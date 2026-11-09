Latin American Teams in the November 2026 FIFA Window

LATIN AMERICA · FOOTBALL

Latin America’s national teams play in the last FIFA window of 2026, the days when club football pauses for international matches, between Thursday, 12 November, and Tuesday, 17 November. Brazil are in Singapore, Argentina and Ecuador are at home, and Colombia open in Cali.

This guide lists every confirmed match with its date, venue and kick-off time in US Eastern Time, and says plainly where a time, broadcaster or squad is not confirmed. Concacaf, the governing body of football in North America, Central America and the Caribbean, runs the Nations League games in the list.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts What Latin American national teams play 12 to 17 November 2026, mostly on Friday 13 and Tuesday 17 November.

Confirmed Colombia v Chile, Mexico v Jamaica in the Concacaf Nations League, Brazil in Singapore and Argentina at home have dates.

Watch US broadcasters are confirmed for almost none of these games. Times here are US Eastern, five hours behind Greenwich Mean Time.

Prediction markets Polymarket, a betting market, gives Mexico 37.5% to win the Nations League. Kalshi, a US-regulated one, has Mexico 35% for League A (12:11 p.m. ET, 9 November).

As of Monday, 9 November 2026, 12:20 p.m. ET.

A friendly is a match outside any competition, used to test players and please fans. The Nations League ties, by contrast, decide who reaches the March 2027 Finals.

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Brazil national team Email address Follow Free. One email a day at most, and only when there is news. This also signs you up to our weekday newsletter, The LatAm Brief. Nothing arrives until you click the confirmation link, and you can stop either with one click. Privacy policy

Brazil, Argentina and Colombia

Brazil, coached by Carlo Ancelotti, play two friendlies at the National Stadium in Singapore, which opened in 2014 and holds about 55,000 fans. The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), the national federation, set Japan for Saturday, 14 November, at 7:15 a.m. Brasília time (three hours behind Greenwich Mean Time, like Rio de Janeiro), which is 5:15 a.m. US Eastern and 6:15 p.m. in Singapore.

The second game is against Singapore on Tuesday, 17 November, at 7:00 a.m. Brasília time, or 5:00 a.m. Eastern and 6:00 p.m. local. We found no US broadcaster for either game, so US fans should check the CBF channels before kick-off.

The LatAm Brief One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life. Yesterday’s subject line: “Trump says deportations "might be too tough"” Get the brief Free. We send a confirmation link first — nothing arrives until you click it. Unsubscribe with one click in any edition. If you stop opening us for 30 days we stop sending by ourselves, as we assume the interest is no longer there. See our privacy policy. We never share your email.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Argentina ranks 4th of 14 with 60.2 points. Strongest pillar: future resources (68); weakest: economic relationships (23). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B-); inflation of 42%; public debt at 80% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Argentina play two home friendlies, and the Argentine Football Association (AFA), the national federation, confirmed both in October. Uruguay come to Buenos Aires on Friday, 13 November, at the Alberto J. Armando stadium, better known as La Bombonera.

Costa Rica follow on Tuesday, 17 November, at the Mario Alberto Kempes stadium in Córdoba, Argentina’s second city. Kick-off times for both games are not announced, and our Argentina v Costa Rica guide has the venue details.

The Mario Alberto Kempes stadium in Córdoba during a league match in 2016. File photo. Photo: Alepizarro32, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

RT Ask Rio Times Latin American culture, food and life. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesWhat to do, where to go in Argentina › RT Ask Rio Times Latin American culture, food and life. × This week Tonight Where to eat Before you go Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

Colombia, coached by Néstor Lorenzo, host Chile at the Estadio Olímpico Pascual Guerrero in Cali on Friday, 13 November, at 7:00 p.m. Colombian time, which is also 7:00 p.m. Eastern. The Colombian Football Federation (FCF) lists the return leg on Tuesday, 17 November, at 6:00 p.m. (Colombian and Eastern time) at the Estadio Nacional in Santiago, Chile.

The FCF says the camp opened in Cali on Saturday, 7 November. Jaminton Campaz of the Argentine club Rosario Central is out with mild muscle overload in his left thigh, and Óscar Cortés of the Argentine club Huracán joins the squad in his place.

Ecuador, Peru and Bolivia

Ecuador host Costa Rica on Friday, 13 November, at 7:00 p.m. (also 7:00 p.m. Eastern) at the Estadio Olímpico Atahualpa in Quito. They then meet Bolivia on Tuesday, 17 November, in Guayaquil, where the kick-off is reported between 6:00 and 6:30 p.m. and is not confirmed.

Coach Marcelo Gallardo named his squad on Sunday, 8 November, for the Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF). It includes Kendry Páez, who is with the under-21 side of the English club Chelsea, and Chelsea’s Moisés Caicedo and Arsenal’s Piero Hincapié are available again after missing the last call-up through injury.

Peru host Bolivia on Friday, 13 November, at the Estadio Alejandro Villanueva, known as Matute, in Lima, where the Peruvian Football Federation (FPF) has put tickets on sale. The kick-off time is not confirmed, and our Peru v Bolivia guide has the ticket prices.

Peru are reported to face Honduras on Tuesday, 17 November, in Cusco, but that fixture is not confirmed. Bolivia visit Lima on 13 November and then Ecuador.

Mexico, Panama and Guatemala

Mexico and Jamaica meet in a two-leg Concacaf Nations League quarter-final. Concacaf lists the first leg in Kingston on Saturday, 14 November, at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, and the second at Estadio Monterrey on Tuesday, 17 November, at 9:30 p.m. Eastern (8:30 p.m. local).

Our Mexico v Jamaica guide has the ticket and broadcast detail for the tie. Our report on the 28 players Mexico named covers the squad.

Panama play Curaçao, a Dutch Caribbean island, in the same round, first in Willemstad, Curaçao’s capital, on Thursday, 12 November, at 7:00 p.m. Eastern, then in Panama City on Sunday, 15 November, at 6:00 p.m. Eastern. Guatemala face Canada in Guatemala City on Friday, 13 November, at 9:00 p.m. Eastern (8:00 p.m. local), and in Toronto on Monday, 16 November, at 8:00 p.m. Eastern.

The United States also play in this round against Haiti, in Miami on Saturday, 14 November, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern and in Cincinnati on Tuesday, 17 November, at 7:00 p.m. Eastern. The winner of each two-leg tie reaches the Nations League Finals on 25 to 28 March 2027 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and also qualifies for the 2027 Gold Cup, the region’s continental championship, Concacaf says.

Honduras and Costa Rica

Costa Rica have two games in the window: Ecuador in Quito on Friday, 13 November, and Argentina in Córdoba on Tuesday, 17 November. We found no federation statement on the Costa Rican squad, so we do not name players.

Honduras are reported to play Peru on 17 November, and that is the only November game we could find for them. We found no confirmed squad news or call-up disputes for Honduras, so we do not report any.

How to Watch From the US

Concacaf lists no US broadcaster on the schedule page we read, so check its Where to Watch page before each Nations League game. For the friendlies, the CBF, the AFA and the Peruvian federation have named no US rights holder.

Ecuador’s two games are reported to be on free-to-air television in Ecuador, which is not the same as a US stream. A US fan should treat any channel listing as unconfirmed until the federation or the rights holder publishes it.

Early starts matter for Brazil: both games kick off before 6:00 a.m. Eastern. Games in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru start at the same clock time as New York, because those countries use UTC-5.

What It Means for US Readers

Mexico’s second leg at 9:30 p.m. Eastern and Guatemala’s first leg at 9:00 p.m. Eastern fall in US prime time. The United States also play Haiti in the same round, so American fans can follow their own team and the Latin American sides together.

Brazil’s two games start at 5:15 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. Eastern. The Nations League ties are competitive, while the friendlies are not.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a prediction market where users trade real-money bets: Mexico 37.5%, United States 30.0%, Canada 12.4%, Curaçao 5.5%, Haiti 5.2% to win the 2026-27 Nations League; US$11,019 traded (9 November, 12:11 p.m. ET).

Kalshi, regulated in the US by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC): the United States lead at 43%, then Mexico 35%, Curaçao 13%, Canada 10% and Guatemala 10% to win League A, the top tier; 46,747 contracts traded (9 November, 12:11 p.m. ET). Each contract is priced separately, so the totals can pass 100%.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers

Africa’s national teams also play in this window, as the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has scheduled Matchdays 3 and 4 of 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying for 12 to 17 November. Our AFCON 2027 qualifiers guide has the groups and kick-off times.

What Is Not Known

US broadcasters for the Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru games are not confirmed.

Kick-off times for Argentina v Uruguay and Argentina v Costa Rica are not announced.

The kick-off for Ecuador v Bolivia, the time of Peru v Bolivia and the Peru v Honduras fixture are not confirmed.

We found no confirmed squad news for Honduras or Costa Rica, and we did not confirm the Brazilian or Bolivian squads.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the November 2026 FIFA window?

The matches in this guide fall between Thursday, 12 November, and Tuesday, 17 November 2026. Most Latin American teams play on Friday 13 and Tuesday 17 November.

What time does Brazil play Japan in US Eastern Time?

Brazil v Japan is on Saturday, 14 November, at 5:15 a.m. US Eastern (7:15 a.m. in Brasília) at the National Stadium in Singapore. Brazil v Singapore follows on Tuesday, 17 November, at 5:00 a.m. Eastern.

Where can I watch Colombia v Chile from the US?

The FCF has not named a broadcaster. The match is on Friday, 13 November, at 7:00 p.m. Eastern in Cali, and the return is on 17 November at 6:00 p.m. Eastern in Santiago.

Is Kendry Páez in Ecuador’s squad?

Yes. Coach Marcelo Gallardo included Kendry Páez, who is with the English club Chelsea’s under-21 side, in the squad he named on 8 November.

Sources: Colombian Football Federation (fcf.com.co, squad notice of 6 November and camp notices of 8 November); Concacaf (concacaf.com, 2026 Nations League November schedule); Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) fixture announcement; Argentine Football Association (afa.com.ar, training schedule for the Uruguay and Costa Rica games); Ecuadorian Football Federation squad announcement of 8 November 2026; Peruvian Football Federation ticket notice; Confederation of African Football (cafonline.com). Read 9 November 2026.