What to Do in Cusco in November 2026: Pope Visit

CUSCO · Culture

Pope Leo XIV spends Sunday morning 15 November in Cusco, which closes the airport for hours, and the Alborada gala on 14 November is the one concert we could confirm. Here is what we could verify from 13 to 30 November.

File photo: a baroque church facade in Cusco’s historic centre.

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CUSCO — This guide is for people who live in Cusco or are staying for weeks and want to plan the rest of the month. It covers the things to do in Cusco in November 2026 that we could confirm, and says plainly what we could not.

The big news is Sunday 15 November, when Pope Leo XIV visits the city and Cusco airport shuts for most of the day. The only ticketed concert we could verify is the Alborada gala at the Teatro Municipal the night before.

Saturday 14 November: A Gala Night at the Teatro Municipal

Saturday 14 November, 8:00 p.m. Concierto de gala: Alborada Teatro Municipal del Cusco, Av. Mesón de la Estrella 149, Centro Histórico · From S/120 (about US$35) · Tickets on VAOPE Alborada (Spanish for “dawn”) is a gala concert in the city’s central municipal theatre, listed on VAOPE, a Peruvian ticketing site. It is the only ticketed concert in Cusco that we could confirm for the second half of November. The listing does not say whether seats remain, so check VAOPE before you go. The 8:00 p.m. start leaves time for dinner nearby.

Prices are converted at the RT rate of 13 November 2026, about 3.40 Peruvian soles to the US dollar. We left out the other concerts, the football fixture and the theatre run that earlier listings suggested, because we could not confirm them with the organiser or a ticket seller.

Sunday 15 November: Pope Leo XIV Visits Cusco

Pope Leo XIV, the first pope born in the United States, spent years as a missionary and bishop in Peru. His six-day Peruvian tour runs from 11 to 16 November, and Cusco gets one morning of it.

Sunday 15 November, from about 10:00 a.m. Papal visit to Cusco Cusco airport, Saqsaywaman Archaeological Park and the Cathedral esplanade · Free The programme published in September has the pope landing at Cusco’s Alejandro Velasco Astete International Airport at 10:00 a.m. He then meets worshippers at the Saqsaywaman park at 10:30 a.m., a large Inca fortress site above the city. At 11:45 a.m. he leads the Angelus prayer on the esplanade in front of the Cathedral Basilica, and at 1:05 p.m. he flies on to Pucallpa in the Amazon. Peru’s airport operator CORPAC, however, said on 27 October that he would arrive shortly after 9:00 a.m., so treat all times as provisional.

For travellers, the airport is the main problem. CORPAC will suspend 14 commercial flights, with the airport restricted from 7:45 a.m. to 3:05 p.m., and airlines must rebook passengers.

The airport security chief said there will probably be only one entrance and exit that day, though that was not yet confirmed. Cusco’s mayor says the esplanade at Saqsaywaman can hold more than 100,000 people, and other estimates are about 75,000.

Do not plan a Sunday flight, a tight airport transfer or a morning visit to the old town without checking with your airline and hotel first.

Planning Your Cusco in November

November marks the start of Cusco’s rainy season. Expect mild days, cool nights and sudden showers, so carry a waterproof layer and shoes with grip.

The strong high-altitude sun returns between downpours, so keep sun protection handy. For evening events, taxis and ride-hailing apps are the most practical way home after dark.

Book hotels and transfers for the weekend of 14 and 15 November early if you plan to be in the city. The papal visit will fill rooms and slow movement around the historic centre, and the city has announced traffic restrictions from midnight on 15 November, including avenues in the historic centre; the full list of closed streets was not yet published.

We found no national public holiday in Peru between 13 and 30 November. For the latest events, check the Teatro Municipal, the VAOPE ticketing listings and the Cusco regional culture office before you travel.

Frequently Asked Questions

When does Pope Leo XIV visit Cusco?

The pope visits Cusco on Sunday 15 November 2026. The September programme lists his arrival at 10:00 a.m., the Angelus prayer at 11:45 a.m. and departure for Pucallpa at 1:05 p.m.

Will Cusco airport be open on 15 November?

No, not normally. CORPAC, the airport operator, will suspend 14 commercial flights between 7:45 a.m. and 3:05 p.m., so check with your airline.

What concert can I attend in Cusco in November 2026?

The Alborada gala concert is on Saturday 14 November at 8:00 p.m. at the Teatro Municipal. Tickets start at S/120 (about US$35) on VAOPE.

Is the weather wet in Cusco in November?

November is the start of the rainy season, with mild days, cool nights and sudden showers. Carry a waterproof layer.