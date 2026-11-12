Cost of Living in Democratic Republic of Congo 2026

DR CONGO · COST OF LIVING GUIDE

This guide explains the cost of living in DR Congo for foreigners as of Thursday, 12 November 2026, and it starts with safety because safety decides everything else. The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), Britain’s foreign ministry, advises against all travel to North Kivu and South Kivu, the eastern provinces where the M23 rebel group and the Rwandan army, the Rwanda Defence Forces, have captured the cities of Goma and Bukavu.

The US State Department lists DR Congo at Level 4, Do Not Travel, and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), America’s public health agency, says anyone who was in the country within 21 days cannot board a commercial flight to the United States. Hard price data is thin, so we separate what official bodies publish from what nobody has confirmed.

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Key Facts Safety Britain advises against all travel to North Kivu and South Kivu in the east.

US rules The US State Department lists it at Level 4, Do Not Travel; anyone there within 21 days cannot board US flights.

Money About 2,260.77 Congolese francs (CDF) buy US$1, so 1,000 CDF is about US$0.44.

Prices Petrol in Kinshasa is 2,640 CDF (about US$1.17) a litre; rent and food are unconfirmed.

Not to confuse This guide covers DR Congo, capital Kinshasa, not Congo-Brazzaville.

Living in DR Congo is a question of safety and paperwork before it is a question of rent. Official price data is scarce, so this guide shows what is confirmed and teaches you to build your own budget.

In Plain English BCC: the Banque Centrale du Congo, the central bank

the Banque Centrale du Congo, the central bank FCDO: the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, Britain’s foreign ministry

the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, Britain’s foreign ministry CDC: the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, America’s public health agency

the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, America’s public health agency IMF: the International Monetary Fund, the global lender

the International Monetary Fund, the global lender INS: the national statistics institute, the official statistics body

the national statistics institute, the official statistics body M23: one of the forces the FCDO says captured Goma and Bukavu; the other is the Rwanda Defence Forces

one of the forces the FCDO says captured Goma and Bukavu; the other is the Rwanda Defence Forces CDF: the Congolese franc, the local currency

the Congolese franc, the local currency PHEIC: Public Health Emergency of International Concern, the World Health Organization’s term for a cross-border health emergency

Public Health Emergency of International Concern, the World Health Organization’s term for a cross-border health emergency Level 4: the State Department’s Do Not Travel advisory

Security and Travel Advisories First

The FCDO advises against all travel to Haut-Uélé and Ituri, North Kivu, South Kivu, Maniema, Tanganyika and Haut-Lomami, and to the Kwamouth territory of Mai-Ndombe. It gives the same advice within 50 km of the Central African Republic border, and its page, updated on 8 October 2026, was still current on 12 November 2026.

For the Kivus the FCDO adds that if you are in North or South Kivu and judge it safe to do so, and if routes are available, you should leave. It says M23 and the Rwanda Defence Forces have captured the cities of Goma and Bukavu, and that commercial flights no longer operate from their attacked airports.

The FCDO advises against all but essential travel to the N’djili and Kimbanseke districts of Kinshasa, south of the main airport road, and to the N1 road from Menkao to Kenge. It uses the same wording for Upemba National Park and Kisangani’s Bangoka airport.

The FCDO says UK support is severely limited outside Kinshasa, and that your insurance could be invalidated if you travel against its advice. Kinshasa as a whole and Lubumbashi, in Haut-Katanga, do not appear on either of its lists.

On 17 May the World Health Organization declared the outbreak of Ebola disease caused by Bundibugyo virus, a named strain of the virus, in DR Congo and Uganda a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC). The CDC counts 11,021 confirmed cases and 5,358 confirmed deaths overall as of Sunday, 8 November 2026, with DR Congo accounting for 10,990 cases and 5,354 deaths, as our Ebola explainer shows.

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The Dollar Economy and the Congolese Franc

The Banque Centrale du Congo (BCC), the central bank, published an indicative rate on 12 November 2026 of 2,260.77 Congolese francs (CDF) per US$1. That makes 1,000 CDF about US$0.44, and the BCC page shows a 0.33% move over one day.

The BCC policy rate, the benchmark that guides what banks charge for loans, stood at 12.50% for October 2026. Its marginal lending rate, the rate for short term central bank loans to banks, stood at 16.50%.

The BCC page also lists inflation figures attributed to the national statistics institute (INS), the official statistics body. For 7 November 2026 it shows weekly inflation of 0.123% cumulative inflation of 8.159% since January and a year-on-year figure (glissement annuel) of 9.036%.

The World Bank estimates real growth of 5.5% in 2025 and projects an average of 5.1% a year for 2026 to 2028. The International Monetary Fund (IMF), the global lender, projects real growth of 5.9% for 2026.

The World Bank also puts 81.1% of people below the US$3 a day line in 2025, and about 69% below the national poverty line in the 2024 household survey of the INS. Those figures are a reminder that most residents live on far less than an expatriate budget implies.

A busy square in Lubumbashi, the main city of the southern copper and cobalt belt, photographed in 2011. Photo: T. Thielemans, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

What Prices We Can and Cannot Confirm

The government’s petroleum price committee (Comité de suivi des prix des produits pétroliers) met on 15 and 16 April 2026 and set new pump prices, with the decision announced on Thursday, 16 April. Petrol in Kinshasa rose from 2,440 CDF (about US$1.08) to 2,640 CDF (about US$1.17) a litre.

Petrol costs 3,930 CDF (about US$1.74) a litre in the South zone and 4,400 CDF (about US$1.95) in the East. Diesel costs 2,635 CDF (about US$1.17) in the main western zone, 4,435 CDF (about US$1.96) in the South and 5,600 CDF (about US$2.48) in the East.

We converted these prices at 2,260.77 CDF per US$1, and we found no later official change as of 12 November. Prices at the pump can change, so check them before you budget.

Rent is not confirmed, because no statistics office or government body publishes it. Price-comparison websites do publish rent estimates for Kinshasa, but they differ by several times from one site to the next, so we print none of them.

Line by Line Rent: not confirmed; unofficial estimates differ too widely to use.

not confirmed; unofficial estimates differ too widely to use. Food: not confirmed; no official grocery price series found.

not confirmed; no official grocery price series found. Transport: fuel prices confirmed above; fares and car costs not confirmed.

fuel prices confirmed above; fares and car costs not confirmed. Electricity and utilities: not confirmed.

not confirmed. Internet: not confirmed.

not confirmed. International schools: not confirmed; fees must be quoted by each school.

not confirmed; fees must be quoted by each school. Healthcare: hospital costs not confirmed.

hospital costs not confirmed. Salaries: expat salaries not confirmed.

Kinshasa, Lubumbashi and Goma Compared

Kinshasa is the capital, and the FCDO does not list the city as a whole among the areas to avoid. It does name two districts and one road, N’djili, Kimbanseke and the N1, where it advises against all but essential travel.

Lubumbashi is the main city of Haut-Katanga, in the southern copper and cobalt belt, and the FCDO does not list that province. The CDC’s list of Ebola affected provinces does not include Haut-Katanga either.

Goma, in North Kivu, has been captured by M23, its airport has been attacked and flights no longer operate, and the FCDO advises anyone there who judges it safe, and has a route out, to leave. Living costs there are not a planning basis, so we offer no figures for the city.

We have no confirmed rent, food or salary data for any of the three cities, so we cannot rank them on price. What we can compare is official exposure, because Kinshasa and Lubumbashi sit outside the FCDO’s avoid lists as whole areas while Goma sits inside one.

Pump prices are set by zone, and the South and East zones cost more than the main western zone. Ask any employer or landlord outside the capital to quote fuel and generator costs in writing.

How to Build Your Own Monthly Budget

Because no official price series exists for most lines, build the budget from written quotes and not from averages. Ask every landlord, school and provider for a quote in writing, in US$, and keep each quote with its date.

Start with housing and ask whether the rent is quoted in US$, how many months of deposit are required, and who pays for water. Then ask what generator and diesel costs will be, because fuel is priced by zone and the zone matters.

Add the cost of a security guard and ask whether it is shared with neighbours. Then add school fees by quote and a medical evacuation insurance line, and ask the insurer in writing whether DR Congo is covered.

Convert any franc price at the BCC indicative rate, which was 2,260.77 CDF per US$1 on 12 November 2026. Recheck the rate each month, because the BCC page shows a change from one day to the next.

Keep a reserve line, because the evacuation and flight rules described below can force sudden costs. Review the whole budget every quarter and after any change in the advisories.

Practical Tips

Ask landlords whether the rent is in US$ and whether it may be paid in francs, and peg any franc payment to the BCC indicative rate on the day of payment. Write the rate source into the lease.

Ask to pay in US$ for big items, and use local francs for small daily items. Check the pump price on the day, because the committee’s April prices may have changed since.

Government fees and permits are covered in our visa and residency guide, and we print no fee figures here because we could not read the official fee pages today. Ask the issuing office for each fee in writing, in US$, before you pay.

Check your insurance in writing, since the FCDO warns that cover could be invalidated if you travel against its advice. Check the FCDO and CDC pages again before every trip, because both are updated as events change.

Share your address and plans with family at home and with your employer. Keep a copy of your written quotes with you, so a dispute about a price can be settled against the date and the amount.

What It Means for US Readers

The US State Department lists DR Congo at Level 4, Do Not Travel. That advice comes before any budget, and no cost saving offsets it.

The CDC, on a page updated on 10 November 2026, says travellers who were in DR Congo within 21 days of their flight will not be allowed to board commercial flights to the United States. US citizens who have been in DR Congo should plan to remain outside the country for 21 days before entering the US, as our report on the US flight bar explains.

After 11:59 pm Eastern Standard Time on Tuesday, 3 November 2026, every passenger boarding an international flight to the US must sign a statement that they were not in DR Congo in the previous 21 days. The CDC says the risk to the American public remains low.

The CDC’s list of affected provinces includes Bas-Uele, Haut-Uele, Ituri, Nord-Kivu, Sud-Kivu, Tshopo and the two Ubangi provinces, and it does not name Kinshasa or Haut-Katanga. That list covers Ebola only and does not replace the security advice above.

In practice, any stay adds three weeks outside DR Congo before you can fly to the US, a cost in both time and money. Our economy guide and politics guide explain who runs the country.

What Is Not Known

We could not confirm rent in Kinshasa, Lubumbashi or Goma, international school fees, a grocery basket, internet prices, electricity bills, hospital costs or expat salaries. No statistics office or government body publishes them, and the schools’ and providers’ own pages could not be read.

The rent estimates we saw online differ too widely to treat as confirmed. We also do not know whether fuel prices have changed since 16 April, although we found no later official change.

We could not load the State Department advisory page itself on 12 November, so check its issue date and wording. The IMF page carries no publication date, so its 2026 growth projection is undated.

We also cannot say how the security picture will change in the Kivus, or when the Ebola outbreak and the US flight bar will end. Check the FCDO and CDC pages before you commit to any plan.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is DR Congo cheap to live in for foreigners?

We cannot say, because no official source confirms rent, food, school or salary prices. Unofficial online estimates for Kinshasa rents differ by several times, so we print none.

What currency is used for prices in DR Congo?

Ask for every price in US$, and convert any franc amount at the central bank rate. The BCC indicative rate on 12 November 2026 was 2,260.77 CDF per US$1.

Is it safe for Americans to move to DR Congo?

The US State Department lists DR Congo at Level 4, Do Not Travel. The CDC says anyone in DR Congo within 21 days cannot board a US-bound commercial flight.

Sources: the government’s petroleum price committee, pump price decision of 16 April 2026; Banque Centrale du Congo, indicative rate and policy rates, read 12 November 2026; UK FCDO, travel advice for the Democratic Republic of the Congo; US CDC, Ebola situation summary; World Bank, DR Congo country page; IMF, DR Congo country page; US State Department, DR Congo travel advisory.

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