What to Do in Kampala in November 2026

KAMPALA · Culture

Nyege Nyege takes over the Nile on 19 to 22 November, and Kampala’s theatre festival and a Racheal Magoola jubilee concert close the month. Here is what we could confirm from 13 to 30 November.

File photo: Kampala’s skyline seen from a busy city street.

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KAMPALA — This guide is for people who live in Kampala or are staying for weeks. It lists the things to do in Kampala in November 2026 that we could confirm for the rest of the month, and says where details are missing.

The third week belongs to electronic music, from a three-day conference to the Nyege Nyege Festival on the Nile. The last week brings a theatre festival and a concert for the singer Racheal Magoola, who turns 60.

17 to 22 November: Electronic Music on the Nile

Tuesday 17 to Thursday 19 November African Electronic Music Conference Venue not confirmed · Price not published The second edition of this conference is organised by the Nyege Nyege team and runs for three days ahead of the festival. It is a gathering for producers, promoters and researchers of African electronic music. We could not confirm the venue or ticket price, so check the conference website before you plan.

Thursday 19 to Sunday 22 November Nyege Nyege Festival, Edition XI Kalagala Falls on the Nile near Jinja (not in Kampala) · Price not published Nyege Nyege is Uganda’s best-known electronic and experimental music festival. This eleventh edition is billed as “The Wakaliwood Edition”, a nod to Uganda’s home-made action-film studio. Gates open on Thursday 19 November from 4:00 p.m. Tickets are sold through MTN MoMo Ticketing (the mobile-money operator’s ticket service) and Tag Ticketing, an online platform, and through Resident Advisor, a global music listings site, for buyers abroad.

Friday 20 November Bye Bye Malaria Schools Festival Kampala Marriott Hotel · Invitation-based school event Children Voices Against Malaria Uganda, a youth campaign group, holds the first edition of this festival on World Children’s Day. More than 50 schools and about 500 pupils are expected. It is not a public ticketed event, so we list it for context rather than as a night out.

25 to 29 November: Theatre Festival and a Jubilee Concert

Wednesday 25 to Sunday 29 November Kampala International Theatre Festival National Theatre, with other stages at Childcare Primary School Kalerwe and the Goethe-Zentrum Kampala · Day pass UGX 30,000 (about US$7) The festival, organised by Tebere Arts Foundation, runs for five days with evening programmes at the National Theatre from about 5:15 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. The opening show is “Kubeba Mbegu” by Batalo East at 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday 25 November. A full-festival pass costs UGX 60,000 (about US$15). Students pay UGX 10,000 a day (about US$2), and tickets are sold on Quicket, an online ticketing platform.

Friday 27 November Racheal Magoola @60 “Still Shining” Kingdom Kampala, a venue in the city · Start time and price not confirmed The veteran Ugandan singer Racheal Magoola, long known for the Afrigo Band, marks her 60th birthday and four decades in music with this concert. It also launches the Racheal Magoola Foundation. Tickets are listed through MoMo Ticketing and Quicket, but we could not confirm the start time. Check the ticket page before you travel.

Prices are converted at the RT rate of 13 November 2026, about 4,120 Ugandan shillings to the US dollar. Earlier listings for other concerts and a youth showcase could not be confirmed with an organiser or ticket seller, so we left them out.

Planning Your Kampala in November

November in Kampala is warm and tropical, with rain possible at any time. Carry a light rain layer and allow extra travel time on wet days.

We found no Ugandan public holiday in November 2026. World Children’s Day on Friday 20 November is an international observance, so offices, banks and shops stay open.

Quicket is the main ticketing platform for the theatre festival and the Magoola concert. For other events, buy only through official channels and be cautious with unofficial resellers.

Getting around at night is easiest by ride-hailing app or a trusted private driver. For Nyege Nyege, plan the journey from Kampala to the Jinja area in daylight and arrange return transport in advance, because the festival site is outside the city.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the biggest event in Kampala in November 2026?

Nyege Nyege Festival, from 19 to 22 November, is the biggest, although it takes place near Jinja. Inside Kampala, the Kampala International Theatre Festival from 25 to 29 November is the largest.

Where can I buy tickets for Kampala events in November 2026?

The theatre festival and the Racheal Magoola concert sell through Quicket, and the concert also through MoMo Ticketing. Nyege Nyege tickets go through MTN MoMo Ticketing and Tag Ticketing.

Is Nyege Nyege Festival in Kampala?

No. It takes place at Kalagala Falls on the Nile near Jinja, so you need to arrange transport and accommodation outside Kampala.

Are there public holidays in Kampala in November 2026?

We found no Ugandan public holiday in November 2026. World Children’s Day on 20 November is an international observance, not a day off.