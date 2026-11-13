Ethiopia Stun Mozambique With Late Goal

File photo: the Zimpeto National Stadium on the edge of Maputo, Mozambique’s main football arena, which hosted the match (Themisterpaps, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons).

Published Friday, November 13, 12:20 p.m. ET (7:20 p.m. Maputo) · Source: Confederation of African Football (CAF) report, official match data and Rio Times reporting

Ethiopia spent most of Friday afternoon defending, and then won the game with one swing of a boot. Three minutes from the end in Maputo, a team with no points in its group suddenly had three.

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Ethiopia beat Mozambique 1-0 in Group J of the AFCON 2027 qualifiers, the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying rounds run by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), the continent’s football authority. It was Ethiopia’s first win in the group, after two straight defeats.

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Key Facts Result. Ethiopia beat Mozambique 1-0 in Maputo on Friday, November 13, 2026.

Winner. Markneh scored in the 87th minute, three minutes before full time.

Standing. Ethiopia and Sudan have three points in Group J; Mozambique have four, Senegal seven.

Next. Mozambique visit Ethiopia on Tuesday, November 17, 8:00 a.m. ET (4:00 p.m. Bahir Dar). This story is part of our coverage of the AFCON 2027 qualifiers. Dates, times and how to follow it are in our guide. Latest: Cameroon Beat Namibia 2-0 in Cup Qualifier

In plain English Countries must qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations, the continent’s biggest national-team tournament, by finishing high in a four-team group. Ethiopia had lost both of its first two games, so the win keeps its hopes alive.

A Late Goal After a Long Defence

The match at the Zimpeto stadium kicked off at 8:00 a.m. ET (3:00 p.m. Maputo). For most of it Mozambique, known as the Mambas, held the ball and Ethiopia held on.

Match data put Mozambique’s possession at about 71% and its shots at 17 to Ethiopia’s 11. None of that produced a goal.

Then Ethiopia’s Markneh struck in the 87th minute, three minutes before the end of normal time. CAF’s account calls it the moment Ethiopia finally made its chance count.

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Why the Result Matters in Group J

Before Friday, Ethiopia had lost 1-0 to Sudan and 1-0 at home to Senegal, and sat on zero points. Mozambique, by contrast, arrived with four points from a 1-1 draw with Senegal and a 4-1 home win over Sudan.

The win lifts Ethiopia to three points from three games, level with Sudan. Mozambique stay on four, and Senegal lead the group on seven.

The group has four teams, so every point swings the table. A first win after two defeats turns a lost campaign into a contest.

The Rematch Comes Within Days

The same two teams meet again on Tuesday, November 17, this time in Ethiopia. The fixture is listed for the Bahir Dar Stadium at 8:00 a.m. ET (4:00 p.m. Bahir Dar).

CAF says Mozambique will try to avenge the defeat and revive its campaign. A second Ethiopian win would put the visitors in real trouble, while a Mozambique win would reopen the race for the top places.

The qualifiers feed the 2027 tournament, which Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania host jointly. Our guide to the AFCON 2027 qualifiers tracks the groups and dates.

What It Means for US Readers

For fans in the United States, the result is a reminder of how tight African qualifying groups are. Ethiopia, one of Africa’s most populous countries, has a large diaspora, with well-known communities in Washington, D.C. and Minneapolis.

A morning kick-off in Ethiopia on November 17 lands at 8:00 a.m. ET, so the rematch is an early-risers’ game. We have not confirmed a US television or streaming channel for either match.

What Is Not Known

The scorer’s first name is not settled: CAF writes Canaan, other match data says Kenean. We do not have a reliable description of how the goal was scored.

We have no quotes from either coach, and the possession and shot figures come from match data covering the full game. The kick-off time for the rematch is from the published fixture list and could still change.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who scored the winning goal for Ethiopia?

Markneh scored in the 87th minute, three minutes before full time. Sources give his first name as Canaan (CAF) or Kenean (match data).

Where does Ethiopia stand in Group J after the win?

Ethiopia have three points from three games, level with Sudan. Senegal lead with seven and Mozambique have four.

When do Ethiopia and Mozambique play again?

They meet on Tuesday, November 17, at the Bahir Dar Stadium in Ethiopia, listed for 8:00 a.m. ET (4:00 p.m. Bahir Dar).

Sources: Confederation of African Football (CAF) match report, November 13, 2026; competition match data, standings and fixture list; Rio Times reporting.

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