 November, 9:00 p.m. Mendoza Sax Fest opening concert Teatro Independencia · Price not stated · EntradaWeb The Orquesta Filarmónica de Mendoza opens the festival with the saxophonists Claude Delangle, Susan Fancher and Miguel Villafruela. The programme includes work by the composer Mark Engebretson.

Friday 20 to Sunday 22 November, 11:00 p.m. nightly Sax Fest After Fest Planta Uno, a venue in Godoy Cruz, part of Greater Mendoza · Free The late-night sessions run for three nights, with the Cinco Regiones Quartet, the Ricardo Cavalli Cuarteto and the tango group D’Coté listed. Entry is free.

Saturday 21 November, 7:00 p.m. Sax Fest chamber concert, Claude and Odile Delangle Espacio Cristóforo Colombo · Free Claude and Odile Delangle celebrate 50 years of making music together. Entry is free.

Saturday 21 November, 9:00 p.m. Video Sax Machine, Sergio Dawi with Sintia Piccin Teatro Plaza · Price not stated · EntradaWeb This is a double bill billed as bossa, jazz, funk and more.

Sunday 22 November, 9:00 p.m. Kenny Garrett and Sounds From The Ancestors Auditorio Ángel Bustelo · Price not stated · EntradaWeb Kenny Garrett, the American jazz saxophonist, headlines the festival with his Sounds From The Ancestors group. Check EntradaWeb for seat availability.

Monday 23 November: A Holiday and the Festival Finale

Monday 23 November, 12:00 to 1:30 p.m. Sax Fest ensemble showcase Plaza Independencia · No ticket listed Festival participants present their ensembles in the city’s main square. The organisers list a closing concert called “Sorpresa” (Surprise) at 3:00 p.m. and the festival closing at 4:00 p.m., both at the Teatro Independencia.

Monday 23 November is also a national holiday, National Sovereignty Day, moved from Friday 20 November under Argentina’s rule for movable holidays. Banks and many shops will close, and the weekend of 21 to 23 November is a long one.

The Sax Fest organisers did not publish ARS prices, so check EntradaWeb for what you will pay. We left out two university and regional-music programmes listed for 23 and 24 November because we could not confirm them with an organiser.

Planning Your Mendoza in November

November is late spring in Mendoza. Days are warm and evenings comfortable, so walking between venues in the centre is pleasant, and a light layer helps in air-conditioned theatres.

For night events, taxis and ride-hailing apps are the most practical way to move between the city and Godoy Cruz. Agree on a taxi fare or use the app to avoid confusion.

EntradaWeb sells the paid Sax Fest concerts. Argentina has several exchange rates, so compare the official and market rates before paying in cash.

Because of the long weekend from 21 to 23 November, book restaurants and transport early. For late changes, check the festival’s programme page and the provincial government’s culture pages.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the biggest events in Mendoza in November 2026?

Mendoza Sax Fest, from 20 to 23 November, is the biggest, with concerts by Kenny Garrett on 22 November and an opening night with the Orquesta Filarmónica de Mendoza on 20 November.

Are there free events in Mendoza this month?

Yes. The Sax Fest After Fest at Planta Uno is free from 20 to 22 November, as is the Delangle chamber concert on 21 November.

Where can I buy tickets for Mendoza Sax Fest?

Paid concerts are sold on EntradaWeb. The festival’s programme page links to each concert.

Is there a public holiday in Mendoza in November 2026?

Yes, Monday 23 November is National Sovereignty Day, moved from Friday 20 November. It makes 21 to 23 November a long weekend.