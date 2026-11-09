What to Do in Hurghada in November 2026
HURGHADA · Culture
One big race, a handful of weekly dinner nights and a few practical facts: what we could confirm for Hurghada and El Gouna from 10 to 30 November.
HURGHADA — Egypt’s Red Sea coast has a quiet month ahead, and one fixed date stands out: the El Gouna Half Marathon on Saturday 21 November. This guide covers the things to do in Hurghada in November 2026 that an organiser has published, for expats, remote workers and long-stay visitors.
We checked the organiser’s race page and the official El Gouna events calendar on 9 November. We list only what they state, and we say clearly what they do not.
Prices in Egyptian pounds (EGP) are converted at EGP 53.92 per US$1, and euros at US$1.12 per euro (rates from the market-data provider RT, 9 November). El Gouna is a lagoon resort town north of Hurghada on the same coast.
Most of the dated events below are held there, in hotels and at the marina.
Saturday 21 November: El Gouna Half Marathon
Saturday 21 November 2026
El Gouna Half Marathon, eighth edition
Abu Tig Marina, El Gouna · Organiser: The TriFactory · 5K, 10K, 21K and 1K Kids Race
The organiser lists a 6:00 am arrival at the start zone and a 7:00 am start for the 5K, 10K and half marathon. The 1K Kids Race starts at 10:00 am at Piazza Della Fontana, and the awards ceremony follows at 10:30 am.
The half marathon covers 21.0975 km, or 13.1 miles. The 10K is 6.2 miles and the 5K is 3.1 miles.
The organiser, The TriFactory, describes itself as Egypt’s leading participation sports event organiser. Runners collect their race packs on Friday 20 November from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Piazza Della Fontana in El Gouna.
Packs are not handed out on race day. Each contains a race bag, a T-shirt, a numbered bib with a timing strip and sponsor giveaways.
The race page adds that there is no baggage claim. Two warm-up events surround the race.
A sunset 3K Runway Race is planned for Thursday 19 November, with details still to be announced, and a 4K Shakeout Run starts at 10:00 am on Friday 20 November at Diwan Bookstore, a bookshop in El Gouna. The final cut-off is 10:00 am, which gives every runner three hours.
Race-day finishers receive their medal at the finish line.
What Entry Costs and Whether You Can Still Join
Late registration opened on 1 November and is “subject to availability”, according to the organiser. The late price is EGP 2,250 (about US$42) for the 5K, 10K or half marathon, excluding VAT (value-added tax).
The 1K Kids Race costs EGP 300 (about US$6). Tickets are non-refundable, and fees do not cover hotels or transport.
The page does not name a closing date for late entries, so ask the organiser before you travel. The earlier price bands, which ran from EGP 1,500 (about US$28) in June to EGP 2,000 (about US$37) in September and October, have ended.
If you are not running, expect a busier El Gouna that weekend. Book hotels and transfers early, and allow extra time on the road north from Hurghada on race morning.
Weekly Evenings in El Gouna, 10 to 30 November
The official El Gouna events calendar lists a set of recurring hotel evenings. They are not festivals, but they give residents and visitors a reliable plan for most weeks of the month.
The listings carry few details, so call to reserve.
Tuesdays: 10, 17 and 24 November
Bedouin Party at Casa Cook
The Beach Platform, Casa Cook El Gouna (a hotel) · 6:30 pm to 10:30 pm · €50 (about US$56) per person, food included
The evening pairs an oriental barbecue on the beach with oriental entertainment and cultural performances. Prior reservation is required because places are limited.
Fridays: 13, 20 and 27 November
Ancient Sands Oriental Night
Dunes restaurant, Ancient Sands Golf Resort (a hotel and golf complex) · 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm · Price: see note
An oriental dinner is followed by an oriental show, with reservations through hotel reception. The listing gives two prices, EGP 750 (about US$14) in the description and EGP 500 (about US$9) in the entry field, so confirm which applies. The calendar also shows the date 14 November, a Saturday, although the text says every Friday, so check the night when you book.
Wednesdays and Sundays: 11, 15, 18, 22, 25 and 29 November
Sultan Bey’s BBQ Jazzy Nights
Sultan Bey Hotel (a hotel in El Gouna) · 7:00 pm start · Price not listed
Wednesdays feature live music by a band called the Jazzpot. Sundays offer a barbecue dinner with an oriental show. The hotel recommends reservations.
Tuesday 10 November
The Golden Hour
Tower at Steigenberger Golf Resort El Gouna · 45 minutes before sunset · Price not listed
The hotel hosts an evening of wine and music with a view of the sun setting behind the Red Sea mountains. The calendar lists this single date only.
What We Could Not Confirm
Outside El Gouna we found no dated public event in Hurghada, Sahl Hasheesh or Soma Bay between 10 and 30 November, and no organiser-published schedule for dive trips, desert safaris or boat days. These run all year, but prices vary by operator, so ask what each trip includes before you book.
We also found no public holiday in our sources for November. We did not publish weather averages because we could not tie them to one official source, so check a forecast the week you travel.
If you know of a November event with a public organiser page, it belongs in the next edition.
Practical Notes for the Month
Egypt ended daylight saving time on Thursday 29 October 2026, so Hurghada is on UTC+2, meaning two hours ahead of Universal Time (the world reference clock). That is seven hours ahead of New York since the US clocks went back on 1 November.
The gap matters for US readers. The New York Stock Exchange opens at 9:30 am local time, which is 4:30 pm in Hurghada.
The Egyptian weekend is Friday and Saturday, so banks and offices are closed on those days.
What It Means for You
For a reader in the United States, the half marathon is the one date worth planning a trip around. Its late entry fee of about US$42 is modest, but places are limited, so enter early.
For residents, the weekly El Gouna evenings are the dependable part of the month. Prices in euros and pounds shift with exchange rates, so recheck the amounts when you book.
More on living on the coast is in our guide to moving to Egypt and in last month’s Hurghada guide. All our reporting from the country is on the Egypt hub.
Frequently Asked Questions
When is the El Gouna Half Marathon in 2026?
Saturday 21 November 2026 at Abu Tig Marina in El Gouna. The 5K, 10K and half marathon start at 7:00 am, and the 1K Kids Race starts at 10:00 am.
How much does the El Gouna Half Marathon cost?
Late registration is EGP 2,250 (about US$42) for the 5K, 10K or half marathon, excluding VAT. The 1K Kids Race costs EGP 300 (about US$6), and tickets are non-refundable.
When can I collect my race pack?
On Friday 20 November from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Piazza Della Fontana in El Gouna. Race packs are not given out on race day.
What is on in El Gouna on weekday evenings?
The official events calendar lists a Bedouin Party at Casa Cook on Tuesdays, Oriental Night at Ancient Sands on Fridays and barbecue and live music nights at Sultan Bey. Reserve ahead with each hotel.
What time is it in Hurghada compared with New York?
Hurghada is on UTC+2 after Egypt ended daylight saving time on 29 October 2026. That is seven hours ahead of New York since 1 November.
Sources: The TriFactory, El Gouna Half Marathon, El Gouna events calendar, Casa Cook listing, Ancient Sands listing, Sultan Bey listing, Golden Hour listing, RT exchange rates. Retrieved 9 November 2026.
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