São Paulo Daily Brief — Monday, November 9, 2026

IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.51▲ 0.02% USD/MXN18.62▼ 0.04% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP3,238▼ 0.08% USD/PEN3.43▼ 0.35% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.31 — 0.00% USD/PYG 6,358 — 0.00% USD/BOB 11.81 — 0.00% USD/DOP60.63▲ 0.07% USD/CRC448.27▲ 2.01% USD/GTQ 7.64 — 0.00% USD/HNL26.88— 0.00% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES895.29▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.83— 0.00% USD/TTD6.72— 0.00% EUR/BRL6.15▲ 0.40% BRENT 96.73 ▼ 1.62% WTI 89.86 ▼ 1.07% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.31 ▲ 1.53% GOLD 4,109 ▲ 0.83% SILVER 52.30 ▲ 0.96% SOY 1,195 ▲ 0.46% CORN 441.25 ▼ 0.06% WHEAT 588.00 ▼ 0.55% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 — 0.00% VALE3 64.04 — 0.00% ITUB4 40.53 — 0.00% BBDC4 14.20 — 0.00% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.39 — 0.00% WEGE3 48.19 — 0.00% PRIO3 60.48 — 0.00% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 — 0.00% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 — 0.00% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 — 0.00% BRKM5 3.20 — 0.00% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 — 0.00% IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.51 ▲ 0.02% USD/MXN 18.61 ▼ 0.10% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP 3,238 ▼ 0.08% USD/PEN 3.44 ▲ 0.02% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.31 — 0.00% USD/PYG 6,358 — 0.00% USD/BOB 11.81 — 0.00% USD/DOP 60.63 ▲ 0.07% USD/CRC 448.27 ▲ 2.01% USD/GTQ 7.64 — 0.00% USD/HNL 26.88 ▲ 3.19% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES 895.29 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.99 ▲ 2.78% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.44% EUR/BRL 6.15 ▲ 0.37% BRENT 96.73 ▼ 1.62% WTI 89.86 ▼ 1.07% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.31 ▲ 1.53% GOLD 4,109 ▲ 0.83% SILVER 52.30 ▲ 0.96% SOY 1,195 ▲ 0.46% CORN 441.25 ▼ 0.06% WHEAT 588.00 ▼ 0.55% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 — 0.00% VALE3 64.04 — 0.00% ITUB4 40.53 — 0.00% BBDC4 14.20 — 0.00% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.39 — 0.00% WEGE3 48.19 — 0.00% PRIO3 60.48 — 0.00% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 — 0.00% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 — 0.00% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 — 0.00% BRKM5 3.20 — 0.00% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 — 0.00%
since 2009
Monday, November 9, 2026
São Paulo Daily City Brief — Monday, November 9, 2026

São Paulo Daily Brief — Monday, November 9, 2026

· November 9, 2026 · 07:00 BRT · 6 min read

Weather call: a cool, mostly dry day in São Paulo (13–18°C), with only a 22% chance of rain.

Headline: it is Monday, so MASP and most big museums are shut, and the Pinacoteca de São Paulo in Luz is the day’s best indoor choice.

Business note: Wall Street ended Friday mixed, Brazilian stocks rose and the market board below carries every figure.

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The day in one line: Pinacoteca at 10am, Ibirapuera in the afternoon, and a late wander through Vila Madalena.

São Paulo, daily life and what's on.
São Paulo Daily Brief for Monday, November 9, 2026. File photo of Parque Ibirapuera.

Instrument Level Session
Ibovespa (Brazil) 168,498 +1.39%
USD/BRL 5.5064 +0.02%

Source: market close, 6 November 2026.

01
Weather & What to Wear
FOUR-DAY OUTLOOK

MON 9
13–18°C
rain chance 22%
TUE 10
13–21°C
rain chance 22%
WED 11
15–25°C
rain chance 69%
THU 12
17–25°C
rain chance 100%

Monday is cool, with 13–18°C and a 22% chance of rain, according to the Open-Meteo weather model. Rain odds climb to 69% on Wednesday and 100% on Thursday.

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Carry a light layer and a compact umbrella, which suits the city in any season. Plan the museum in Luz first and the park second, so a shower costs you nothing.

Plan outdoor time for today and Tuesday, and keep Wednesday and Thursday for museums.

Sunset today: 6:24pm

02
Day at a Glance
SNAPSHOT

— Weather: cool and mostly dry, 13–18°C; carry a light jacket.
— The day’s event: Pinacoteca de São Paulo is open, one of few major museums that is on a Monday.
— Venue/time: Pinacoteca, Luz — 10am to 6pm, ticketed.
— Markets: Brazilian stocks rose on Friday and Wall Street was mixed; see the board for figures.
— Weekend/outlook: Tuesday reopens MASP, Museu da Língua Portuguesa and others, several of them free.
— The day for: museum-goers, park walkers and anyone who wants a slow Monday.

A quiet Monday rewards a short list: one museum, one park, one good meal.

Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Brazil — Live Market Board

B3 · São Paulo
Nov 9, 2026 · 05:24

Ibovespa · benchmark
168,498.45
+1.39%
+9.89% over 12 months

Market breadth · 2 names
100% advancing

2 ▲ advancing0 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs
USD / BRL
5.51
+0.02%

EUR / BRL
6.15
+0.37%

Selic rate
13.75%
·

Brent crude
96.73
-1.62%

Iron ore
161.91
·

Sector heatmap · average move today
Consumer Disc.
+4.98%
AZZA3

Materials
+2.12%
SUZB3

Energy
0.00%
PETR4, PRIO3

Mining
0.00%
VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4

Financials
0.00%
ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3

Consumer Staples
0.00%
ABEV3

Industrials
0.00%
WEGE3, RENT3

Utilities
0.00%
ENEV3

Latin America scoreboard
IndexLastTodayStrength
IbovespaBrazil
168,498.45
+1.39%

S&P/BMV IPCMexico
71,393.57
+0.43%

S&P IPSAChile
10,536.54
+0.68%

S&P MERVALArgentina
2,848,945

MSCI COLCAPColombia
2,485.26
+0.03%

Full instrument board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume
IBOV 168,498.45 +1.39% +9.89% 166,191.45
USD/BRL 5.51 +0.02% +3.31% 5.51 5.51 5.50
SELIC 13.75%
PETR4 45.36 +0.00% +46.28% 45.36 45.36
VALE3 64.04 +0.00% -2.23% 64.04 64.04
ITUB4 40.53 +0.00% +4.03% 40.53 40.53
BBDC4 14.20 +0.00% -24.10% 14.20 14.20
BBAS3 17.13 +0.00% -25.07% 17.13 17.13
B3SA3 14.39 +0.00% +9.85% 14.39 14.39
ABEV3 15.48 +0.00% +18.35% 15.48 15.48
WEGE3 48.19 +0.00% +9.75% 48.19 48.19
PRIO3 60.48 +0.00% +57.25% 60.48 60.48
SUZB3 53.40 +2.12% +9.76% 52.29 53.42 50.10 13,908,400
RENT3 30.29 +0.00% -26.39% 30.29 30.29
AZZA3 14.76 +4.98% -47.66% 14.06 15.19 13.80 4,143,600
CSNA3 4.41 +0.00% -48.12% 4.41 4.41
GGBR4 24.15 +0.00% +26.31% 24.15 24.15
ENEV3 26.84 +0.00% +40.16% 26.84 26.84

Largest moves today
AZZA3
14.76
+4.98%
SUZB3
53.40
+2.12%
IBOV
168,498.45
+1.39%
USD/BRL
5.51
+0.02%
SELIC
13.75%
PETR4
45.36
+0.00%
VALE3
64.04
+0.00%
ITUB4
40.53
+0.00%

The session read
The Ibovespa rose 1.39%, with breadth positive — 2 of 2 names higher. Consumer Disc. led, while Utilities lagged.

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03
What to See & Do
MONDAY IN SÃO PAULO

TODAY’S PICK — PINACOTECA AND LUZ

Spend your Monday at the Pinacoteca de São Paulo

Most of the city’s big museums close on Mondays. The Pinacoteca de São Paulo, in Luz, does not.

It is open 10am to 6pm and is ticketed. Saturday is free, but today you pay.

Arrive at 10am, when the galleries are calmest. Allow two hours inside.

Sala São Paulo, a short walk away in Luz, offers guided visits. Concerts there are ticketed, so book ahead for an evening.

Take the metro to Luz station. A single journey costs R$5.40.

OUTDOORS — IBIRAPUERA

Parque Ibirapuera, in Ibirapuera, is open from 5am to midnight and is free. Go for an early run or a slow afternoon loop.

If the sky darkens, leave the lawns and head for a covered walkway or a café.

COFFEE & WHERE TO WORK — CENTRO AND LUZ

We have not verified café or coworking hours for today, so we name none. Pick a café near Luz or Centro, and ask about wifi before you order.

The Mercado Municipal (Mercadão), in Centro, is open 6am to 6pm today. It is a lunch stop rather than a place to work.

THE CONTRASTING PLAY — BECO DO BATMAN

For a louder mood, walk Beco do Batman in Vila Madalena. It is an open-air street, always open and free.

The murals change often, so the walk is never quite the same twice. Go in daylight for the best photos.

TONIGHT, AFTER 7 PM

We have not verified any dated concert or event for tonight, so we will not name one. Check the Sala São Paulo programme if you want live music.

Vila Madalena is the easy choice for an evening stroll after Beco do Batman. Pick a restaurant there and book a table if you are in a group.

ALSO ON TODAY

Pinacoteca de São Paulo — Luz — 10am to 6pm today, ticketed, the best open museum on a Monday

Parque Ibirapuera — Ibirapuera — 5am to midnight, free, a run or a long walk

Sala São Paulo guided visit — Luz — guided visits, concerts ticketed, a look inside a famous hall

Mercado Municipal (Mercadão) — Centro — 6am to 6pm, free entry, a lunch stop

Beco do Batman — Vila Madalena — open-air, always open, free street art

04
Getting Around
TRANSPORT

The single metro journey costs R$5.40. We have no verified disruption report for the Metrô, CPTM or ride apps today, so check the operators’ live status before travelling.

Today’s rodízio restricts plates ending in 1 and 2, from 7am to 10am and from 5pm to 8pm. It applies in the central zone.

05
Where to Eat
LUNCH & DINNER

Lunch: Try the Mercado Municipal (Mercadão) in Centro, open until 6pm, where you can eat well for a modest budget. Pair it with the Pinacoteca in Luz, a short ride away.

Dinner: We have not verified restaurant hours for tonight, so choose a table in Vila Madalena and book ahead. Expect a mid-range bill for a full evening out.

06
Practical Info
GOOD TO KNOW

Carry a light layer, a compact umbrella and a card. Most places take cards and Pix, but keep a little cash for the market.

The Pinacoteca charges an entry fee today, and Sala São Paulo concerts need advance tickets. Centro and Luz are lively by day, but keep your phone out of sight near Luz station after dark.

07
Community & Lifestyle
FOR NEWCOMERS

Newcomers meet people fastest at weekly language exchanges and coworking events. We have not verified a specific meetup today, so we name none.

Ask at your coworking space or in the city’s expat forums. Monday evenings are often quieter, so Tuesday is a better night for a first visit.

08
Game Day
A QUIET MONDAY

We found no verified fixture for Corinthians, Palmeiras, São Paulo FC or Santos today, so we name no kickoff times. Check the league’s official site for the latest round.

If a match is on, ask your hotel or coworking space for a sports bar nearby. We will name venues once we confirm them.

09
Business & Markets
WEEK IN FIGURES

Markets closed Friday on a mixed note, with Brazilian stocks higher and the Dow lower. The volatility gauge eased, and the board carries every figure.

Weekend trading does not exist, so today’s moves start fresh from Friday’s close. The dollar firmed against most currencies.

Today’s data point is the IGP-DI inflation index for October, a broad price gauge due at 8am BRT; the previous reading was 1.5%. Watch the start of the week for the next direction.

10
Plan Ahead
THE WEEK

THE DAYS AHEAD

MON 9 — Pinacoteca at 10am in Luz, Mercadão for lunch, Ibirapuera in the afternoon.

TUE 10 — MASP opens 10am to 8pm and is free on Tuesdays. Museu da Língua Portuguesa is also free today.

WED 11 — rain odds climb to 69%, so keep the Pinacoteca, open Wednesday to Monday, as the main plan.

THU 12 — heavy rain is forecast, so choose indoor stops such as the Pinacoteca or MASP, which is open Wednesday to Sunday.

FRI 13 — MASP stays open late on Fridays, a good option for a dry evening plan.

Background: What to Do in São Paulo in November 2026: Sepultura’s Farewell and a Month of Live Shows.

Background: São Paulo Nightlife Tonight: Blue Note Jazz and Ocean Alley.

11
FAQ
QUICK ANSWERS

What is open in São Paulo on a Monday?

The Pinacoteca de São Paulo in Luz is open 10am to 6pm, with a ticket. Parque Ibirapuera and the Mercado Municipal are also open.

MASP and the Museu da Língua Portuguesa are closed today and reopen on Tuesday.

How much is a metro ticket?

A single journey costs R$5.40. Use the same fare for any single trip on the network.

Which cars are restricted today?

Plates ending in 1 and 2 cannot drive in the central zone today. The restriction runs from 7am to 10am and 5pm to 8pm.

More: Brazil news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Living in or visiting São Paulo? See this month's events and our São Paulo city guide with rents, safety and upcoming concerts.

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