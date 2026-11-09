São Paulo Daily Brief — Monday, November 9, 2026
Weather call: a cool, mostly dry day in São Paulo (13–18°C), with only a 22% chance of rain.
Headline: it is Monday, so MASP and most big museums are shut, and the Pinacoteca de São Paulo in Luz is the day’s best indoor choice.
Business note: Wall Street ended Friday mixed, Brazilian stocks rose and the market board below carries every figure.
The day in one line: Pinacoteca at 10am, Ibirapuera in the afternoon, and a late wander through Vila Madalena.
|Instrument
|Level
|Session
|Ibovespa (Brazil)
|168,498
|+1.39%
|USD/BRL
|5.5064
|+0.02%
Source: market close, 6 November 2026.
01
Weather & What to Wear
FOUR-DAY OUTLOOK
Monday is cool, with 13–18°C and a 22% chance of rain, according to the Open-Meteo weather model. Rain odds climb to 69% on Wednesday and 100% on Thursday.
Carry a light layer and a compact umbrella, which suits the city in any season. Plan the museum in Luz first and the park second, so a shower costs you nothing.
Plan outdoor time for today and Tuesday, and keep Wednesday and Thursday for museums.
Sunset today: 6:24pm
02
Day at a Glance
SNAPSHOT
A quiet Monday rewards a short list: one museum, one park, one good meal.
Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market Board
Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
Brazil — Live Market Board
+1.39%
168,498.45
+1.39%
71,393.57
+0.43%
10,536.54
+0.68%
2,848,945
—
2,485.26
+0.03%
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|IBOV
|168,498.45
|+1.39%
|+9.89%
|166,191.45
|—
|—
|—
|USD/BRL
|5.51
|+0.02%
|+3.31%
|5.51
|5.51
|5.50
|—
|SELIC
|13.75%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|PETR4
|45.36
|+0.00%
|+46.28%
|45.36
|45.36
|—
|—
|VALE3
|64.04
|+0.00%
|-2.23%
|64.04
|64.04
|—
|—
|ITUB4
|40.53
|+0.00%
|+4.03%
|40.53
|40.53
|—
|—
|BBDC4
|14.20
|+0.00%
|-24.10%
|14.20
|14.20
|—
|—
|BBAS3
|17.13
|+0.00%
|-25.07%
|17.13
|17.13
|—
|—
|B3SA3
|14.39
|+0.00%
|+9.85%
|14.39
|14.39
|—
|—
|ABEV3
|15.48
|+0.00%
|+18.35%
|15.48
|15.48
|—
|—
|WEGE3
|48.19
|+0.00%
|+9.75%
|48.19
|48.19
|—
|—
|PRIO3
|60.48
|+0.00%
|+57.25%
|60.48
|60.48
|—
|—
|SUZB3
|53.40
|+2.12%
|+9.76%
|52.29
|53.42
|50.10
|13,908,400
|RENT3
|30.29
|+0.00%
|-26.39%
|30.29
|30.29
|—
|—
|AZZA3
|14.76
|+4.98%
|-47.66%
|14.06
|15.19
|13.80
|4,143,600
|CSNA3
|4.41
|+0.00%
|-48.12%
|4.41
|4.41
|—
|—
|GGBR4
|24.15
|+0.00%
|+26.31%
|24.15
|24.15
|—
|—
|ENEV3
|26.84
|+0.00%
|+40.16%
|26.84
|26.84
|—
|—
14.76
+4.98%
53.40
+2.12%
168,498.45
+1.39%
5.51
+0.02%
13.75%
45.36
+0.00%
64.04
+0.00%
40.53
+0.00%
03
What to See & Do
MONDAY IN SÃO PAULO
Spend your Monday at the Pinacoteca de São Paulo
Most of the city’s big museums close on Mondays. The Pinacoteca de São Paulo, in Luz, does not.
It is open 10am to 6pm and is ticketed. Saturday is free, but today you pay.
Arrive at 10am, when the galleries are calmest. Allow two hours inside.
Sala São Paulo, a short walk away in Luz, offers guided visits. Concerts there are ticketed, so book ahead for an evening.
Take the metro to Luz station. A single journey costs R$5.40.
Parque Ibirapuera, in Ibirapuera, is open from 5am to midnight and is free. Go for an early run or a slow afternoon loop.
If the sky darkens, leave the lawns and head for a covered walkway or a café.
We have not verified café or coworking hours for today, so we name none. Pick a café near Luz or Centro, and ask about wifi before you order.
The Mercado Municipal (Mercadão), in Centro, is open 6am to 6pm today. It is a lunch stop rather than a place to work.
For a louder mood, walk Beco do Batman in Vila Madalena. It is an open-air street, always open and free.
The murals change often, so the walk is never quite the same twice. Go in daylight for the best photos.
We have not verified any dated concert or event for tonight, so we will not name one. Check the Sala São Paulo programme if you want live music.
Vila Madalena is the easy choice for an evening stroll after Beco do Batman. Pick a restaurant there and book a table if you are in a group.
Pinacoteca de São Paulo — Luz — 10am to 6pm today, ticketed, the best open museum on a Monday
Parque Ibirapuera — Ibirapuera — 5am to midnight, free, a run or a long walk
Sala São Paulo guided visit — Luz — guided visits, concerts ticketed, a look inside a famous hall
Mercado Municipal (Mercadão) — Centro — 6am to 6pm, free entry, a lunch stop
Beco do Batman — Vila Madalena — open-air, always open, free street art
04
Getting Around
TRANSPORT
The single metro journey costs R$5.40. We have no verified disruption report for the Metrô, CPTM or ride apps today, so check the operators’ live status before travelling.
Today’s rodízio restricts plates ending in 1 and 2, from 7am to 10am and from 5pm to 8pm. It applies in the central zone.
05
Where to Eat
LUNCH & DINNER
Lunch: Try the Mercado Municipal (Mercadão) in Centro, open until 6pm, where you can eat well for a modest budget. Pair it with the Pinacoteca in Luz, a short ride away.
Dinner: We have not verified restaurant hours for tonight, so choose a table in Vila Madalena and book ahead. Expect a mid-range bill for a full evening out.
06
Practical Info
GOOD TO KNOW
Carry a light layer, a compact umbrella and a card. Most places take cards and Pix, but keep a little cash for the market.
The Pinacoteca charges an entry fee today, and Sala São Paulo concerts need advance tickets. Centro and Luz are lively by day, but keep your phone out of sight near Luz station after dark.
07
Community & Lifestyle
FOR NEWCOMERS
Newcomers meet people fastest at weekly language exchanges and coworking events. We have not verified a specific meetup today, so we name none.
Ask at your coworking space or in the city’s expat forums. Monday evenings are often quieter, so Tuesday is a better night for a first visit.
08
Game Day
A QUIET MONDAY
We found no verified fixture for Corinthians, Palmeiras, São Paulo FC or Santos today, so we name no kickoff times. Check the league’s official site for the latest round.
If a match is on, ask your hotel or coworking space for a sports bar nearby. We will name venues once we confirm them.
09
Business & Markets
WEEK IN FIGURES
Markets closed Friday on a mixed note, with Brazilian stocks higher and the Dow lower. The volatility gauge eased, and the board carries every figure.
Weekend trading does not exist, so today’s moves start fresh from Friday’s close. The dollar firmed against most currencies.
Today’s data point is the IGP-DI inflation index for October, a broad price gauge due at 8am BRT; the previous reading was 1.5%. Watch the start of the week for the next direction.
10
Plan Ahead
THE WEEK
MON 9 — Pinacoteca at 10am in Luz, Mercadão for lunch, Ibirapuera in the afternoon.
TUE 10 — MASP opens 10am to 8pm and is free on Tuesdays. Museu da Língua Portuguesa is also free today.
WED 11 — rain odds climb to 69%, so keep the Pinacoteca, open Wednesday to Monday, as the main plan.
THU 12 — heavy rain is forecast, so choose indoor stops such as the Pinacoteca or MASP, which is open Wednesday to Sunday.
FRI 13 — MASP stays open late on Fridays, a good option for a dry evening plan.
Background: What to Do in São Paulo in November 2026: Sepultura’s Farewell and a Month of Live Shows.
Background: São Paulo Nightlife Tonight: Blue Note Jazz and Ocean Alley.
11
FAQ
QUICK ANSWERS
What is open in São Paulo on a Monday?
The Pinacoteca de São Paulo in Luz is open 10am to 6pm, with a ticket. Parque Ibirapuera and the Mercado Municipal are also open.
MASP and the Museu da Língua Portuguesa are closed today and reopen on Tuesday.
How much is a metro ticket?
A single journey costs R$5.40. Use the same fare for any single trip on the network.
Which cars are restricted today?
Plates ending in 1 and 2 cannot drive in the central zone today. The restriction runs from 7am to 10am and 5pm to 8pm.
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Living in or visiting São Paulo? See this month's events and our São Paulo city guide with rents, safety and upcoming concerts.