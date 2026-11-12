Group C Leaders Meet as Ghana Seek a Point

IBOV 172,060.43 ▲ 0.42% IPC MEX 72,006.05 ▲ 0.16% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.61▲ 0.48% USD/MXN18.68▲ 0.45% USD/CLP993.42▲ 1.08% USD/COP3,292▼ 0.47% USD/PEN3.41▼ 0.02% USD/ARS1,546▲ 0.10% USD/UYU40.52▲ 3.32% USD/PYG6,174▲ 3.14% USD/BOB11.63▲ 1.12% USD/DOP60.60▲ 0.25% USD/CRC446.01▲ 1.79% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.16% USD/HNL26.90▲ 3.29% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.73% USD/VES902.19▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.49▲ 2.41% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.23% EUR/BRL6.22▼ 0.24% BRENT 92.27 ▼ 0.53% WTI 85.90 ▼ 0.73% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.20 ▼ 1.12% GOLD 3,943 ▼ 1.45% SILVER 50.97 ▼ 1.77% SOY 1,228 ▼ 0.08% CORN 447.25 ▼ 0.17% WHEAT 595.50 ▼ 0.67% COFFEE 269.90 ▲ 0.33% SUGAR 18.11 ▼ 2.00% ORANGE JUICE 146.60 ▼ 0.10% COTTON 82.88 ▲ 5.55% COCOA 5,053 ▲ 2.98% BEEF 218.98 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 332.63 ▲ 0.69% LITHIUM 61.07 ▲ 1.82% PETR4 43.55 ▼ 3.11% VALE3 64.43 ▼ 0.57% ITUB4 41.72 — 0.00% BBDC4 14.33 — 0.00% ABEV3 15.85 — 0.00% BBAS3 16.89 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.80 ▲ 2.21% WEGE3 51.61 — 0.00% PRIO3 61.47 — 0.00% SUZB3 53.80 — 0.00% RENT3 30.24 — 0.00% AZZA3 15.37 ▲ 4.34% CSAN3 3.03 — 0.00% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.60% PCAR3 2.54 — 0.00% GMAT3 4.08 ▲ 7.09% PSSA3 45.98 — 0.00% CVCB3 0.86 — 0.00% POSI3 3.32 — 0.00% SLCE3 17.05 ▼ 0.23% NATU3 5.62 — 0.00% BRKM5 2.92 — 0.00% RANI3 8.39 — 0.00% CSNA3 4.52 ▲ 3.20% IBOV 172,060.43 ▲ 0.42% IPC MEX 72,006.05 ▲ 0.16% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.61 ▲ 0.49% USD/MXN 18.69 ▲ 0.46% USD/CLP 990.68 ▲ 0.80% USD/COP 3,289 ▼ 0.55% USD/PEN 3.41 ▲ 0.14% USD/ARS 1,545 ▲ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.52 ▲ 3.32% USD/PYG 6,174 ▲ 3.14% USD/BOB 11.63 ▲ 0.92% USD/DOP 60.60 ▲ 0.25% USD/CRC 446.01 ▲ 1.79% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.16% USD/HNL 26.90 ▲ 3.29% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.73% USD/VES 902.19 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.49 ▲ 2.41% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.22% EUR/BRL 6.22 ▼ 0.19% BRENT 92.27 ▼ 0.53% WTI 85.90 ▼ 0.73% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.20 ▼ 1.12% GOLD 3,943 ▼ 1.45% SILVER 50.97 ▼ 1.77% SOY 1,228 ▼ 0.08% CORN 447.25 ▼ 0.17% WHEAT 595.50 ▼ 0.67% COFFEE 269.90 ▲ 0.33% SUGAR 18.11 ▼ 2.00% ORANGE JUICE 146.60 ▼ 0.10% COTTON 82.88 ▲ 5.55% COCOA 5,053 ▲ 2.98% BEEF 218.98 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 332.63 ▲ 0.69% LITHIUM 61.07 ▲ 1.82% PETR4 43.55 ▼ 3.11% VALE3 64.43 ▼ 0.57% ITUB4 41.72 — 0.00% BBDC4 14.33 — 0.00% ABEV3 15.85 — 0.00% BBAS3 16.89 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.80 ▲ 2.21% WEGE3 51.61 — 0.00% PRIO3 61.47 — 0.00% SUZB3 53.80 — 0.00% RENT3 30.24 — 0.00% AZZA3 15.37 ▲ 4.34% CSAN3 3.03 — 0.00% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.60% PCAR3 2.54 — 0.00% GMAT3 4.08 ▲ 7.09% PSSA3 45.98 — 0.00% CVCB3 0.86 — 0.00% POSI3 3.32 — 0.00% SLCE3 17.05 ▼ 0.23% NATU3 5.62 — 0.00% BRKM5 2.92 — 0.00% RANI3 8.39 — 0.00% CSNA3 4.52 ▲ 3.20%
since 2009
Thursday, November 12, 2026
Africa Algeria

Group C Leaders Meet as Ghana Seek a Point

By · · 5 min read
Outside view of the Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria under a blue sky with floodlight towers, a grass field and a paved path in front
Photo: Marcello Casal Jr / Agencia Brasil (CC BY 3.0 BR)

Key Facts

  • Headline fixture. Côte d’Ivoire v Gambia (Group C, one of 12 qualifying groups), both on 6 points, in Bouaké, Ivory Coast, on Thursday, 12 November 2026, at 2:00 p.m. ET.
  • Ghana. Ghana, on 0 points after two matches, face Somalia on Thursday, 12 November 2026, at 10:00 a.m. ET, with the return on Monday, 16 November, at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • Other six-point meeting. Mali v Rwanda (Group K), both on 6 points, on Friday, 13 November 2026, at 2:00 p.m. ET.
  • Schedule. Matchday 3 runs 12–14 November 2026 and Matchday 4 runs 16–17 November, according to the Confederation of African Football (CAF).
  • Prediction markets. Polymarket, a crypto-based exchange, priced Côte d’Ivoire at 79.0% and Gambia at 21.8% to win Group C (8:23 a.m. ET, 12 November 2026).
  • Finals. The finals run 19 June to 17 July 2027 in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

This story is part of our coverage of the AFCON 2027 qualifiers. Dates, times and how to follow it are in our guide.

Latest: Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers Resume

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Group C Pits Perfect Starts Against Each Other

In the AFCON 2027 qualifiers (the Africa Cup of Nations, the continent’s national-team championship), Côte d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast) and Gambia, both on six points after two matches, meet in Bouaké on Thursday, 12 November 2026, at 2:00 p.m. ET. The Confederation of African Football (CAF), the continent’s governing body, lists the return fixture in Bakau, Gambia, for Tuesday, 17 November, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Côte d’Ivoire beat Ghana 2-0 and Somalia 2-0, while Gambia beat Somalia 2-1 and Ghana 4-2. Ghana, whose national team is known as the Black Stars, had led that match by two goals.

Ghana, without a point, face Somalia at 10:00 a.m. ET on the same Thursday, with the return on Monday, 16 November, at 10:00 a.m. ET. Ghana coach Carlos Queiroz has faced increased pressure since the Gambia defeat, during which angry home supporters threw bottles onto the pitch as the match ended.

Morocco and Angola players contest the ball in a 2013 Africa Cup of Nations match at FNB Stadium, Johannesburg
File photo, 2013: Morocco and Angola players in an Africa Cup of Nations match at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. (Photo: Magharebia, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Other Groups Hinge on Direct Meetings

Mali and Rwanda, both on six points in Group K, meet in Bamako, Mali, on Friday, 13 November 2026, at 2:00 p.m. ET. The return in Kigali, Rwanda, is set for Tuesday, 17 November, at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Senegal and Mozambique lead Group J with four points each, and Sudan sits one point behind. Senegal face Sudan on Thursday, 12 November, at 2:00 p.m. ET, while Mozambique play Ethiopia on Friday, 13 November, at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Morocco, with a perfect start in Group A, face Niger on Friday, 13 November, at 3:00 p.m. ET. South Africa, who have maximum points in Group D, play co-host Kenya (one of three finals hosts) the same day at 11:00 a.m. ET; Kenya are coached by Benni McCarthy, a former South Africa striker.

Nigeria, on three points in Group L behind leaders Guinea-Bissau on six, play co-host Tanzania on Friday, 13 November, at 11:00 a.m. ET. Guinea-Bissau beat Nigeria 3-0 earlier in the campaign.

In Group B, Egypt and Angola are level on four points, with Malawi on three. Egypt face Malawi on Friday, 13 November, at 2:00 p.m. ET, while the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo), with a perfect record in Group E, meet Sierra Leone on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Live Market IntelligenceCrypto — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Crypto — Live Market Board

Digital assets
Nov 12, 2026 · 10:36

Bitcoin · benchmark
72,695
-1.72%
L 72,695day rangeH 74,072

-28.49% over 12 months

Market breadth · 17 names
0% advancing

0 ▲ advancing17 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs
Ethereum
2,014
-2.02%

Solana
81.92
-1.68%

Gold
3,943
-1.45%

USD / BRL
5.61
+0.49%

Full instrument board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume
BTC 72,695 -1.72% -28.49% 73,964 74,072 72,695 22,168,852,480
ETH 2,014 -2.02% -40.97% 2,056 2,062 2,014 8,772,119,552
SOL 81.92 -1.68% -46.51% 83.32 83.68 81.92 1,981,420,416
XRP 1.03 -1.93% -56.69% 1.05 1.06 1.03 1,747,913,088
BNB 658.26 -3.13% -30.93% 679.51 681.44 658.26 845,583,744
ADA 0.17 -2.05% -68.67% 0.17 0.18 0.17 209,761,952
DOGE 0.07 -2.02% -61.11% 0.07 0.07 0.07 547,815,360
AVAX 8.36 -1.81% -50.27% 8.52 8.68 8.36 256,785,936
LINK 9.96 -2.30% -34.27% 10.19 10.23 9.95 265,504,592
DOT 0.83 -1.61% -71.71% 0.84 0.85 0.83 58,696,892
LTC 49.05 -2.37% -49.74% 50.24 50.40 48.92 227,425,776
BCH 226.59 -0.78% -55.29% 228.38 230.21 226.59 125,630,448
TRX 0.32 -0.25% +7.22% 0.32 0.32 0.32 300,732,832
XLM 0.14 -1.57% -47.86% 0.15 0.15 0.14 121,551,336
HBAR 0.06 -0.89% -62.70% 0.07 0.07 0.06 43,999,676
NEAR 3.40 -5.46% +34.10% 3.59 3.62 3.40 513,516,640
ATOM 1.39 -0.39% -51.98% 1.39 1.40 1.39 20,806,348
AAVE 111.68 -7.53% -45.38% 120.77 120.74 111.68 218,217,232

Largest moves today
AAVE
111.68
-7.53%
NEAR
3.40
-5.46%
BNB
658.26
-3.13%
LTC
49.05
-2.37%
LINK
9.96
-2.30%
ADA
0.17
-2.05%
ETH
2,014
-2.02%
DOGE
0.07
-2.02%

The session read
The Bitcoin eased 1.72%, with breadth negative — 0 of 17 names higher. TRX led, while AAVE lagged.

From The Rio Times

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How Qualification Works

Co-hosts Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda qualify automatically for the finals, which run from 19 June to 17 July 2027. In groups that contain a co-host, the highest-placed other team qualifies, while in the remaining groups the top two go through.

Matchday 3 (the third round of fixtures) spans 12–14 November 2026 and Matchday 4 follows on 16–17 November, taking the group phase past the halfway point. Matchdays 5 and 6 are scheduled for March 2027, and each team plays six matches.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction exchange, showed these Group C winner prices at 8:23 a.m. ET on 12 November 2026: Côte d’Ivoire 79.0%, Gambia 21.8%, Ghana 0.9% and Somalia 0.4%. About US$12,400 had been traded on the market, and the prices are bets, not polls, so they do not add up to exactly 100%.

For Group K, the same exchange priced Mali at 67.5% and Rwanda at 21.9% to win the group. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely.

We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for US Readers

All kick-off times in this article are in US Eastern Time, and Thursday’s first match, Ghana v Somalia, starts at 10:00 a.m. ET. Côte d’Ivoire v Gambia follows at 2:00 p.m. ET.

What Is Not Known

No Matchday 3 result is available yet, and we have no verified injury, squad or official-quote information for the 12 November games. We also found no poll by a named institute.

Sources disagree on some return-leg dates, and we have used the CAF schedule.

Sources

Confederation of African Football (CAF) schedule and match preview; Polymarket market data, read 12 November 2026.

The Big Picture

Africa: The New Scramble — why the world’s powers are competing for the continent

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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Frequently Asked Questions

When do Côte d’Ivoire and Gambia play each other?

They meet in Bouaké on Thursday, 12 November 2026, at 2:00 p.m. ET. The return fixture in Bakau is on Tuesday, 17 November, at 11:00 a.m. ET, according to CAF.

How many teams qualify from each group?

In groups with a co-host, the highest-placed other team qualifies, and in the rest the top two go through. Co-hosts Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda qualify automatically.

Where do Ghana stand in the qualifiers?

Ghana have no points after two matches in Group C, following defeats by Côte d’Ivoire and Gambia. They face Somalia on 12 and 16 November.

What do prediction markets say about Group C?

Polymarket priced Côte d’Ivoire at 79.0% and Gambia at 21.8% to win Group C at 8:23 a.m. ET on 12 November 2026. These are bets, not polls.

AFCON 2027 AFCON qualifiers Africa Cup of Nations African football Algeria CAF Cameroon Cote d'Ivoire Gambia Ghana Morocco Nigeria Senegal South Africa

Brazil runoff date: Sunday, October 25, poll closing times and when results start · Brazil runoff polls: Flávio 51%, Lula 49% · Kalshi and Polymarket odds

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