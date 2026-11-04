Mexico Political Parties Explained, Who Stands for What

MEXICO · POLITICAL PARTIES

Key Facts What is happening Eight national parties, two of them new, will contest the 6 June 2027 vote for all 500 deputies.

Why it matters Sheinbaum’s party Morena needs two smaller allies, who helped defeat her electoral reform in March.

The numbers Public funding for 2027 is 10.84 billion pesos (about US$578 million); Morena gets the most.

Who is who Ariadna Montiel leads Morena. Opposition: National Action Party, Institutional Revolutionary Party and Movimiento Ciudadano.

What to watch Watch candidate deals for 17 governorships and how the two new parties, Somos México and PAZ, poll.

Prediction markets Polymarket, a real-money betting platform, gives 2.95% to Claudia Sheinbaum being out as president by 31 December 2026 (4 November, 9:59 a.m. ET).

Power Index Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

What it means for you US investors face a governing bloc that needs allies, so party deals can shift trade and energy policy.

Mexico has one dominant ruling party, a divided opposition and two brand-new parties heading into the June 2027 vote. Here is who stands for what, in plain English.

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Mexico parties in November 2026 revolve around one ruling movement, Morena, and an opposition that is split three ways. Eight national parties, two of them new, will compete in the mid-term vote on Sunday, 6 June 2027.

This guide covers the ruling bloc, the opposition, the new forces, their leaders, their money and how they ally or split. More coverage sits on the Rio Times Mexico page, and the Mexico elections guide explains the voting system.

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Mexico Parties at a Glance

The National Electoral Institute (INE), the independent body that registers parties and runs federal elections, lists eight national parties. The list below gives each one, its leader on 4 November 2026 and its side.

Morena (National Regeneration Movement): governing left-wing party of President Claudia Sheinbaum; president Ariadna Montiel Reyes.

Mexican Green Ecologist Party (PVEM): ally of Morena; the register names executive secretary Pilar Guerrero Rubio.

Labor Party (PT): ally of Morena; a collective leadership that includes Alberto Anaya Gutiérrez.

National Action Party (PAN): conservative opposition party; president Jorge Romero Herrera.

Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI): opposition party; president Alejandro Moreno Cárdenas.

Movimiento Ciudadano (Citizens’ Movement, MC): opposition party that runs alone; coordinator Jorge Álvarez Máynez.

Somos México (We Are Mexico): new party registered on 25 June 2026; president Guadalupe Acosta Naranjo.

PAZ (Peace): new party registered on 25 June 2026; the INE register names no leader.

The Ruling Bloc, Morena and Its Two Allies

Morena is the party of the presidency, registered by the INE on 9 July 2014. Claudia Sheinbaum, its candidate in 2024, took office as president of Mexico and sets the line of the whole bloc.

Ariadna Montiel Reyes became Morena’s president after a party congress on Sunday, 3 May 2026. She replaced Luisa María Alcalde, who left the post to join Sheinbaum’s cabinet.

The Mexican Green Ecologist Party, known as the Verde, and the Labor Party are Morena’s two allies. Both were registered on 13 January 1993, and both ran with Morena in the 2024 presidential vote.

They are not automatic votes, however, as the electoral reform showed. On Wednesday, 11 March 2026 the Chamber of Deputies rejected Sheinbaum’s constitutional electoral reform.

The vote was 259 in favour, 234 against and one abstention, short of the two-thirds majority a constitutional change needs. The Green and Labor parties joined the opposition.

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The allies returned within about two weeks for the government’s plan B, a smaller reform. The Senate approved it on Thursday, 26 March 2026, by 87 votes to 41.

The Chamber of Deputies approved the plan B on 8 April 2026, and it was declared part of the Constitution in April. It caps municipal council seats at 15 and bars electoral officials from earning more than the president.

The plan B also cuts the Senate budget by 15% in real terms over four years from 2027. The Labor Party’s demand kept the presidential recall vote from moving to 2027.

The Opposition, PAN, PRI and Movimiento Ciudadano

The National Action Party, registered on 30 March 1946, is the main conservative opposition force. Its president is Jorge Romero Herrera, and it announced a vote against the March reform.

The Institutional Revolutionary Party was also registered on 30 March 1946, the INE register shows. Its president is Alejandro Moreno Cárdenas.

Movimiento Ciudadano, registered on 30 June 1999, is the third opposition party and runs on its own. Its coordinator is Jorge Álvarez Máynez, who was its presidential candidate in 2024.

In 2024 Sheinbaum, backed by Morena, the Greens and the Labor Party, won the presidency. The PAN and PRI backed Xóchitl Gálvez, while Movimiento Ciudadano ran Álvarez Máynez alone.

The Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD), a former left-wing party, does not appear in the INE list. The INE register on 4 November 2026 shows eight parties.

New and Rising Forces in 2026

On Thursday, 25 June 2026 the INE council approved two new national parties, Somos México and PAZ. The INE register lists both as registered on that date.

Guadalupe Acosta Naranjo is president of Somos México and Cecilia Guadalupe Soto González its secretary general, as the INE register shows. PAZ lists no leader in that register, and its origins were not confirmed for this guide.

Each new party receives 157.6 million pesos (about US$8.4 million) in ordinary funds for 2027, the INE agreement shows. That is about 6% of the ordinary funds of Morena.

New parties matter because every party needs at least 3% of the national vote to keep its registration. Small parties also decide close races by joining larger coalitions, so their first test is the June 2027 vote.

Money, Who Gets the Public Funds

Mexican parties live mostly on public money, set each year by the INE. In August 2025 the council approved 7,737 million pesos (about US$412 million) for 2026, with Morena receiving about a third.

For 2027 the INE agreement INE/CG483/2026, published in the official gazette in August 2026, sets 10,842.7 million pesos (about US$578 million). The jump reflects campaign money in an election year, 2,363.8 million pesos (about US$126 million) for winning votes.

Ordinary funds for 2027 total 7,879.3 million pesos (about US$420 million). Conversions use 18.76 pesos per US dollar, the Bank of Mexico’s official FIX rate published on 4 November 2026.

Morena: 2,685.4 million pesos (about US$143 million).

PAN: 1,332.4 million pesos (about US$71 million).

PRI: 1,008.6 million pesos (about US$54 million).

Movimiento Ciudadano: 995.1 million pesos (about US$53 million).

Green Party: 854.2 million pesos (about US$46 million).

Labor Party: 688.5 million pesos (about US$37 million).

Each new party: 157.6 million pesos (about US$8.4 million).

Movimiento Ciudadano therefore receives almost as much as the Institutional Revolutionary Party. Morena alone gets more than the PAN and PRI together.

How Mexico Parties Split and Ally

Morena, the Greens and the Labor Party ran together in 2024. The March vote showed that the alliance depends on money and seats, not only on loyalty.

The PAN, PRI and Movimiento Ciudadano announced votes against the March reform. That does not mean they will run together, because no joint 2027 list was confirmed.

Alliances matter in Mexico because a coalition can combine votes in each district. Parties must also decide who runs for the 17 governorships, which are voted in 2027.

The two new parties add a fourth pole to the map. How they will ally in 2027 was not confirmed.

What the 2027 Vote Decides

The federal electoral process began on Thursday, 10 September 2026, and election day is Sunday, 6 June 2027. Voters renew all 500 deputies, of whom 300 are elected by district and 200 by proportional representation.

Local elections take place in all 32 states, with more than 19,000 posts at stake. Seventeen of those posts are governorships, listed below.

Governorships at stake in 2027: Aguascalientes, Baja California, Baja California Sur, Campeche, Chihuahua, Colima, Guerrero, Michoacán, Nayarit, Nuevo León, Querétaro, Quintana Roo, San Luis Potosí, Sinaloa, Sonora, Tlaxcala and Zacatecas.

The president is not on the ballot, since Sheinbaum’s term runs to 2030. The vote decides whether Morena and its allies keep control of the Chamber of Deputies.

The Rio Times Latin America Power Index ranks 14 countries of the region, and its Key Facts row gives Mexico’s current place. The full ranking sits on the Latin America Power Map.

What It Means for US Readers

American businesses deal with a governing bloc that needs its two allies for constitutional changes. Trade, energy and security policy can therefore shift with party deals, as the US relations guide explains.

Investors should watch the 6 June 2027 vote, which sets the Chamber of Deputies until 2030. The politics key players guide covers the people around the president.

Travellers face no change in entry rules from the party landscape. They should still check State Department advice before any trip.

For the person behind the presidency, read the profile of President Sheinbaum. The INE site lists every party leader and every funding decision.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, where users bet real money, asks whether Claudia Sheinbaum will be out as president of Mexico by 31 December 2026. The contract showed 2.95% on 4 November at 9:59 a.m. ET.

About US$41,000 has traded on that contract, and the whole event has seen about US$294,000. Earlier contracts for 31 January, 30 June and 31 July have ended with Sheinbaum still in office.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What Is Not Known

Party seat counts in the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate were not confirmed, as the legislature’s site could not be read. Membership numbers and polls by party were not confirmed either.

The exact date the plan B appeared in the official gazette was not confirmed. The origins and leadership of PAZ, and any alliances for 2027, were not confirmed either.

The 2027 funding figures come from the INE agreement published in August 2026, and the 2026 split by party was not read. Party membership figures were not confirmed.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many political parties does Mexico have in 2026?

Eight national parties are registered with the electoral institute. They are Morena, the Green Party, the Labor Party, PAN, PRI, Movimiento Ciudadano and two new ones, Somos Mexico and PAZ.

Who leads Morena in 2026?

Ariadna Montiel Reyes became president of Morena after a party congress on 3 May 2026. She replaced Luisa María Alcalde, who left the post to join the president’s cabinet.

Which parties are in the opposition in Mexico?

The main opposition parties are the conservative National Action Party, the Institutional Revolutionary Party and Movimiento Ciudadano. Two new parties joined the field in 2026.

Who are the new parties of Mexico?

The electoral institute registered Somos Mexico and PAZ on 25 June 2026. Each receives 157.6 million pesos (about US$8.4 million) for ordinary activities in 2027.

When is the next national election in Mexico?

The next federal vote is on Sunday 6 June 2027, when all 500 deputies are chosen. Seventeen states also elect a governor on that day.

How much public money do Mexican parties get?

The electoral institute set 10,842.7 million pesos, about US$578 million, for 2027. Morena gets the most, with 2,685.4 million pesos, about US$143 million, for ordinary activities.

Sources: National Electoral Institute (INE), national political parties register; INE, 2027 elections page; INE General Council decision on new national parties (25 June 2026); INE agreement INE/CG483/2026 on public funding for 2027 (Diario Oficial de la Federación, the official gazette, August 2026); INE agreement on public funding for 2026 (August 2025); Chamber of Deputies vote on the constitutional electoral reform (11 March 2026); Senate vote (26 March 2026) and Chamber vote (8 April 2026) on the plan B electoral reform; Morena national congress (3 May 2026); Bank of Mexico, FIX exchange rate (published 4 November 2026); Polymarket, Sheinbaum out as president market (4 November 2026, 9:59 a.m. ET) (all accessed 4 November 2026).