What to Do in Rabat in November 2026

RABAT · Culture

Rabat’s November: an auteur film festival, then Visa for Music. Here is what is confirmed.

Hassan Tower, Rabat (file photo).

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RABAT — The second half of November is when Morocco’s capital fills with film-makers and musicians. This guide lists only what organisers have confirmed, and says plainly where details are still missing.

The 31st Rabat International Auteur Film Festival, a showcase for independent cinema, runs 7 to 14 November. Visa for Music, an annual African and Middle Eastern music showcase and trade fair, follows from 18 to 21 November.

Morocco also marks Independence Day, a national public holiday, on Wednesday 18 November. That is the opening day of Visa for Music.

Until 14 November: The Auteur Film Festival

Saturday 7 to Saturday 14 November 31st Rabat International Auteur Film Festival Rabat · Venues and ticket prices not confirmed Organisers list more than 120 films, including world premieres, and selection committees backed by FIPRESCI, the international federation of film critics. The festival is in its final days, so check the official programme for remaining screenings before you go.

18 to 21 November: Visa for Music

Wednesday 18 to Saturday 21 November Visa for Music, 13th edition Théâtre Mohammed V (the national theatre), Cinéma Renaissance, Salle Bahnini · Ticket details not confirmed Organisers selected more than 35 artistic projects from over 900 applications in more than 90 countries. Named acts include Yugen Blakrok from South Africa, Oumy from Senegal, Enzo Avitabile & I Bottari and Moroccan artists such as GnawaTronic, an electronic act rooted in gnawa (Moroccan spiritual music), and the singer Meryem Aboulouafa.

Daytime sessions form a professional forum for artists and industry delegates, while evenings are given to live showcases. Electronic sets are planned at the the Chellah, a historic walled site.

We could not confirm entry rules or ticket prices for 2026, so check the festival’s official channels before you plan.

Planning Your Rabat November

Wednesday 18 November is Independence Day, which commemorates Morocco’s independence from France. Expect closed public offices and banks.

Rabat is mild in November, with cooler evenings and a fair chance of rain. Carry a light layer for outdoor sets.

Check venue addresses before you go, and book late-night rides ahead. We could not confirm other public events for the rest of November in time for this guide.

Check the Théâtre Mohammed V box office and the festival channels before booking, because programmes are often posted only a few weeks ahead.

What It Means for You

If you live in Rabat or stay for weeks, the 18 to 21 November window is the one to plan around. Book accommodation and tables early, and treat the holiday as a long evening rather than a quiet day.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the Rabat Auteur Film Festival in 2026?

The 31st edition runs from 7 to 14 November 2026 in Rabat.

When is Visa for Music 2026 in Rabat?

The 13th edition runs from Wednesday 18 to Saturday 21 November 2026.

Is there a public holiday in Rabat in November 2026?

Yes. Independence Day falls on Wednesday 18 November. Green March Day, on 6 November, which marks the 1975 march into Western Sahara, has already passed.

Are Visa for Music tickets free?

We could not confirm 2026 entry rules or prices. Check the festival’s official channels before you go.