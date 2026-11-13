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since 2009
Friday, November 13, 2026
Argentina Latin America

Gas Pipe Blast Injures 20 Near Buenos Aires

By · · 4 min read
Aerial view of central Buenos Aires at dusk

A gas pipe damaged during network works set off an explosion and fire in Remedios de Escalada, a commercial neighbourhood in Lanús, a district just south of Buenos Aires city, on Friday 13 November 2026. At least 20 people were injured, about five of them seriously, according to health sources.

Key Facts

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Injured. At least 20 people hurt, five seriously; early counts that morning were lower, at 14.

Cause so far. Municipal and company statements say a machine damaged a gas pipe during network works; investigators have not published findings.

Damage. A deli was destroyed, nearby shops and cars burned, and neighbours were evacuated as a precaution.

As of. Friday 13 November 2026, 17:00 GMT (14:00 in Buenos Aires).

What Happened

The blast hit the corner of Coronel Beltrán and Del Valle Iberlucea streets at about 09:44 local time on Friday. A cold-cuts shop was destroyed, flames spread to nearby buildings and several cars burned.

At least seven fire brigades from Lanús and neighbouring districts attacked the fire, together with Civil Defence (the municipal disaster-response office), police and medical teams. By about 13:00 local time firefighters had the situation largely under control, while Metrogas, the gas distributor, was still shutting off supply.

The most serious cases went to the Evita hospital in Lanús, a public regional hospital, and others to a second local hospital and a municipal health post. Claudio Arale, the Lanús Civil Defence director, said the injured had serious burns.

Panorama of the Puerto Madero waterfront in Buenos Aires at sunset
Buenos Aires skyline at sunset. File photo, not from the incident.

How Many Were Hurt

Counts rose through the morning, from 14 injured in the first police count to at least 20. By early afternoon health sources put the toll at at least 20 people, five of them seriously.

We found no confirmed deaths as of 14:00 in Buenos Aires. We could not find a provincial Health Ministry bulletin, so the figure stays a range of early counts up to 20.

What Officials and the Company Say

Arale said at about 13:00 that staff of a contractor working for Metrogas had drilled a medium-pressure pipe. Metrogas said a machine working at the site damaged one of the pipes in its distribution network, while working on the network.

Neither statement explains why the fire spread so fast. The cause of ignition and responsibility will be for investigators and prosecutors to determine.

Why It Matters

Gas works on busy city streets put crews and passers-by close together, so one damaged pipe can hurt many people at once. Foreign visitors and residents in Greater Buenos Aires should follow local instructions near closed streets.

The event also tests how fast gas distributors and municipal services coordinate. Argentina’s economy and politics are covered in our Argentina news hub, and infrastructure plans in Argentina’s new toll road tenders.

In Plain English

Lanús is a Buenos Aires province district south of the capital. Metrogas is a gas distributor for Buenos Aires city and nearby areas. Civil Defence is the municipal emergency-response service.

What It Means for You

If you live or travel in Greater Buenos Aires, expect closed streets around Remedios de Escalada while crews repair the network and check nearby buildings. Anyone who smells gas should leave the area and alert emergency services.

US readers with family in Lanús can check the district’s official channels for the latest list of affected streets. We will rewrite this report when authorities publish a final count.

What Is Not Known

Officials have not said what the machine was doing or how long gas escaped before ignition. Investigators have not published a final injury count or findings on responsibility.

The condition of the five seriously injured people is not public. A structural assessment of the destroyed deli has not been published.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people were injured in Remedios de Escalada?

Health sources put the toll at at least 20 people, five of them seriously, on Friday 13 November 2026. Early counts that morning were lower, and no deaths had been confirmed.

What caused the explosion?

The Lanús Civil Defence director and Metrogas both say a machine working on the gas network damaged a pipe. The cause of ignition and any legal responsibility are not yet established.

Where is Remedios de Escalada?

It is a neighbourhood in the Lanús district of Buenos Aires province, a few miles south of the city centre. The blast was at Coronel Beltrán and Del Valle Iberlucea streets.

Sources: Civil Defence of Lanús (statements of 13 November 2026), Metrogas company statement, local health authorities.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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