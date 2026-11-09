What to Do in Mombasa in November 2026

MOMBASA · Culture

The Mombasa Carnival fills Moi Avenue on Saturday 14 November, a Diani dance festival follows, and a beach marathon closes the month. The rest of November, day by day.

The walls of Fort Jesus, the Portuguese-built fort in Mombasa’s Old Town (file photo). Photo: Alex Wafula, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons

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MOMBASA — Kenya’s main port city has a busy second half of November, led by a free street carnival on Moi Avenue, the main road through the city centre. This guide covers things to do in Mombasa in November 2026 from 10 November, with dates, venues and prices only where an organiser or venue page confirms them.

Mombasa is Kenya’s second city and its gateway to the Indian Ocean, so its calendar mixes street culture, beach festivals and professional conferences. Prices below are in Kenyan shillings (KSh), converted at about KSh 130 to the US dollar (RT, a financial-data provider, 8 November).

10 to 16 November: Conferences, Dance and the Carnival

Tuesday 10 to Saturday 14 November, 08:00–18:00 KLISC International Conference #6 Pride Inn Paradise Hotel, Baracuda Hall, Mombasa coast · Registration fee not published This is a library and information science conference. The conference’s own page describes it as a platform for scholars and practitioners in library and information science. It is a professional meeting, not a public event, so most visitors can skip it.

Wednesday 11 to Monday 16 November Dansafari Festival 2026 Safari Beach Hotel, Diani Beach, south of Mombasa · Passes sold online The festival’s official site lists dance workshops with local and international teachers from 11 to 16 November. A longer “Full Kenya Experience” runs to Wednesday 18 November with a safari extension; hotel rooms are booked separately.

Saturday 14 November, 10:00–23:00 Mombasa Carnival Moi Avenue and the city centre · Free The public listing on Discover Pwani, a Kenyan Coast events site, names Mombasa County Government as organiser. No parade route, stage line-up or road-closure plan has been published, so check the county’s channels on the day.

Expect Moi Avenue and the streets around it to be crowded and probably closed to traffic for much of the day. The avenue is best known for the crossed tusks that arch over it.

Sunday 15 November JR Classical Chess Championship Mombasa, exact venue not stated · KSh 2,000 (about US$15) Listed on Exploring Mombasa, a local events directory, as a competitive one-day tournament. Confirm the venue with the organiser before you travel.

17 to 21 November: A Cancer Conference and a Beach Party

Thursday 19 to Saturday 21 November 9th Kenya International Cancer Conference Sarova Whitesands Hotel, Mombasa · Workshops KSh 10,000 (about US$77); main fee not published The Kenya Society of Haematology and Oncology (KESHO) organises it under the theme “Equity, Excellence & Sustainable Impact in Cancer Care”. KESHO’s site also lists paid pre-conference workshops on 18 November.

Saturday 21 November Wha Gwaan Diani!? 3.0 Diani Beach Road, Ukunda · KSh 400 (about US$3) A daytime beach party on the south coast, listed by Exploring Mombasa with tickets through an Instagram link. Start times differ between listings, so check the organiser’s page.

22 to 30 November: The Wetsand Marathon

Saturday 28 November, 06:00 Sabaki Estuary Wetsand Marathon From Mambrui dunes to Malindi Marine Park, Malindi · From KSh 1,500 (about US$12) The first edition is a roughly 21-kilometre race along the beach and across the Sabaki River estuary, according to The Coast, a Kenyan regional news outlet. The Progress Welfare Association of Malindi organises it to campaign against plastic pollution; the 06:00 start and fee come from a single listing, so confirm them at registration.

Malindi is in Kilifi County, north of Mombasa, so most visitors will need to stay overnight. Check the registration page for transport and finish-line arrangements.

Planning Your Mombasa November

November falls in the coast’s short-rains season, so showers are possible in the afternoon and evening. Carry a light rain layer and expect warm, humid nights.

No national public holiday falls in Kenya between 10 and 30 November, so banks and shops keep normal hours. The next one is Jamhuri Day on 12 December.

Many listings do not publish prices or venues, so we have left those out rather than guess. M-Pesa, Kenya’s mobile-money service, is the usual way to pay for local tickets, and foreign cards are not always accepted.

At night, ride-hailing apps are the simplest way to get around, especially after events in Old Town or on the beaches. Agree a fare first if you take a street taxi.

What It Means for You

For a reader in the United States, the practical trip is a long weekend of 13 to 15 November, with the carnival on the Saturday. US citizens need a Kenyan electronic travel authorisation before arrival, so apply well ahead.

The Diani festival and the marathon are the better fits if you want beach time, since both sit outside Mombasa Island. For the latest US travel guidance, check the State Department advisory for Kenya before booking.

What we could not confirm: the carnival programme and route, the KLISC and cancer-conference public fees, and the exact venue of the chess championship. We will update the guide if organisers publish them.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the biggest event in Mombasa in November 2026?

The Mombasa Carnival on Saturday 14 November, a free street celebration on Moi Avenue from 10:00 to 23:00. The county government is listed as organiser.

Is the Mombasa Carnival free?

Yes. The public listing gives admission as free, with no tickets needed. The programme and route have not been published.

Are there beach events near Mombasa this month?

Yes. The Dansafari Festival runs in Diani from 11 to 16 November, and Wha Gwaan Diani!? is on Saturday 21 November. The Sabaki Estuary Wetsand Marathon is in Malindi on 28 November.

What is the weather like in Mombasa in November?

November is warm and humid on the Kenyan coast, in the short-rains season. Showers or thunderstorms are possible, mostly in the afternoon or evening.