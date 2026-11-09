Mexico Trains by the Sea Before Jamaica Tie

Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe, next to Monterrey, where Karol G plays 6 to 8 November 2026 (file photo). Photo: Arne Müseler / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0 de)

Key Facts What. Mexico plays Jamaica in a two-leg Concacaf Nations League quarter-final; the winner reaches the March 2027 Final Four.

First leg. Saturday, 14 November, 8:00 p.m. ET, National Stadium, Kingston, Jamaica.

Second leg. Tuesday, 17 November, 9:30 p.m. ET (20:30 local), Estadio BBVA, Guadalupe, near Monterrey.

Camp. Mexico trains at a Playa del Carmen beach resort from Sunday, 8 November, to Thursday, 12 November.

Prediction markets. Polymarket gives Mexico 37.5% to win the whole tournament (9 November, 10:24 a.m. ET).

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Mexico has swapped its mountain base for a Caribbean beach to prepare for Jamaica's heat. The national team opened camp on Sunday, 8 November, at the Fairmont Mayakoba resort in Playa del Carmen, on the Riviera Maya coast, ahead of its Concacaf Nations League quarter-final.

Concacaf is the governing body of football in North America, Central America and the Caribbean. Our Mexico vs Jamaica hub tracks every step of the tie.

Mexico Moves Camp to the Coast

Coach Rafael Márquez asked the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) to move camp from Mexico City to the Riviera Maya, where the sea-level climate is closer to Kingston's. Camp runs through Thursday, 12 November.

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The move also shortens the trip. A charter flight from Quintana Roo to Kingston takes under two hours, against nearly four from Mexico City.

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European-based players can land directly at Cancún airport. Camp was first reported as Cancún and was later corrected to Playa del Carmen.

Downtown Kingston, Jamaica, where Mexico opens the tie on 14 November. File photo.

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Kickoff Times in Eastern Time

The first leg is on Saturday, 14 November, at the National Stadium in Kingston, at 8:00 p.m. ET. The second leg is on Tuesday, 17 November, at 9:30 p.m. ET, or 20:30 local time, at Estadio BBVA.

Concacaf lists that ground as Estadio Monterrey; it is the home of the Rayados de Monterrey club in Guadalupe. Both times come from Concacaf's confirmed November schedule.

What Is at Stake for Márquez

The aggregate winner advances to the Nations League Final Four, set for March 2027 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. All four quarter-final winners also qualify directly for the 2027 Gold Cup, the region's continental championship, while the losers must play preliminary matches.

The tie is the first official match for Márquez as coach. His four friendlies ended in two draws and two defeats, with two goals scored and seven conceded.

FMF sporting director Duilio Davino said in October that the federation is "convinced Rafa is the right man." The pressure will rise if Mexico stumbles in Kingston.

The Squad Before Departure for Kingston

Márquez named 28 players on Thursday, 5 November: 17 from Liga MX, Mexico's top domestic league, and 11 based abroad. The list includes Jesús "Tecatito" Corona of Monterrey, Alexis Vega of Toluca and Álvaro Fidalgo of Real Betis.

Striker Santiago Giménez of FC Porto is also on the list. The squad flies to Kingston when camp ends on Thursday.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction exchange, Mexico trades at 37.5% to win the 2026-27 Nations League, ahead of the United States at 30.0% and Canada at 12.3%. About US$11,000 has been traded, so the price is thin and moves easily.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for US Readers

Kickoff is 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, 14 November, and 9:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, 17 November, both times from Concacaf. Both legs fall in prime time on the US East Coast.

US broadcast and streaming rights have not been confirmed. Check Concacaf and the FMF before kickoff.

What Is Not Known

No final injury list for Kingston has been published. The US broadcaster for each leg is unconfirmed, and no named polling institute has measured the tie.

Frequently Asked Questions

When does Mexico play Jamaica?

The first leg is on Saturday, 14 November, at 8:00 p.m. ET in Kingston. The second leg is on Tuesday, 17 November, at 9:30 p.m. ET near Monterrey.

Why is Mexico training in Playa del Carmen?

Coach Rafael Márquez wanted a climate closer to Kingston's. The location also shortens the flight to Jamaica and eases arrival for European-based players.

What does the winner of the tie get?

The aggregate winner reaches the Concacaf Nations League Final Four in March 2027. All four quarter-final winners also qualify directly for the 2027 Gold Cup.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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