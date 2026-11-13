Argentina Wages Up 1.3%, Prices Up 1.9%

Argentina’s wage index rose 1.3% in September, slower than the 1.9% rise in consumer prices, the national statistics institute INDEC reported on Friday 13 November 2026. In real terms, pay lost about 0.6% of their purchasing power in the month.

Over twelve months pay is up 34.3% against inflation of 33.4%, but only informal pay (up 45.8%) is ahead, while formal private and public pay (both up 31.2%) trail. That balance matters to anyone with money in Argentine bonds or US-listed Argentine companies, because household spending power shapes both sales and politics before the 2027 presidential vote.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Argentina story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. •Wages. The official wage index rose 1.3% in September, after 2.7% in August. •Prices. Consumer prices rose 1.9% in September and 2.2% in October. •Pay by sector. Informal pay fell 0.8% in September, while formal private pay rose 1.9%. •Year on year. Wages are up 34.3% from September 2025, and prices are up 33.4%. •2026 so far. Wages are up 26.7% since December 2025, against 23.6% for prices. •Prediction markets. Polymarket, a real-money betting market, gives 94% to 2026 inflation of 30% to 34.9% (13 November, 3:29 p.m. ET). •Power Index. Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 60.2 points (November 2026 edition).

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What Happened to Pay in September

INDEC, Argentina’s National Institute of Statistics and Census, splits its wage index into three groups. Registered private-sector pay, meaning formal jobs on the books, rose 1.9% in the month and 31.2% in a year.

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Public-sector pay rose 1.8% in the month and 31.2% in a year, with national government pay up 3.5% and provincial pay up 1.3%. Unregistered private-sector pay, which covers informal jobs without social-security contributions, fell 0.8% in the month but is up 45.8% in a year.

INDEC says the monthly growth is due to the two registered groups, partly offset by the informal fall. We found no published consensus forecast for the release, and the previous month’s total rise was 2.7%.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Argentina ranks 4th of 14 with 60.2 points. Strongest pillar: future resources (68); weakest: economic relationships (23). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B-); inflation of 42%; public debt at 80% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Why It Matters: Real Pay Against Prices

The mechanism is simple arithmetic. A wage rise of 1.3% against price growth of 1.9% leaves buying power about 0.6% lower, by our calculation from INDEC’s September figures (INDEC consumer price report, 13 October 2026).

Formal private pay matched prices in September at 1.9% each, so the shortfall came from informal pay, a series that has swung between a fall of 0.8% and a rise of 8.9% a month since January 2025. Our report on October inflation of 2.2% shows prices accelerating just as the wage gain slowed.

Since December 2025, total wages are up 26.7% and prices 23.6%, a gain of about 2.5% in real terms by our calculation. The gain is uneven: public pay (26.0%) is ahead of prices, while formal private pay (22.7%) is about 0.7% behind.

What Prediction Markets Say

Traders on Polymarket, a prediction market where users bet real money on outcomes, put a 94% chance on Argentina’s 2026 annual inflation landing between 30% and 34.9% (13 November 2026, 3:29 p.m. ET). The market has traded US$100,708 in total and settles on INDEC’s December 2026 year-on-year price reading, so it says nothing about wages.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for You

Treat September as one reading, not a trend. Formal private pay matched prices, and the miss came from a volatile informal series.

Readers with Argentine assets can watch whether formal pay keeps matching a monthly inflation rate that has moved from 1.9% to 2.2%. Our outlook for inflation before the 2027 vote follows the same price path.

What to Watch Next

INDEC’s October wage index is the next release in the series, and it needs to beat October’s 2.2% price rise (INDEC, 12 November 2026) for real pay to recover. The release date is on INDEC’s published calendar.

A second checkpoint is whether the informal series rebounds after September’s fall. The Argentina news hub and our earlier report on Argentine pay and inflation track both.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether September’s informal-pay fall is a one-off or the start of a trend. We found no published consensus forecast, so we cannot say whether the 1.3% missed expectations.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Argentina’s wage index do in September 2026?

INDEC’s wage index rose 1.3% from August and 34.3% from September 2025. Consumer prices rose 1.9% in the month, so wages lost about 0.6% of purchasing power.

Are Argentine wages still ahead of inflation?

Over twelve months, yes: pay is up 34.3% and prices are up 33.4%. Since December 2025, total pay is up 26.7% against 23.6% for prices, though formal private-sector pay is slightly behind at 22.7%.

Why did the wage index grow only 1.3%?

INDEC says formal private pay rose 1.9% and public pay 1.8%, while informal private pay fell 0.8%. That fall pulled the total below inflation.

What is the difference between registered and unregistered pay?

Registered pay is for formal jobs on the books, and unregistered pay is for informal jobs without social-security contributions. INDEC publishes the two as separate series inside the same index.

Sources: INDEC, Índice de salarios, September 2026 (13 November 2026); INDEC, Índice de precios al consumidor, September 2026 (13 October 2026); INDEC, Índice de precios al consumidor, October 2026 (12 November 2026); Polymarket, Argentina Annual Inflation 2026 (read 13 November 2026).