Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Tonight: Hayley Williams in Barra — November 9, 2026

Rio de Janeiro · Nightlife

Rio de Janeiro nightlife tonight, Monday 9 November 2026, is a one-big-show night. Hayley Williams, the lead singer of the US rock band Paramore, plays her solo show at Qualistage, a concert hall in Barra da Tijuca, with gates at 6 p.m. and the singer on stage at 9 p.m. For a small, cheap night, Audio Rebel, a music club in Botafogo, hosts a live dance night at 8 p.m. for R$25 (about US$5).

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— Weather Open-Meteo, a free weather service, forecasts 21.0°C (70°F) at 6 p.m. with a 45 per cent chance of rain, then 20.2°C (68°F) and 12 per cent at 10 p.m.

— Top pick The Hayley Williams Show at Qualistage: gates 6 p.m., opening act Annie DiRusso 8 p.m., Hayley Williams 9 p.m.

— Neighborhood in focus Barra da Tijuca, a coastal district in Rio’s West Zone (Zona Oeste), a district of long beaches, wide avenues and shopping malls.

— Entry prices Baile Atemporal at Audio Rebel R$25 (about US$5). The Hayley Williams price is not published on the pages we could read. R$ is the Brazilian real. Rate: US$1 = R$5.50 (PTAX, the central bank’s official daily dollar rate, 6 November, the latest fixing).

— Safety note Barra is a car-based district, so book your ride home early. Use official ride apps and keep your phone out of sight when a large crowd leaves.

Planning more nights? Read our Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Guide 2026, with neighborhoods, costs, safety and how the scene works.

If You Only Go to One Place Qualistage, inside the Via Parque Shopping mall, Avenida Ayrton Senna 3000, Barra da Tijuca, 9 p.m. The Hayley Williams Show draws songs from her three solo albums. Qualistage lists gates at 6 p.m., the opening act, the singer Annie DiRusso, at 8 p.m. and Hayley Williams at 9 p.m.

Tonight’s Top Picks (Evening and Late Night)

1. The Hayley Williams Show, Qualistage Hayley Williams is an American singer, best known as the voice of Paramore, a rock band from Tennessee. On this tour she plays songs from her three solo albums, plus what her promoter calls special surprises. Qualistage is a large concert hall inside the Via Parque Shopping complex in Barra da Tijuca. When Monday 9 November 2026, gates 6 p.m., Annie DiRusso 8 p.m., Hayley Williams 9 p.m. Some listings still show 10 November, while the venue and a ticketing page for a coach service show the 9th, so check your ticket.

Genre Alternative rock and pop.

Entry We could not find a published face value, and the venue’s own page only says the last tickets were on sale through Eventim, a ticketing platform. We could not confirm whether any remain today.

Address Via Parque Shopping, Avenida Ayrton Senna 3000, Barra da Tijuca.

Verdict The event of the night, and the biggest show we could find. For foreigners: arrive before the 8 p.m. opening act, since the evening runs on time, and plan your ride home before the show ends.

2. Baile Atemporal with the Wilson Meireles Quinteto, Audio Rebel Audio Rebel is a small concert club in Botafogo, in Rio’s South Zone. Its agenda lists a “baile”, a dance night, with the Wilson Meireles Quinteto, a five-piece live band. When Monday 9 November 2026, 8 p.m.

Genre Live dance-floor music. The listing does not name a style.

Entry R$25 (about US$5). We could not confirm whether tickets remain.

Address Rua Visconde de Silva 55, Botafogo.

Verdict A cheap, easy way to see live Rio musicians on a Monday. For foreigners: it starts at 8 p.m., so you can have dinner nearby first.

File photo: Via Parque Shopping, the Barra da Tijuca mall complex whose address Qualistage uses. Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Tonight, November 9, 2026.

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Later This Week

— Tuesday 10 November Audio Rebel lists the Zarvoleta Blues Band launching its album “Verte” with Martín Barea Mattos at 8 p.m. for R$50 (about US$9).

— Wednesday 11 November Audio Rebel lists Zé Luiz Rinaldi presenting “Chacoalha” at 8 p.m. for R$60 (about US$11).

— Thursday 12 November Audio Rebel’s “Jazz no Rebel” night, a tribute to “Somethin’ Else”, as the listing puts it, is listed at 8 p.m. for R$50 (about US$9).

The Night in Context

Monday is the quietest night of the week in Rio. Most big venues keep their stages dark, and the city’s party districts, Lapa and Botafogo, run on small agendas.

Tonight is the exception because of Barra da Tijuca. A touring international singer fills a hall in the West Zone, far from the beach postcards.

Barra is a car-based district, where malls, wide avenues and large venues replace the old street life of the South Zone. That shapes the night.

A show at Qualistage means a longer ride and a crowd that leaves all at once, unlike a stroll home from a small Botafogo club. Botafogo offers the opposite.

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It sits in the South Zone, between Copacabana and the city centre, and its music clubs run small weeknight programmes. Audio Rebel’s listings show the pattern.

A R$25 (about US$5) dance night on Monday becomes R$50 (about US$9) or R$60 (about US$11) by midweek. The weather is kind.

At about 21°C (70°F) with a moderate chance of rain around 6 p.m. that fades by 10 p.m., it is a warm evening with only a small umbrella risk. Rio’s Monday scene rewards the planner.

Pick one show, book the ride home, and leave the late-night wandering for Friday and Saturday.

Practical Notes

— Transport Use a ride app such as Uber or 99, a Brazilian ride app, to and from Barra. A shuttle company, Anvitur, lists a coach service to the show with pickups in Botafogo and the city centre on a ticketing page; check its terms before you pay.

— Tickets Buy through the venue’s own page or the platform it names, and avoid street sellers outside any venue.

— Weather Carry a light rain layer for the early evening. Rain odds drop to about 12 per cent by 10 p.m.

— Safety Carry a copy of your passport rather than the original. Keep your phone out of sight in crowds and do not carry more cash than you need.

What We Could Not Confirm

— The Hayley Williams Show The date, gates and set times come from Qualistage’s own page, but we found no face value and no confirmation that tickets remain. One third-party listing gave a 5 p.m. start, which we did not use.

— Audio Rebel Time and price come from the club’s agenda. Sold-out status is not shown.

— Other venues Circo Voador, a large concert hall in Lapa, Vivo Rio, a concert hall by Flamengo Park, Blue Note Rio, a jazz club in Copacabana, and Theatro Municipal, the city’s opera house, showed no readable listing for tonight, so we list nothing for them.

More: Latin America news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is on in Rio de Janeiro tonight, Monday 9 November 2026?

Hayley Williams plays Qualistage in Barra da Tijuca, with gates at 6 p.m. and the singer on stage at 9 p.m. Audio Rebel in Botafogo hosts a live dance night at 8 p.m. for R$25 (about US$5).

What is the weather in Rio tonight?

Open-Meteo forecasts 21.0°C (70°F) at 6 p.m. with a 45 per cent chance of rain. By 10 p.m. it is 20.2°C (68°F) with a 12 per cent chance.

What is the cheapest night out in Rio tonight?

The cheapest ticket we could price is Baile Atemporal at Audio Rebel for R$25 (about US$5).

Where is Qualistage?

Qualistage lists its address as Via Parque Shopping, Avenida Ayrton Senna 3000, in Barra da Tijuca, in Rio’s West Zone.

Sources: Qualistage, Audio Rebel, Open-Meteo (weather service, 9 November 2026), Banco Central do Brasil, Brazil’s central bank (PTAX rate, US$1 = R$5.5013, 6 November 2026).







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