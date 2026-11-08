What to Do in Tangier in November 2026

TANGIER · Culture

From 8 November, Tangier offers two long exhibitions, a talk with a Franco-Moroccan author and a weekend of concerts by Alex Henry Foster. The rest of the month, day by day.

RT Ask Rio Times Latin American culture, food and life. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesWhat to do, where to go in Rio de Janeiro › RT Ask Rio Times Latin American culture, food and life. × This week Tonight Where to eat Before you go Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

TANGIER — This is the guide for the rest of the month for people who live in the city, not for weekend tourists. Here are the things to do in Tangier in November 2026, from exhibitions and film evenings to a candlelit concert.

The first week of the month has already passed, so this guide starts on Sunday 8 November. The calendar fills up around 10 November, with an author talk and an electronic-music night.

The weekend of 13 and 14 November is the busiest, with Alex Henry Foster performing twice and presenting a film. Independence Day on Wednesday 18 November is a public holiday, and the final ten days bring film evenings and two Candlelight concerts.

All times below are Moroccan local time, and every event should be confirmed with the organiser before you travel.

Through the Whole Month: Two Exhibitions

Friday 30 October to Monday 30 November Accords and Dissonances Institut français de Tanger · Free A contemporary-art exhibition listed on the Institut’s agenda as “Accords et dissonances, elles s’exposent”. The Institut français is France’s cultural centre in Tangier, and entry to this show is free.

Until Monday 30 November Ne tenir qu’à un fil, by Mohamed Lekleti Musée de la Kasbah, Espace d’art contemporain, Kasbah A solo show by the Moroccan artist Mohamed Lekleti, shown in the contemporary art space of the Kasbah museum, which sits in a former prison in the old citadel. The Fondation Nationale des Musées, Morocco’s national museums foundation, lists it in the Saison Méditerranée 2026 programme. Opening hours and ticket prices are best confirmed with the museum, so none are given here.

10 to 16 November: Talks, Film and Music

Tuesday 10 November, 18:30 A conversation with Rachid Benzine Institut français de Tanger A public conversation with Rachid Benzine, a Franco-Moroccan writer and thinker on Islam and society, listed on the Institut’s agenda as a book meeting. The agenda gives no price, language or booking terms, so check with the Institut before you go.

Tuesday 10 November, 19:30 IN C for 11 oscillators and 53 forms Institut français de Tanger An electronic-music performance in the Institut’s Novembre Numérique digital-culture programme. It follows the Benzine talk the same evening, so you can attend both.

Friday 13 November Alex Henry Foster, first Tangier concert La Dabatek Alex Henry Foster, a Canadian artist and musician, plays the first of two concerts that he has announced for Tangier. The weekend also includes a welcome cocktail the same day at La Maison de Tanger, the organiser’s base for the weekend. Start time and individual ticket prices are not listed on his official schedule.

Saturday 14 November, 19:30 Cinq regards, by Karim Debbagh Institut français de Tanger A film screening and discussion by the director Karim Debbagh, listed on the Institut’s agenda. Price is not listed, so ask the Institut before you go.

Saturday 14 November Voyage à la mer, premiere and Q&A with Alex Henry Foster Cinéma Rif, Cinémathèque de Tanger A movie premiere followed by a question-and-answer session, held at the Cinéma Rif. The Cinémathèque de Tanger is the city’s independent film house, and the official schedule gives no start time. One page of the organiser’s site calls the film “Kimiyo”, so expect to see either title.

Saturday 14 November Alex Henry Foster, second Tangier concert Courtyard of the El Minzah hotel The second concert follows a dinner cocktail in the courtyard of El Minzah, a landmark hotel in the city. The weekend continues on Sunday 15 November with a brunch, a music-video shoot at a rooftop venue called Dar Nour and an after-party. A farewell brunch closes it on Monday 16 November.

The organiser sells a fan package that covers all the weekend events, and individual events can be paid for separately in advance. The package is sold through the organiser’s store and is collected at La Maison de Tanger.

18 November: Independence Day

Wednesday 18 November Independence Day Nationwide Independence Day commemorates the 1955 return from exile of King Mohammed V, which paved the way to independence from France in 1956, and it is a public holiday on Wednesday 18 November in 2026. Banks, government offices and many businesses close, so plan paperwork for another day.

19 to 30 November: Short Films and Candlelight

Thursday 19 to Saturday 21 November, 19:30 Soirée courts-métrages Institut français de Tanger A short-film evening held on three nights at the Institut français. The agenda gives no price or film list, so check the programme closer to the date.

Sunday 22 November Candlelight: Coldplay and Imagine Dragons Barceló Tanger · From 350 MAD (about US$36) · Fever A candlelit instrumental concert of songs by Coldplay and Imagine Dragons. Tickets are sold on Fever, a global ticketing platform, at the rate of about 9.75 MAD per US$ (market rate, 8 November).

Sunday 22 November Candlelight: Tribute to Hans Zimmer Barceló Tanger · From 350 MAD (about US$36) · Fever A candlelit concert of film music by the composer Hans Zimmer, listed on Fever at the same venue and from the same price. The two concerts are separate listings and are booked separately. Session times are on the Fever pages.

Thursday 26 to Saturday 28 November, 19:30 Quelques mots d’amour, by Rudi Rosenberg Institut français de Tanger A French feature film directed by Rudi Rosenberg, shown over three evenings. The agenda lists no price, and the film is in French.

Planning Your Tangier in November

Two cultural anchors last the whole month, so they work as fall-back plans if a date falls through. The Institut français exhibition is free, and the Kasbah show needs only a walk up to the old citadel.

Most Institut français events start at 19:30, so evenings are the best time for culture in the Ville Nouvelle, the central modern district. La Dabatek, El Minzah and the Kasbah museum are in different parts of town, so check your route before leaving.

Do not leave bank or visa errands for Wednesday 18 November, because many offices will be closed that day. Because several events on this list have no published price or start time, call or message the venue before you go.

For tickets, Fever handles the Candlelight concerts and the Alex Henry Foster organisers sell their own packages. The Institut français lists its programme on its Tangier agenda page, and the Cinémathèque de Tanger publishes its own screenings.

More: Morocco news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the biggest events in Tangier in November 2026?

Alex Henry Foster plays two concerts on 13 and 14 November, and two Candlelight concerts are on 22 November. Two exhibitions run to 30 November.

Is there a public holiday in Tangier in November 2026?

Yes. Morocco’s Independence Day falls on Wednesday 18 November, when many government offices and businesses close.

Are there free events in Tangier this month?

Yes. The Accords and Dissonances exhibition, which runs to 30 November, is free at the Institut français.

How do I buy tickets for the Candlelight concerts in Tangier?

Book on the Fever platform. Tickets for both 22 November concerts at Barceló Tanger start from 350 MAD (about US$36).

Which Tangier exhibitions can I still see this month?

Accords and Dissonances at the Institut français and Mohamed Lekleti’s Ne tenir qu’à un fil at the Kasbah museum both run until 30 November.