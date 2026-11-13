Abu Dhabi Court Jails 8 Over Hotel Brawl

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, file photo.

Sport: Abu Dhabi

Key Facts —Verdict. Abu Dhabi Criminal Court convicted 10 people; eight got six months in prison, two were fined. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Sports story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. —Fines. Dh300,000 (UAE dirhams, about US$81,700) for the jailed; Dh50,000 (about US$13,600) for the two fined. —Next. Merab Dvalishvili, a Georgian former UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) champion, is cleared to wrestle Brazil’s Marlon Moraes on 14 November. —As of. 13 November 2026, 18:30 GMT

Eight people were sentenced to six months in prison and deportation after a Yas Island lobby fight, while the Real American Freestyle (RAF) wrestling card goes ahead on Saturday.

What the Court Ruled

An Abu Dhabi court has convicted 10 people over a brawl at a hotel on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, reported to involve mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Usman Nurmagomedov, his associates and Merab Dvalishvili. The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, the emirate’s court authority, announced the verdicts on Friday 13 November 2026, as reported by UAE newspapers The National, Khaleej Times and Gulf News.

Six defendants received six months in prison and a Dh300,000 fine (about US$81,700) each. They will be deported after serving their sentences, for disturbing public security, causing panic and endangering lives.

Two more defendants were convicted of disturbing public security and assaulting others. Each was fined Dh50,000 (about US$13,600) and received no prison term.

The last two defendants also got six months, a Dh300,000 fine (about US$81,700) each and deportation, according to the statement as quoted by Khaleej Times. Their offence was “violating privacy by using information technology to film and publish footage of the brawl”, and their phones were confiscated and the footage ordered deleted.

In total, eight people were sentenced to prison. Dirham amounts here are converted at 3.6725 per US dollar, the official peg.

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What Happened in the Hotel

The fight took place on Wednesday 11 November 2026 in the hotel lobby, ahead of RAF Abu Dhabi. RAF, short for Real American Freestyle, is a freestyle wrestling league.

Abu Dhabi Police confirmed 10 arrests on 12 November, The National reported. Footage of the brawl was widely shared on social media.

Dvalishvili later posted: “Usman and his buddies came up from behind and started punching me and my young friend.” The National quoted the post and reported that both Georgians showed facial cuts.

A UAE flag display in Dubai, file photo. The brawl took place in Abu Dhabi.

Who Is and Is Not Named

Usman Nurmagomedov has been the lightweight champion of the Professional Fighters League (PFL), a US mixed martial arts promotion. Dvalishvili, 35, is a Georgian former bantamweight champion of the UFC, the Ultimate Fighting Championship, the sport’s biggest league.

Dvalishvili beat Usman’s brother Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 311 in January 2025. The Judicial Department statement names no defendants.

The National says the two people fined are believed to be Dvalishvili and Saba Lazishvili, his 21-year-old friend. Gulf News reports that the authorities have not publicly identified the convicted.

Khaleej Times adds that Abu Dhabi authorities have not directly linked the hotel incident to the UFC fighters. We therefore describe the people in the case only as defendants or convicted.

Why It Matters for Fight Fans

RAF announced late on Friday that Dvalishvili is cleared to wrestle his original opponent, the Brazilian Marlon Moraes, on Saturday 14 November at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. Dvalishvili’s friend Saba Lazishvili will make his professional debut against UFC legend Urijah Faber, replacing Umar Nurmagomedov, The National reported.

What it means for you: Dvalishvili’s bout is still scheduled for Saturday, so fans who plan to watch can expect it to go ahead. For Brazilian fans, Moraes keeps his fight.

The case was heard in the United Arab Emirates, not Brazil. The charges cited public security and privacy offences, including filming and publishing footage of the fight.

What Is Not Known

The statement does not say which defendant received which sentence. Some outlets report that Usman Nurmagomedov is among the six jailed, while the statement itself names no one.

The statement does not set out any right to appeal. It also does not say when the deportations will take place.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people were convicted over the Abu Dhabi hotel brawl?

Ten people were convicted on Friday 13 November 2026. Eight received six months in prison, and two were fined Dh50,000 (about US$13,600) each, according to the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department.

Will Merab Dvalishvili fight on Saturday?

RAF announced late on Friday 13 November that Dvalishvili is cleared to wrestle Marlon Moraes at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Saturday 14 November, as reported by The National.

Has Usman Nurmagomedov been sentenced to prison?

That is not officially confirmed. The court statement names no defendants, and outlets differ on whether Usman Nurmagomedov is among the six jailed.

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