Argentina Power Firm Edenor Widens Into Fuel

Edenor, which keeps the lights on for much of Buenos Aires, is turning into far more than a power utility. Its latest filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), dated 6 to 9 November 2026, shows debt up 67% as it moves into gas, fuel and mining.

Key Facts Who. Edenor, a Buenos Aires power distributor listed in New York as EDN, is buying beyond electricity.

Numbers. Nine-month net income fell 12.5% to about US$136 million; borrowings rose 67% to about US$1.58 billion.

Deal. Edenor agreed with state-controlled oil firm YPF to buy 70% of gas distributor Metrogas, in a US$780 million package.

Why it matters. A US-listed utility is becoming an energy group, with more debt to fund it.

Next. The Metrogas purchase still needs regulatory approval; further deals are not yet named.

Power Index. Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 60.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Edenor’s latest accounts show a profitable power company that is borrowing heavily to become a broader energy group across gas, fuel and metals.

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Edenor Reaches Beyond The Grid

Edenor is the electricity distributor for Buenos Aires, and its shares trade in New York under the ticker EDN. Its statements for the nine months to 30 September 2026 came as a Form 6-K, the report foreign companies file with the SEC.

Note 1 of those statements says the company is “currently acquiring and continuously evaluating other energy assets”. The list includes power, electricity transmission and hydrocarbons, meaning oil, gas and fuels.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Argentina ranks 4th of 14 with 60.2 points. Strongest pillar: future resources (68); weakest: economic relationships (23). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B-); inflation of 42%; public debt at 80% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The same note names “complementary assets in the sale, final refining, and/or distribution (downstream) of hydrocarbons, oil, and their derivatives”. In plain terms, downstream means the business after crude oil is pumped: refining it and selling fuel.

In October 2026 the company also created Edenor Inversiones SAU, a new holding vehicle, according to Note 1. Its stated purpose is acquiring and managing stakes in other companies.

The biggest step so far is the Metrogas deal, which we covered in our earlier story on the US$780 million purchase. On 10 August 2026 YPF, Argentina’s state-controlled oil company, accepted Edenor’s offer for a 70% stake in the gas distributor.

The Obelisk on Avenida 9 de Julio in central Buenos Aires at night, with the Argentine flag.

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Profit Slips While Debt Climbs

Nine-month revenue reached ARS 3,051,244 million (about US$1.97 billion), against ARS 2,824,769 million (about US$1.83 billion) a year earlier. We convert Argentine pesos (ARS) at US$1 = ARS 1,545 (the market rate of 9 November 2026), so figures in these inflation-adjusted pesos are approximate.

Operating result, the profit from running the business, rose to ARS 308,181 million (about US$199 million) from ARS 132,137 million (about US$86 million). Net income fell 12.5% to ARS 209,467 million (about US$136 million) from ARS 239,309 million (about US$155 million).

The 2025 period included a one-off gain of ARS 265,941 million (about US$172 million) from an agreement with CAMMESA, the wholesale power market operator. That gain is absent in 2026.

Borrowings stood at ARS 2,444,948 million (about US$1.58 billion at book value) on 30 September 2026. That compares with ARS 1,464,197 million (about US$948 million at today’s rate) at 31 December 2025, a rise of about 67% in inflation-adjusted pesos.

Long-term debt rose from ARS 871,072 million (about US$564 million) to ARS 1,971,137 million (about US$1.28 billion). Short-term debt fell from ARS 593,125 million (about US$384 million) to ARS 473,811 million (about US$307 million).

From Gas Pipes To Fuel And Metals

The cash-flow statement shows an advance of ARS 118,816 million (about US$77 million) paid toward the Metrogas share purchase. Closing needs approval of the change of control from ENReGE, the national gas and electricity regulator.

In fuel, Swiss commodity trader Mercuria bought the Argentine business of the fuel group Raízen, including the Dock Sud refinery in Avellaneda, near Buenos Aires, and a Shell-licensed network of about 890 service stations. The price was about US$1.42 billion including assumed debt, and the deal closed on 1 September 2026, as our report on Raízen’s sale of its Argentine fuel arm describes.

The Boletín Oficial, Argentina’s official gazette, carried a notice on 28 October 2026 renaming the operating company, formerly the Argentine unit of Raízen, as Signar Energy S.A.U. It has been reported but is not confirmed in the company’s filing that Mercuria holds 60%, Edenor 20% and businessman José Luis Manzano, who invests through Integra Capital, an Argentine investment group, 20%.

Edenor owns 40% of the capital of Polimetales del Noroeste, a copper exploration company in Catamarca province, and 15% of Integra Recursos Naturales Minerales, a lithium company. The copper holding carries about 11.8% of the votes, so it is not control.

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In Plain English Edenor distributes electricity to homes and businesses in Buenos Aires. Metrogas does the same job for gas. Constant pesos are pesos restated to remove the effect of inflation. CAMMESA is the wholesale power market operator.

Why It Matters

The mechanism is leverage, meaning growth funded by borrowing rather than by profit. Borrowings of about US$1.58 billion are about 67% higher in inflation-adjusted pesos than at the end of 2025.

For US investors holding EDN shares, the story is a utility turning into an energy group. Our report on Edenor’s power debts covers an earlier chapter of its finances.

What To Watch Next

Two checkpoints matter: the decision of ENReGE, the gas and electricity regulator, on the Metrogas change of control, and any new deal that Edenor names. We have no confirmed date for either.

What Is Not Known

Edenor has not named the targets, amounts or timing of its next deals. It is also unclear how it will fund them with debt up 67%.

Whether ENReGE will approve the Metrogas change of control is open. The reported ownership split of Signar Energy is not confirmed in the company’s filing.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Edenor?

Edenor is the electricity distributor for Buenos Aires, with shares listed in New York as EDN. It says it is acquiring and evaluating other energy assets.

How much is the Metrogas deal worth?

The price is US$780 million for a 70% stake in gas distributor Metrogas, plus 5% of Metroenergía, a related gas trading company, which YPF accepted on 10 August 2026. Closing needs approval of the change of control from ENReGE, the national gas and electricity regulator.

How did Edenor’s profit change?

Nine-month net income fell 12.5% to about US$136 million. The 2025 period included a one-off gain of about US$172 million that is absent in 2026.

How much debt does Edenor have?

Borrowings were about US$1.58 billion on 30 September 2026. That is about 67% higher, in inflation-adjusted pesos, than the ARS 1.46 trillion (about US$948 million at today’s rate) at the end of 2025.

Sources: Edenor Form 6-K with financial statements to 30 September 2026 (US Securities and Exchange Commission filing). Edenor investor page and Argentina’s Boletín Oficial (official gazette).