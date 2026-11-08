What to Do in Tunis in November 2026

TUNIS · Culture

JAOU Tunis 26 runs until 22 November, and the city’s theatres and small stages stay busy to the end of the month. Here is what is confirmed from 8 November on.

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TUNIS — This guide is for people who live here, not for a weekend dash. It lists the things to do in Tunis in November 2026 that are confirmed on organiser or ticketing listings, from 8 November to the end of the month.

The anchor is JAOU Tunis 26, a contemporary art biennale (a large art show held every two years) that runs from 23 October to 22 November 2026 across the city. Around it sit small theatres, a Russian cultural evening and one headline concert at the Théâtre municipal, the city’s historic opera-style theatre on Avenue Habib Bourguiba.

Prices below are in Tunisian dinars (TND). We convert at about 3 TND to US$1, so 10 TND is about US$3.

8 to 15 November: Small Stages and a Headline Concert

Tuesday 10 November, 18:30 Musique Russe Russian House, Tunis · Free A free evening of Russian music at the Russian House, a cultural centre in Tunis. It suits a weekday evening when you want live music without a ticket.

Wednesday 11 November, 19:30 Testosterone Lartisto théâtre et cinéma, Tunis · From 10 TND (about US$3) A stage production at Lartisto, an independent theatre and cinema venue in the city. Small rooms like this put you close to the performers.

Friday 13 November, 19:30 Les chaussures Lartisto théâtre et cinéma, Tunis · From 10 TND (about US$3) Another evening of local theatre at Lartisto. Tickets start at 10 TND, so it is an easy night out.

Saturday 14 November, 19:30 Chute Libre Lartisto théâtre et cinéma, Tunis · From 10 TND (about US$3) A theatre production at the same venue the following night. Book ahead if you want a seat near the front.

Sunday 15 November, evening Lotfi Bouchnak Théâtre municipal de Tunis, Avenue Habib Bourguiba · From 30 TND (about US$10) Lotfi Bouchnak is a well-known Tunisian singer of classical Arabic repertoire. Teskerti, a Tunisian ticketing platform, lists the concert at 18:30 from 30 TND (about US$10), while Tunis Events, a local listings platform, gives 19:30. Confirm the start time with the theatre box office.

16 to 22 November: Theatre and the Biennale Finale

Monday 16 November, 19:30 Nejma Lartisto théâtre et cinéma, Tunis · From 10 TND (about US$3) A Monday-night theatre slot at Lartisto. Weeknight shows tend to be quieter, which helps if you dislike crowds.

Tuesday 17 November, 19:30 Onssouen Lartisto théâtre et cinéma, Tunis · From 10 TND (about US$3) A third midweek production in the same run at Lartisto. Check the venue for language details before you book.

Friday 20 November, 19:30 Labes, by Selim Ben Safia Salle des Jeunes Créateurs, Cité de la Culture, Centre-ville · 5 TND (about US$2) A JAOU Tunis live performance by artist Selim Ben Safia, staged in a hall of the Cité de la Culture, the capital’s main cultural complex. At 5 TND it is an inexpensive way to see contemporary performance.

Saturday 21 November, 19:30 L’Effet Papillon Lartisto théâtre et cinéma, Tunis · From 15 TND (about US$5) A stage production at Lartisto on the biennale’s penultimate day. It is a good local option on the biennale’s penultimate day.

Sunday 22 November, 18:00 Hyperculte B7L9 Art Centre, Bhar Lazreg · 5 TND (about US$2) A concert on the last day of JAOU Tunis 26 at B7L9, an independent art centre in the Bhar Lazreg district. Reserve ahead, because this is the biennale’s closing weekend.

Running Until 22 November: JAOU Tunis 26

Until Sunday 22 November JAOU Tunis 26 Venues across the city, including B7L9 Art Centre · Performances from 5 TND (about US$2) The biennale runs from 23 October to 22 November 2026 A full-festival pass costs 100 TND (about US$33) but is listed as sold out, so buy single tickets for performances instead.

On show during the month Undertow / Contre ; Courant B7L9 Art Centre, Bhar Lazreg The exhibition opened on 25 October at B7L9, an independent art centre in the Bhar Lazreg district, as part of the biennale, and runs to 31 December. Check the centre for current opening hours before you go.

Planning Your Tunis in November

November in Tunis is mild but damp, and rain becomes more frequent as the wet season settles in. Pack light layers, a waterproof jacket and shoes that can handle wet pavements.

Getting around at night is easiest by taxi or ride-hailing app. The light rail serves central venues such as the Théâtre municipal, but services thin out late.

Bhar Lazreg is a short taxi ride from the centre, and Berges du Lac needs extra time for traffic on weekend evenings. Allow a buffer if you are crossing the city after dark.

Ticket platforms vary by event. Lartisto sells through its own listing, and the Théâtre municipal through its box office.

Cash is still common for small purchases, though cards work at larger venues. Dinar prices here are converted at about 3 TND to US$1, so use the live rate when you pay.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the biggest cultural event in Tunis in November 2026?

JAOU Tunis 26 is a contemporary art biennale running until 22 November 2026 across the city. Performances start at 5 TND (about US$2).

When does JAOU Tunis 26 end?

It closes on Sunday 22 November 2026. The last listed performance is Hyperculte at B7L9 Art Centre at 18:00.

Where can I see live music in Tunis in the second half of November?

Lotfi Bouchnak is listed at the Théâtre municipal de Tunis on 15 November, from 30 TND (about US$10), with the start given as 18:30 or 19:30 depending on the listing. Hyperculte plays at B7L9 Art Centre on 22 November for 5 TND (about US$2).

How much does local theatre cost in Tunis?

Lartisto lists tickets from 10 TND (about US$3) for most November shows. L’Effet Papillon on 21 November starts at 15 TND (about US$5).

Are there free things to do in Tunis this month?

Yes. Musique Russe at the Russian House on 10 November is free.