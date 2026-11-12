Mexico City Puts 16,300 Police on Buen Fin

Mexico City’s Reforma district at night. File photo; it does not show Banorte or any event in the story. Photo: victor_kappa / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

MEXICO · PUBLIC SECURITY

Published Thursday, Nov. 12, 7:27 a.m. ET (6:27 a.m. Mexico City) · Source: Mexico City Secretaría de Seguridad Ciudadana (SSC)

This story is part of our coverage of the El Buen Fin 2026. Dates, times and how to follow it are in our guide. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Mexico story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Latest: Mexico's Buen Fin Offers US$27M in Prizes

Mexico City is putting 16,300 police on the streets for its biggest shopping weekend. The operation starts tomorrow at 6 a.m. ET.Friday morning, before most stores open, Mexico City’s police will already be in position at malls, bank branches and bus stations.

The city’s public security department, the Secretaría de Seguridad Ciudadana (SSC), says 16,300 officers will watch over El Buen Fin 2026, the country’s annual discount sale. The operation begins at 5 a.m. Mexico City time (6 a.m. ET) on Friday, Nov. 13.

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It stays active until commercial activity ends on Tuesday, Nov. 17, according to the SSC bulletin.Key Facts

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

What: 16,300 police deployed across all 16 boroughs for El Buen Fin, the discount shopping weekend.

16,300 police deployed across all 16 boroughs for El Buen Fin, the discount shopping weekend. When: From 6 a.m. ET (5 a.m. Mexico City) Friday, Nov. 13, to Tuesday, Nov. 17.

From 6 a.m. ET (5 a.m. Mexico City) Friday, Nov. 13, to Tuesday, Nov. 17. Where: Malls, department stores, banks, ATMs, bus stations, Metro stations and Mexico City airport.

Malls, department stores, banks, ATMs, bus stations, Metro stations and Mexico City airport. Consumer warning: Police advise shoppers to keep receipts, check banknotes and confirm card totals.

In plain English El Buen Fin (“the good weekend”) is Mexico’s answer to Black Friday, with stores cutting prices for several days. Because shoppers carry more cash and cards, the city treats it as a high-risk period for theft and fraud.

Who Is Being Deployed

Of the 16,300 officers, 11,900 come from the Preventive Police, the city’s regular street force. Another 2,500 are from the Auxiliary Police, a supplementary force that guards public spaces, and 1,900 belong to the Banking and Industrial Police, a unit that guards banks and businesses.

The SSC also lists 785 official vehicles, 40 motorcycles and 10 tow trucks. Medical support includes 10 ambulances from ERUM, the city’s rescue and emergency medical squad, plus eight motorcycle ambulances and one rescue unit.

Four helicopters from the Cóndores, the city’s air services directorate, will fly patrols meant to deter crime. Two command centres, known as C2 and C5 (the city’s surveillance and emergency-response hubs), will monitor surveillance cameras to spot incidents and direct officers.

File photo: Mexico City’s Reforma district, one of the capital’s busiest commercial areas.

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Where Police Will Concentrate

Officers will focus on shopping centres, department stores, bank branches and cash machines. They will also cover recreation areas, bus terminals and the Mexico City international airport, known as AICM (Aeropuerto Internacional de la Ciudad de México).

Police presence will be heavier in the transport system. That covers the Metro, the Metrobús bus lanes, the electric trolleybus network and the transfer hubs called CETRAMs, along with tourist and dining streets in the historic centre.

Traffic police will try to keep cars moving near the busiest stores and intersections. They will carry electronic devices to fine drivers who park illegally or block the road.

How to Get a Police Escort to the Bank

The SSC reminded residents that the SSC’s Mi Policía app lets people request “Acompañamiento a Cuentahabientes,” a service in which officers accompany account holders who fear being robbed. It is aimed at people withdrawing or moving cash.

The same app also helps users identify and contact the officers responsible for their own neighbourhood sector, called a cuadrante. Local press describes the escort as free of charge.

Advice From the Police

The SSC asks shoppers to check a product’s condition and read the rules on exchanges, warranties and returns before paying. It also advises keeping every receipt and confirming that the items match what the receipt describes.

Those paying cash should check the security features on banknotes they receive. Card users should confirm the amount on the terminal before authorising it, and nobody should leave bags, phones or valuables unattended.

What It Means for US Readers

Visitors landing at the capital’s airport or riding the Metro this weekend should expect more uniformed officers than usual. The SSC says the aim is to protect shoppers and prevent crime.

Anyone paying by card in Mexico can use the same receipt and card-total checks the police describe. Our report on the consumer watchdog’s weekend plan covers price and refund rules.

What Is Not Known

The SSC has not said how many officers will work each shift, or whether foreign visitors can use the bank escort. No crime or sales figures for the weekend exist yet, and the Nov. 17 end time is given only as the close of business.

Sales forecasts are in our Buen Fin outlook.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many police will Mexico City deploy for Buen Fin?

The SSC says 16,300 officers will cover all 16 boroughs, from 5 a.m. Mexico City time (6 a.m. ET) on Friday, Nov. 13, until Tuesday, Nov. 17.

How do I request a police escort to a bank?

Use the Mi Policía app to request the “Acompañamiento a Cuentahabientes” service. It is meant for people who fear robbery when withdrawing or moving cash.

Sources: Mexico City Secretaría de Seguridad Ciudadana (SSC) bulletin of Nov. 11, 2026; Profeco, Mexico’s consumer protection agency.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error