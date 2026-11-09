Latin American Teams in the November 2026 FIFA Window
LATIN AMERICA · FOOTBALL
Latin America’s national teams play in the last FIFA window of 2026, the days when club football pauses for international matches, between Thursday, 12 November, and Tuesday, 17 November. Brazil are in Singapore, Argentina and Ecuador are at home, and Colombia open in Cali.
This guide lists every confirmed match with its date, venue and kick-off time in US Eastern Time, and says plainly where a time, broadcaster or squad is not confirmed. Concacaf, the governing body of football in North America, Central America and the Caribbean, runs the Nations League games in the list.
Key Facts
- What Latin American national teams play 12 to 17 November 2026, mostly on Friday 13 and Tuesday 17 November.
- Confirmed Colombia v Chile, Mexico v Jamaica in the Concacaf Nations League, Brazil in Singapore and Argentina at home have dates.
- Watch US broadcasters are confirmed for almost none of these games. Times here are US Eastern, five hours behind Greenwich Mean Time.
- Prediction markets Polymarket, a betting market, gives Mexico 37.5% to win the Nations League. Kalshi, a US-regulated one, has Mexico 35% for League A (12:11 p.m. ET, 9 November).
- As of Monday, 9 November 2026, 12:20 p.m. ET.
A friendly is a match outside any competition, used to test players and please fans. The Nations League ties, by contrast, decide who reaches the March 2027 Finals.
Brazil, Argentina and Colombia
Brazil, coached by Carlo Ancelotti, play two friendlies at the National Stadium in Singapore, which opened in 2014 and holds about 55,000 fans. The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), the national federation, set Japan for Saturday, 14 November, at 7:15 a.m. Brasília time (three hours behind Greenwich Mean Time, like Rio de Janeiro), which is 5:15 a.m. US Eastern and 6:15 p.m. in Singapore.
The second game is against Singapore on Tuesday, 17 November, at 7:00 a.m. Brasília time, or 5:00 a.m. Eastern and 6:00 p.m. local. We found no US broadcaster for either game, so US fans should check the CBF channels before kick-off.
Argentina play two home friendlies, and the Argentine Football Association (AFA), the national federation, confirmed both in October. Uruguay come to Buenos Aires on Friday, 13 November, at the Alberto J. Armando stadium, better known as La Bombonera.
Costa Rica follow on Tuesday, 17 November, at the Mario Alberto Kempes stadium in Córdoba, Argentina’s second city. Kick-off times for both games are not announced, and our Argentina v Costa Rica guide has the venue details.
Colombia, coached by Néstor Lorenzo, host Chile at the Estadio Olímpico Pascual Guerrero in Cali on Friday, 13 November, at 7:00 p.m. Colombian time, which is also 7:00 p.m. Eastern. The Colombian Football Federation (FCF) lists the return leg on Tuesday, 17 November, at 6:00 p.m. (Colombian and Eastern time) at the Estadio Nacional in Santiago, Chile.
The FCF says the camp opened in Cali on Saturday, 7 November. Jaminton Campaz of the Argentine club Rosario Central is out with mild muscle overload in his left thigh, and Óscar Cortés of the Argentine club Huracán joins the squad in his place.
Ecuador, Peru and Bolivia
Ecuador host Costa Rica on Friday, 13 November, at 7:00 p.m. (also 7:00 p.m. Eastern) at the Estadio Olímpico Atahualpa in Quito. They then meet Bolivia on Tuesday, 17 November, in Guayaquil, where the kick-off is reported between 6:00 and 6:30 p.m. and is not confirmed.
Coach Marcelo Gallardo named his squad on Sunday, 8 November, for the Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF). It includes Kendry Páez, who is with the under-21 side of the English club Chelsea, and Chelsea’s Moisés Caicedo and Arsenal’s Piero Hincapié are available again after missing the last call-up through injury.
Peru host Bolivia on Friday, 13 November, at the Estadio Alejandro Villanueva, known as Matute, in Lima, where the Peruvian Football Federation (FPF) has put tickets on sale. The kick-off time is not confirmed, and our Peru v Bolivia guide has the ticket prices.
Peru are reported to face Honduras on Tuesday, 17 November, in Cusco, but that fixture is not confirmed. Bolivia visit Lima on 13 November and then Ecuador.
Mexico, Panama and Guatemala
Mexico and Jamaica meet in a two-leg Concacaf Nations League quarter-final. Concacaf lists the first leg in Kingston on Saturday, 14 November, at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, and the second at Estadio Monterrey on Tuesday, 17 November, at 9:30 p.m. Eastern (8:30 p.m. local).
Our Mexico v Jamaica guide has the ticket and broadcast detail for the tie. Our report on the 28 players Mexico named covers the squad.
Panama play Curaçao, a Dutch Caribbean island, in the same round, first in Willemstad, Curaçao’s capital, on Thursday, 12 November, at 7:00 p.m. Eastern, then in Panama City on Sunday, 15 November, at 6:00 p.m. Eastern. Guatemala face Canada in Guatemala City on Friday, 13 November, at 9:00 p.m. Eastern (8:00 p.m. local), and in Toronto on Monday, 16 November, at 8:00 p.m. Eastern.
The United States also play in this round against Haiti, in Miami on Saturday, 14 November, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern and in Cincinnati on Tuesday, 17 November, at 7:00 p.m. Eastern. The winner of each two-leg tie reaches the Nations League Finals on 25 to 28 March 2027 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and also qualifies for the 2027 Gold Cup, the region’s continental championship, Concacaf says.
Honduras and Costa Rica
Costa Rica have two games in the window: Ecuador in Quito on Friday, 13 November, and Argentina in Córdoba on Tuesday, 17 November. We found no federation statement on the Costa Rican squad, so we do not name players.
Honduras are reported to play Peru on 17 November, and that is the only November game we could find for them. We found no confirmed squad news or call-up disputes for Honduras, so we do not report any.
How to Watch From the US
Concacaf lists no US broadcaster on the schedule page we read, so check its Where to Watch page before each Nations League game. For the friendlies, the CBF, the AFA and the Peruvian federation have named no US rights holder.
Ecuador’s two games are reported to be on free-to-air television in Ecuador, which is not the same as a US stream. A US fan should treat any channel listing as unconfirmed until the federation or the rights holder publishes it.
Early starts matter for Brazil: both games kick off before 6:00 a.m. Eastern. Games in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru start at the same clock time as New York, because those countries use UTC-5.
What It Means for US Readers
Mexico’s second leg at 9:30 p.m. Eastern and Guatemala’s first leg at 9:00 p.m. Eastern fall in US prime time. The United States also play Haiti in the same round, so American fans can follow their own team and the Latin American sides together.
Brazil’s two games start at 5:15 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. Eastern. The Nations League ties are competitive, while the friendlies are not.
What Prediction Markets Say
- Polymarket, a prediction market where users trade real-money bets: Mexico 37.5%, United States 30.0%, Canada 12.4%, Curaçao 5.5%, Haiti 5.2% to win the 2026-27 Nations League; US$11,019 traded (9 November, 12:11 p.m. ET).
- Kalshi, regulated in the US by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC): the United States lead at 43%, then Mexico 35%, Curaçao 13%, Canada 10% and Guatemala 10% to win League A, the top tier; 46,747 contracts traded (9 November, 12:11 p.m. ET). Each contract is priced separately, so the totals can pass 100%.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers
Africa’s national teams also play in this window, as the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has scheduled Matchdays 3 and 4 of 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying for 12 to 17 November. Our AFCON 2027 qualifiers guide has the groups and kick-off times.
What Is Not Known
- US broadcasters for the Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru games are not confirmed.
- Kick-off times for Argentina v Uruguay and Argentina v Costa Rica are not announced.
- The kick-off for Ecuador v Bolivia, the time of Peru v Bolivia and the Peru v Honduras fixture are not confirmed.
- We found no confirmed squad news for Honduras or Costa Rica, and we did not confirm the Brazilian or Bolivian squads.
Frequently Asked Questions
When is the November 2026 FIFA window?
The matches in this guide fall between Thursday, 12 November, and Tuesday, 17 November 2026. Most Latin American teams play on Friday 13 and Tuesday 17 November.
What time does Brazil play Japan in US Eastern Time?
Brazil v Japan is on Saturday, 14 November, at 5:15 a.m. US Eastern (7:15 a.m. in Brasília) at the National Stadium in Singapore. Brazil v Singapore follows on Tuesday, 17 November, at 5:00 a.m. Eastern.
Where can I watch Colombia v Chile from the US?
The FCF has not named a broadcaster. The match is on Friday, 13 November, at 7:00 p.m. Eastern in Cali, and the return is on 17 November at 6:00 p.m. Eastern in Santiago.
Is Kendry Páez in Ecuador’s squad?
Yes. Coach Marcelo Gallardo included Kendry Páez, who is with the English club Chelsea’s under-21 side, in the squad he named on 8 November.
Sources: Colombian Football Federation (fcf.com.co, squad notice of 6 November and camp notices of 8 November); Concacaf (concacaf.com, 2026 Nations League November schedule); Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) fixture announcement; Argentine Football Association (afa.com.ar, training schedule for the Uruguay and Costa Rica games); Ecuadorian Football Federation squad announcement of 8 November 2026; Peruvian Football Federation ticket notice; Confederation of African Football (cafonline.com). Read 9 November 2026.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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