Panama Held 0-0 by Curaçao in Quarterfinal

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PANAMA · SPORTS

Key Facts The result Panama and Curaçao drew 0-0 on Thursday 12 November in the first leg of a Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal.

The prize The winner of the two-leg tie reaches the March 2027 Finals and qualifies directly for the Gold Cup.

What is next The return leg is Sunday 15 November, 6 p.m. Eastern Time, at Rommel Fernández stadium, Panama City.

The rule A 1-1 draw on Sunday would send Curaçao through, because level aggregates go to away goals.

Prediction markets Polymarket gives Panama 9.8% and Curaçao 5.8% to win the whole competition (13 November, 3:37 a.m. ET).

Power Index Panama ranks 11th of 14 in Panama ranks 11th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 33.3 points (November 2026 edition).

Panama came home from Curaçao with a goalless draw, so its place in the next round and at next year’s Gold Cup is still open. The Gold Cup is the main championship of North America, Central America and the Caribbean, and the winner of this tie also plays the Nations League Finals at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in March 2027.

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Curaçao is a small island nation in the southern Caribbean that is part of the Kingdom of the Netherlands. The Nations League is run by Concacaf, the governing body of football in North and Central America and the Caribbean.

What Happened in Willemstad

The match was played on Thursday 12 November 2026 at the Ergilio Hato stadium in Willemstad, the capital of Curaçao. It was the first leg of a quarterfinal in the 2026-27 Nations League, where the aggregate, meaning the combined score over two legs, decides who advances.

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Panama ranks 11th of 14 with 33.3 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (64); weakest: military means (11). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Panama’s coach, Thomas Christiansen, started forward Josué Vergara, who was replaced in the 55th minute. Curaçao also had chances, including a long shot by Curaçao winger Tahith Chong that hit the right post.

In the 24th minute, Panama defender Amir Murillo headed a cross from left-back Jorge Gutiérrez against the right post. Panama goalkeeper Orlando Mosquera made two saves, while Curaçao goalkeeper Eloy Room made six.

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Panama Pressed but Could Not Score

Panama made five changes and kept pressing, but substitute Kadir Barría’s shot in the 88th minute went over the bar. The visitors left Willemstad with a clean sheet but without an away goal.

The second leg now decides whether that missing goal matters. A win in Panama City would settle the tie in Panama’s favour.

What Panama Needs on Sunday

The two sides meet again on Sunday 15 November 2026 at 6 p.m. local time in Panama City. Panama is on the same clock as New York in November, so the kick-off is 6 p.m. Eastern Time (ET).

Concacaf says the aggregate score decides the tie, and if it is level the away-goals rule applies. Because neither team scored in the first leg, a 1-0 or 2-1 win would send Panama through, while any 1-1 or 2-2 draw would favour Curaçao.

If the second leg ends 0-0, there are no away goals to separate the teams, and the match goes to extra time and then a penalty shootout. The winner of the series plays in the Nations League Finals on 25-28 March 2027 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Why the Tie Matters Beyond the Result

Concacaf says the four quarterfinal winners qualify directly for the 2027 Gold Cup, while the four losers fall into a qualifying round called the Gold Cup Prelims, played in March 2027. A loss on Sunday would therefore not end Panama’s hopes, but it would send the team into the Prelims.

Panama was one of four seeded teams in this round, together with Mexico, the United States and Canada. Curaçao reached the quarterfinals as the winner of its group.

What It Means for You

The kick-off is 6 p.m. Eastern Time on Sunday 15 November 2026, so it fits an evening viewing in the US. Check the Concacaf website for broadcast details, because we have not confirmed a US broadcaster.

For fans of the US team, a Panama exit or a Curaçao run changes who could be in the field at the March Finals in Los Angeles. A Panama win keeps one of the region’s seeded teams in that field.

What Is Not Known

It is not known who will start for either side on Sunday, or whether any player is suspended after yellow cards in the first leg. The result of the second leg is also not known, and neither side has scored yet in the tie.

Concacaf has said the host venues and match schedule for the 2027 Gold Cup are still to be announced. The final line-up of the Gold Cup Prelims depends on all four quarterfinal results.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, lists a market on the overall winner of the 2026-27 Nations League. On 13 November at 3:37 a.m. ET it priced Mexico at 38.0%, the United States at 30.5%, Canada at 11.5%, Haiti at 10.3%, Panama at 9.8% and Curaçao at 5.8%, with about US$12,900 traded.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

More: Panama news in English, every day from The Rio Times. See also our guides to Panama’s key political players and Panama City.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Was the Score in Panama vs Curaçao?

The first leg ended 0-0 in Willemstad on Thursday 12 November 2026. The second leg is in Panama City on Sunday 15 November.

When Is the Panama vs Curaçao Second Leg?

It is on Sunday 15 November 2026 at 6 p.m. in Panama City, which is 6 p.m. ET. The venue is the Rommel Fernández stadium.

What Does Panama Need to Advance?

Panama needs to win, since a goalless first leg means any score draw favours Curaçao on away goals. A 0-0 draw would go to extra time and penalties.

What Does the Winner Get?

The winner reaches the Nations League Finals in Los Angeles on 25-28 March 2027 and qualifies directly for the 2027 Gold Cup. The loser still has a second route through the Gold Cup Prelims.

Sources: Concacaf, 2026/27 Nations League November schedule and tiebreak rules, November 2026; Concacaf, 2027 Gold Cup qualification pathway; Polymarket, Concacaf Nations League 2026-27 Winner, 13 November 2026; Concacaf, match report for Curaçao vs Panama, 12 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error