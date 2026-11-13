What to Do in Abidjan in November 2026

ABIDJAN · Culture

Kiff No Beat plays the Parc des Expositions, Abidjan’s exhibition park, on 28 November, and three trade fairs and a digital-culture weekend fill the second half of the month. Here is what we could confirm from 13 to 30 November.

File photo: the Plateau business district of Abidjan seen from above.

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ABIDJAN — This guide is for people who live in Abidjan or are staying for weeks. It lists the things to do in Abidjan in November 2026 that we could confirm for the rest of the month, and says where details are missing.

Free events at the Institut français fill the middle of the month, and the Parc des Expositions hosts a mining and energy fair and a motor show. The month ends with Kiff No Beat in concert on Saturday 28 November.

13 to 22 November: Exhibitions, Film and Digital Culture

Through Saturday 14 November Avant que le temps nous quitte, Klervie Mouho Institut français de Côte d’Ivoire, Plateau · Free The exhibition by the artist Klervie Mouho closes on Saturday 14 November at 5:00 p.m. The Institut français is the French government’s cultural centre in Abidjan, and entry is free.

Tuesday 17 November, 10:00 a.m. Assemblée des marionnettes Institut français de Côte d’Ivoire, Plateau · Free This puppetry conference opens the fifth Pro-Vocation, a training programme for puppeteers that runs from 12 to 21 November. Entry is free.

Wednesday 18 November, 7:00 p.m. Memory of Princess Mumbi Institut français de Côte d’Ivoire, Plateau · 3,000 FCFA (about US$5), reduced 2,000 FCFA (about US$3) The film screening is a ticketed evening at the Institut français. Buy tickets at the venue or through its website.

Wednesday 18 to Sunday 22 November SIREXE 2026 Parc des Expositions d’Abidjan, Port-Bouët · Times and price not published SIREXE is the Ivorian Extractive and Energy Resources Fair, billed as the country’s first trade show for mining, oil and energy. It will matter most to investors and industry visitors.

Thursday 19 to Saturday 21 November Novembre numérique Institut français de Côte d’Ivoire, Plateau · Free This digital-culture event starts at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday 19 November and ends at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday 21 November. Entry is free.

26 to 28 November: Trade Fairs, Wind Instruments and Kiff No Beat

Thursday 26 to Saturday 28 November SICA 2026, Abidjan International Audiovisual Content Fair Venue to be confirmed · Times and price not published The fourth edition of this audiovisual trade fair has Japan as its guest country. Earlier editions were held at the Sofitel Abidjan Hôtel Ivoire, but we could not confirm the venue for November.

Thursday 26 to Saturday 28 November Salon Equip Auto Parc des Expositions d’Abidjan, Boulevard de l’Aéroport, Port-Bouët · Times and price not published The first edition of this international motor and mobility fair expects more than 150 exhibitors and about 10,000 visitors.

Thursday 26 to Saturday 28 November FEVA, Abidjan Wind Instruments Festival Venue not confirmed · Programme details not published The third edition of the wind-instrument festival runs over the same three days. The organisers’ public announcement did not give a venue or ticket details.

Saturday 28 November, 4:00 p.m. Kiff No Beat in concert Parc des Expositions d’Abidjan · 10,000 to 100,000 FCFA (about US$17 to US$168) · Tikerama The Ivorian music group plays a concert at the exhibition park, with tickets sold on Tikerama, an online ticketing site. As of 8 November, the general admission price was 10,000 FCFA (about US$17), economy 20,000 FCFA (about US$34), VIP 50,000 FCFA (about US$84) and VVIP 100,000 FCFA (about US$168). A table for six costs 1,000,000 FCFA (about US$1,700).

Prices are converted at the RT rate of 13 November 2026, about 595 CFA francs to the US dollar. We left out several comedy and theatre listings found only on a local aggregator, and a film screening that the Institut français marks as cancelled.

Planning Your Abidjan in November

November is warm and humid, with showers as the long rainy season eases. Carry a compact umbrella and allow extra travel time on rainy evenings, especially when crossing the city.

Sunday 15 November is listed as Côte d’Ivoire’s National Peace Day, a public holiday. Because it falls on a Sunday, and no Monday substitute has been announced, normal weekday hours should apply.

For night events, use a trusted taxi or ride-hailing service and agree the fare first. The main venues are spread between Plateau, Treichville and the airport area, so allow time between them.

The Institut français sells its own tickets, and Tikerama handles Kiff No Beat. Prices are in West African CFA francs, which are fixed to the euro, so check the current dollar rate before you budget.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the biggest events in Abidjan in November 2026?

The Kiff No Beat concert on 28 November and the trade fairs SIREXE, SICA and Salon Equip Auto are the biggest. SIREXE, Salon Equip Auto and Kiff No Beat are at the Parc des Expositions, Abidjan’s exhibition park.

Is there a public holiday in Abidjan in November 2026?

Sunday 15 November is listed as National Peace Day in Côte d’Ivoire. It falls on a Sunday.

Where can I see free events in Abidjan this month?

The Institut français in Plateau hosts free events, including the Klervie Mouho exhibition until 14 November, the puppetry conference on 17 November and Novembre numérique from 19 to 21 November.

How do I buy tickets for concerts in Abidjan?

Tikerama sells tickets for the Kiff No Beat concert. The Institut français sells its own cinema tickets at its Plateau venue.