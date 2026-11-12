What to Do in Oaxaca in November 2026
OAXACA · Culture
Oaxaca’s second half of November moves from Day of the Dead to jazz on the Pacific coast, a rock concert in the city and a week of beach fiestas. Here is what we could confirm from 13 to 29 November.
OAXACA — This guide is for people who live in Oaxaca or are staying for weeks and want to plan the rest of the month. It lists the things to do in Oaxaca in November 2026 that we could confirm, and says plainly where a detail is still missing.
Mexico’s Revolution Day holiday falls on Monday 16 November, so expect closed banks and offices. The coast then takes over with the Fiestas de Noviembre (November Festivities) in Puerto Escondido, a surf town on the Pacific coast.
13 to 16 November: Jazz on the Coast
Friday 13 to Sunday 15 November
XIX Festival Internacional de Jazz & Algo Más Mazunte
Mazunte, Pacific coast of Oaxaca
Mazunte, a small beach village, hosts the 19th edition of its jazz festival over three days. The festival is a November fixture on the coast, which makes it a natural long-weekend trip. The line-up, set times and ticket details were not confirmed at the time of writing, so check the organisers’ pages before you travel.
Monday 16 November
Revolution Day holiday
All of Mexico
Mexico marks the anniversary of its 1910 revolution, which falls on 20 November, on the third Monday of the month. Banks, government offices and many schools close, and some shops and restaurants run reduced hours. Do errands on Friday 13 November if you can.
18 to 22 November: Rock and Sailfish
Wednesday 18 November, 9:00 p.m. as listed
Mägo de Oz: La Noche de las Brujas
Centro Cultural y de Convenciones de Oaxaca, Santa Lucía del Camino
Mägo de Oz, a Spanish folk-metal band, brings its Noche de las Brujas (Night of the Witches) tour to Oaxaca. One ticket listing gives a 9:00 p.m. start and a venue in Santa Lucía del Camino, a town next to Oaxaca city. We could not confirm the official ticket seller or prices, so check the tour page before buying.
Friday 20 to Sunday 22 November
Torneo Internacional del Pez Vela
Puerto Escondido
The International Sailfish Tournament is part of the Fiestas de Noviembre and brings sport-fishing crews to Puerto Escondido’s main bay for three days. Confirm weigh-in times and where spectators can watch with the organisers.
Through 29 November: The Coastal Fiestas
The Fiestas de Noviembre in Puerto Escondido, run by the Secretaría de Turismo de Oaxaca (the state tourism secretariat), continue to 29 November. The sailfish tournament is the only coastal event on our list with confirmed dates.
Other items in the programme, including a Guelaguetza del Mar (a coastal version of Oaxaca’s July dance festival), a surf competition and a closing concert, are listed differently by different sources, so we are not publishing dates for them.
Planning Your Oaxaca in Late November
The coast is a long way from the city of Oaxaca, so treat the coastal events as a weekend trip. Book rooms early for the weekends of 13 to 15 and 20 to 22 November.
Taxis and ride-hailing apps are the easiest way home after concerts at the convention centre. Agree on a fare before getting into a street taxi.
Several listings here lack final times, so treat each one as provisional. For updates, check the Oaxaca state tourism secretariat and the venues themselves.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is on in Oaxaca after 12 November 2026?
The Mazunte jazz festival runs from 13 to 15 November, Mägo de Oz is listed in Oaxaca city on 18 November, and Puerto Escondido hosts the sailfish tournament on 20 to 22 November.
Is Monday 16 November 2026 a holiday in Mexico?
Yes, Mexico observes Revolution Day on the third Monday of November, so banks and government offices are normally closed.
How long do the Fiestas de Noviembre in Puerto Escondido last?
The state tourism secretariat’s programme for the coast runs through 29 November.
Where do I confirm tickets for Oaxaca events in November?
Use the organiser, venue or tour page, because several listings do not show an official ticket seller or prices.
Sources: Tourism event calendar for the Fiestas de Noviembre and sailfish tournament, ticket listing for Mägo de Oz, Ley Federal del Trabajo (Revolution Day). Retrieved 12 November 2026.
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