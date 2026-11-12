Mexico’s Buen Fin Sale Opens at Midnight

TOLUCA, ESTADO DE MÉXICO, 11NOVIEMBRE2025.- Comercios del centro de Toluca se alistan para el Buen Fin que se realizará del 13 al 17 de noviembre, agregando en esta ocasión un día más, algunos colocan sus letreros para que la población pueda aprovechar las ofertas que se ofrecen en estos días. FOTO: CRISANTA ESPINOSA AGUILAR/CUARTOSCURO.COM

Mexico’s biggest shopping sale opens within hours, and the first online deals go live at midnight tonight. Our live hub will carry updates through Tuesday, and our El Buen Fin 2026 guide explains the rules.

El Buen Fin (“The Good Weekend”) is Mexico’s answer to Black Friday, run each November by business groups and the federal government. This year’s edition lasts five days, from Friday, November 13, to Tuesday, November 17, 2026.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Mexico story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. When. Friday, Nov. 13, to Tuesday, Nov. 17; online deals start at 00:00 Mexico City time, which is 1:00 a.m. ET.

Forecast. Sales of about 235 billion pesos (US$12.6 billion), up 7.3% on 2025, the chamber of commerce says.

Prize draw. Card purchases of 250 pesos (about US$13) or more enter a tax-agency draw on Dec. 4.

Last call. Business registration in the official directory closes tonight, Nov. 12, at 11:59 p.m. This story is part of our coverage of the El Buen Fin 2026. Dates, times and how to follow it are in our guide. Latest: Mexico City Puts 16,300 Police on Buen Fin

What Starts at Midnight

Online platforms open at 00:00 on Friday, which is 1:00 a.m. Eastern Time because Mexico City stays on UTC−6 all year. Promotions run until 23:59 on Tuesday, November 17.

Monday, November 16, is a public holiday marking the Mexican Revolution. This is the second year in a row that the sale lasts five days, after the 2025 edition ran from Thursday to Monday.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Perisur shopping centre in southern Mexico City. File photo.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Mexico 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 2 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

How Big Could It Get?

Concanaco Servytur, Mexico’s national chamber of commerce, projected on October 28 sales of about 235 billion pesos (about US$12.6 billion at 18.60 pesos per dollar, RT). That is up 7.3% from 2025, a much slower pace than the 26.1% jump a year earlier.

Online orders should reach about 49 billion pesos (US$2.6 billion), or 21% of the total, while physical stores take about 186 billion pesos (US$10.0 billion). More than 200,000 businesses are expected to take part, and shoppers say they mostly plan to buy fashion (38%) and electronics (30%).

Who Polices the Prices

Profeco, the federal consumer protection agency, runs a price-comparison site called Quién es Quién en los Precios (“Who’s Who in Prices”) at elbuenfin.profeco.gob.mx. It covers more than 490 products, mainly appliances and electronics, and shows what they cost before the campaign began.

Shoppers can also file complaints against participating businesses online through Concilianet, Profeco’s complaints platform, without visiting an office. Businesses had until 11:59 p.m. tonight to register in the official El Buen Fin directory, which opened on September 8.

The Tax Draw

The SAT, Mexico’s tax agency, is again running a prize draw with a pool of 500 million pesos (about US$27 million). Purchases of 250 pesos or more paid by card at registered businesses between November 13 and 17 qualify.

The draw takes place on Friday, December 4, according to the SAT’s El Buen Fin page, and winners are due to be published on December 7.

What It Means for You

A traveller or expat in Mexico should expect crowded malls from Friday and check a product’s earlier price on the Profeco site before paying. US shoppers face a different calendar: Black Friday falls on November 27, two weeks later.

The slower growth forecast is the number to watch. If final sales land near 235 billion pesos, it will show whether the sale is still growing or has reached its limit.

What Is Not Known

No sales figures exist yet, so the 235 billion peso forecast is an estimate, not a result. We also have no official list of how many Profeco inspectors will be on duty in 2026.

Sources

Concanaco Servytur sales forecast (October 28, 2026); SAT El Buen Fin draw rules; Profeco price tool and Concilianet; Federal Labour Law holiday calendar; RT exchange rate (USD/MXN 18.60, November 11 close).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Frequently Asked Questions

When does El Buen Fin 2026 start and end?

It runs from Friday, November 13, to Tuesday, November 17, 2026. Online deals start at 00:00 Mexico City time, which is 1:00 a.m. ET.

How big is El Buen Fin expected to be?

Concanaco Servytur projects about 235 billion pesos (about US$12.6 billion) in sales, up 7.3% from 2025. More than 200,000 businesses are expected to take part.

How can shoppers check whether a discount is real?

Profeco’s Quién es Quién en los Precios site covers more than 490 products and shows their earlier prices. Shoppers can also file complaints online through Concilianet.